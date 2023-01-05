Eric Bischoff Believes ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Thinks She Still Has A Lot To Offer In Today’s Industry

Read full article on original website
Matt Hardy Shares Funny Story Of Ric Flair Convincing Shawn Michaels To Get Drunk During A WWE UK Tour
No one has had more wild stories than Ric Flair, and AEW superstar Matt Hardy has graced us with another one. The Broken One shared the tale on the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, where he recalled the Nature Boy convincing Shawn Michaels to drink during a WWE UK tour back in 2007. This occurred after Michaels faced John Cena in a near 60-minute classic on Raw. Check out the full story below.
Road Dogg Believes Former WWE Star Quit Due To Pressure From Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. The former WWE wrestler talked about Lar Sulivan’s run with WWE during it. Lars started working with WWE in 2014, making his debut on NXT TV in 2017. Sullivan was supposed to join the main roster in January 2019 after receiving a push on the black and gold brand, but his debut was delayed because of anxiety problems. In April, Sullivan finally made his debut on Raw, but two months later, he suffered a serious knee injury.
Matt Hardy on What It Was Like to Work with John Cena, Cena’s Reaction to The Final Deletion, More
The latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy featured Matt and co-host Jon Alba discussing the career of veteran WWE Superstar John Cena. Below some highlights from the interview:. Hardy on Cena’s WWE debut and the metamorphosis of the Ruthless Aggression Era. “There was a lot of...
Jim Ross Reacts To Tommy Dreamer’s “Ridiculous” Comments
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, The former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer recently said that Ross wouldn’t be able to help The Young Bucks and CM Punk mend their relationship because they belong to different generations. The two sides were part of the brawl at AEW All Out.
Teddy Long Thinks WWE SmackDown Star Might Retire This Year
Rey Mysterio began his professional wrestling career at the age of 14, first appearing in Mexico and later WCW, before signing with WWE in 2002. Even though Mysterio has had brief stints with other promotions, he is currently back with WWE and is still working at a high level. Teddy...
Eric Bischoff Explains Why Chris Jericho Can’t Be Compared To Hulk Hogan
Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. During it, Bischoff praised Chris Jericho and Hulk Hogan, but made it clear that they can’t be compared to each other. “You can’t really compare Chris Jericho to Hulk Hogan. Just because...
Reason Why Charlotte Flair Was Absent From WWE For Longer Than Expected
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast where he talked about his career and more. During it, he revealed that Charlotte Flair was away from WWE for several months after losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash last May because she was getting married to Andrade and also had a major issue with her teeth.
Jim Ross Recalls Getting Complaints About WWE Hall Of Famer “On A Daily Basis”
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross recalled having to deal with Shawn Michaels and wrestlers complaining about his conduct in WWE during the late 1990s. Ross was Head of Talent Relations at the time. “I got complaints about...
Teddy Long: ‘I Don’t Think Ronda Rousey Cares Anything About Our Business’
During a recent interview with SportsKeeda Wrestling, former WWE manager/SmackDown GM Teddy Long discussed his thoughts on Ronda Rousey, who recently lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair last week on SmackDown. “She’s just not a wrestling person to me. Great woman in person, I had a chance...
Jim Cornette on Vince McMahon Possibly Scaring WWE Stars Away, If Vince Should Run WWE After a Sale, Why Vince Is Really Back, More
The biggest news in the world of pro wrestling right now is the return of Vince McMahon to the WWE Board of Directors, and a potential sale of the company. You can click here for the latest notes with links to our full coverage of the ongoing story, and you can click here for a full transcript from the WWE HQ meeting held on Friday to discuss the matter, along with links to our full coverage.
Ric Flair Names Who He Thinks Is The Greatest Worker Of All-time
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast where he talked about his career and more. During it, the legendary wrestler explained why he thinks why he feels Shawn Michaels is the greatest worker of all-time:. “I don’t think twice. The...
Josh Alexander Hasn’t Spoken To Ethan Page Since Page Left For AEW, Talks The North Splitting Up
IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander has opened up about his relationship with his former tag team partner, Ethan Page. The Walking Weapon appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss his relationship with Page, who now competed for AEW, and whether the two have remained in contact. Highlights from the interview are below.
KiLynn King Shares Her Experience Training At Bully Ray’s School, Advice Ray Gave To His Students
KiLynn King is one of pro wrestling’s rising stars, and she attributes that to the training that she received. The AEW regular recently joined the Putting You Over podcast, where she discussed her experience attending WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray’ wrestling school, and how it helped her develop into the hard-working competitor that she is today. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Eric Bischoff: ‘Awesome Kong Was Difficult To Work With In TNA Wrestling’
Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. During it, Bischoff talked about Awesome Kong, who was considered one of the best female workers in TNA Wrestling. However, Bischoff disagreed and noted that Kong was hard to work with. “She had...
Orange Cassidy Reveals Impeccable Strategy He Would Use To Defeat Bryan Danielson In A Match
Orange Cassidy feels like he can beat one of the best wrestlers in the world, and he has the strategy to do it. The AEW star and current All-Atlantic champion recently spoke about this subject with Bill Apter of WrestleBinge, where he details exactly how he would defeat the American Dragon, Bryan Danielson. Check out Cassidy’s game plan, as well as his hope to wrestle another top AEW talent, below.
Saraya Reveals How Triple H Reacted When He Found Out Her WWE Contract Hadn’t Been Renewed
Saraya is happy in AEW, but that doesn’t mean WWE didn’t try to keep her on their team. The former multi-time women’s champion recently spoke with METRO about her decision to jump ship, which stemmed from WWE initially not renewing her contract. Saraya revealed in the interview that Triple H was completely unaware that happened, and offered her a chance to wrestle again in WWE, as well as a GM position. Highlights from the interview are below.
Paul Wight On Mercedes Moné: “I Think Any Company Would Be Glad To Have Her”
Paul Wight knows that Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) would be a moneymaker for any company. The former world champion spoke about The Boss during his latest interview with TMZ Sports, where he was also questioned about the rumor of Mercedes coming to AEW. Check out what Wight had to say on the subject below.
Mickie James On A Potential Matchup With Gail Kim: “I Will Always Say Yes To Gail”
IMPACT star Mickie James recently appeared on the Alliance Pro Wrestling Network podcast to hype up the promotion’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view, where James will challenge Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship, a bout that could potentially be the final of her prestigious career due to the Last Rodeo storyline. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Jim Cornette Reviews Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay, Has Some Positive Things to Say About Omega
Last Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Kenny Omega capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title from Will Ospreay in what some are calling the match of the night. You can click here for backstage news on plans for the feud. The legendary Jim Cornette reviewed the match...
