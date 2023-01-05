Read full article on original website
Road Dogg Believes Former WWE Star Quit Due To Pressure From Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. The former WWE wrestler talked about Lar Sulivan’s run with WWE during it. Lars started working with WWE in 2014, making his debut on NXT TV in 2017. Sullivan was supposed to join the main roster in January 2019 after receiving a push on the black and gold brand, but his debut was delayed because of anxiety problems. In April, Sullivan finally made his debut on Raw, but two months later, he suffered a serious knee injury.
Teddy Long Thinks WWE SmackDown Star Might Retire This Year
Rey Mysterio began his professional wrestling career at the age of 14, first appearing in Mexico and later WCW, before signing with WWE in 2002. Even though Mysterio has had brief stints with other promotions, he is currently back with WWE and is still working at a high level. Teddy...
Ricky Starks Says His Favorite Match He’s Had Was Against Cody Rhodes In His AEW Debut
Ricky Starks has named his personal favorite match that he’s competed in. The Absolute One recently appeared on the Rewind with Besa podcast, where he looked back on his AEW debut against Cody Rhodes for the TNT championship, a match that Starks holds in high regard. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Orange Cassidy Reveals Impeccable Strategy He Would Use To Defeat Bryan Danielson In A Match
Orange Cassidy feels like he can beat one of the best wrestlers in the world, and he has the strategy to do it. The AEW star and current All-Atlantic champion recently spoke about this subject with Bill Apter of WrestleBinge, where he details exactly how he would defeat the American Dragon, Bryan Danielson. Check out Cassidy’s game plan, as well as his hope to wrestle another top AEW talent, below.
New MLW Champions Crowned At Blood & Thunder Event
Samoan Swat Team are now champions. Major League Wrestling held its Blood & Thunder TV tapings in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday night. These matches will air on future episodes of Fusion. At the tapings, EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman’s reign as MLW World Tag Team Champions came to an end.
Matt Hardy Shares Funny Story Of Ric Flair Convincing Shawn Michaels To Get Drunk During A WWE UK Tour
No one has had more wild stories than Ric Flair, and AEW superstar Matt Hardy has graced us with another one. The Broken One shared the tale on the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, where he recalled the Nature Boy convincing Shawn Michaels to drink during a WWE UK tour back in 2007. This occurred after Michaels faced John Cena in a near 60-minute classic on Raw. Check out the full story below.
The Viking Raiders Attack Top WWE Stars After SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown was headlined by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. The first SmackDown of 2023 went off the air with The Usos retreating to the ramp to raise their titles in the air. After SmackDown on FOX went...
Jim Ross Reacts To Tommy Dreamer’s “Ridiculous” Comments
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, The former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer recently said that Ross wouldn’t be able to help The Young Bucks and CM Punk mend their relationship because they belong to different generations. The two sides were part of the brawl at AEW All Out.
Bully Ray Discusses Vince McMahon’s Potential WWE Creative Return
While speaking with Sportskeeda, Bully Ray was asked why he thinks about Vince McMahon wanting to come back to WWE, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. This was before the news on Friday that he returned to the Board of Directors alongside George Barrios, and Michelle Wilson back to its Board of Directors.
Sting Explains Why He Thinks Today’s Wrestlers Are Trying Too Hard
In an interview with The Ringer, Sting spoke about the current wrestling industry. The WWE Hall Of Famer explained why he believes the modern era of wrestlers are ‘trying too hard’. He is seeing this first hand in AEW. “There’s just too much going on [in this business]....
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN – 8,183 sold. AEW Dynamite – Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA – 8,822 sold. WWE SmackDown – FedExForum in Memphis, TN – 8,641 sold. AEW Rampage – Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR – 4,972...
Reason Why Charlotte Flair Was Absent From WWE For Longer Than Expected
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast where he talked about his career and more. During it, he revealed that Charlotte Flair was away from WWE for several months after losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash last May because she was getting married to Andrade and also had a major issue with her teeth.
Josh Alexander Hasn’t Spoken To Ethan Page Since Page Left For AEW, Talks The North Splitting Up
IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander has opened up about his relationship with his former tag team partner, Ethan Page. The Walking Weapon appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss his relationship with Page, who now competed for AEW, and whether the two have remained in contact. Highlights from the interview are below.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/9/2023
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. The pyro goes off. Patrick is joined at ringside by Corey Graves. – We go right to the...
WWE Names New #1 Contenders to The Usos
The Judgment Day are the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, for a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles. Tonight’s RAW was headlined by a Tag Team Turmoil match to determine the next challengers for Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The match started with Finn Balor and Damian Priest eliminating Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Balor and Priest then eliminated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, followed by Chad Gable and Otis. The final segment with The Judgment Day and Alpha Academy featured an injury angle where Balor was taken out of the match due to an injury to his ribs. Adam Pearce ruled that The Judgment Day could forfeit the match, or have Dominik Mysterio replace Balor. The Profits and The Judgment Day then went at it for several minutes until Dominik pinned Ford with his legs on the ropes for leverage.
WWE Adds Top Stars to the Royal Rumble Poster, The Rock Return Speculation
WWE has released the official promotional poster for the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. As seen below, the poster features Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, Ricochet, The Miz, and Bobby Lashley.
Saxon Huxley Reflects On His Time In NXT UK, Who He Thought Were Standout Performers
Saxon Huxley looks back on his time in NXT UK. The Englishman spoke with SO CATCH by Hal 2 about his time on the brand, which included his thoughts on who he thinks were the standouts, like Gunther, JD McDonagh, Ilja Dragunov, and more. Highlights can be found below. Who...
WWE SmackDown On Fox Slightly Down In Overnight Viewership, Key Demo Also Down
According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.167 million viewers overnight, a decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.441 million, which was boosted by an appearance from John Cena. The blue-brand also saw a small drop in the key demographics with a rating of 0.50.
Why Becky Lynch Missed This Week’s WWE RAW, The Rock Praises Lynch
Becky Lynch missed tonight’s WWE RAW because she is currently in Memphis working on NBC’s “Young Rock” series. As we’ve noted, Lynch first portrayed rocker Cyndi Lauper on the “Young Rock” season premiere back in November. She revealed on Twitter that she is back on set this week to reprise her role as Lauper.
NJPW Battle In The Valley Tickets Surge After Mercedes Mone Announcement
Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there was a surge in ticket sales for NJPW Battle in the Valley following the announcement of Mercedes Mone vs. KAIRI taking place at the show. The match was made at Wrestle Kingdom 17 after Mone made her debut where she...
