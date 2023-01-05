Read full article on original website
Canine to Five plans to open second Detroit location in April
(WXYZ) — Canine to Five, a dog daycare and boarding service company, is opening up its second location in Detroit later this year. The business has its main location in Midtown Detroit and two others in metro Detroit. This location, located at 13208 E. Jefferson, will be 8,000 square...
How the city of Ann Arbor plans to be carbon neutral by 2030
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor city leaders are continuing a path toward becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and taking another big step to make that a reality now. Plans are under review to limit the use of natural gas and convert to all-electric power for heating and cooling for new construction.
Pipes burst and cause catastrophe at the historic Southeastern High School
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Disaster response teams lined the streets outside Southeastern High School in Detroit on Monday. They were called after staff preparing for the start of the new semester made a devastating find. A pipe burst over break on the third floor of the more than 100-year-old building, causing millions of dollars in damage.
Ann Arbor Public School district under 2 week mask mandate
ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor Public Schools is bringing back its mask mandate. The decision comes after a surge in respiratory illnesses that led to at least five school closures in the month of December. The district wants to limit the spread following the winter break. Right...
Ann Arbor Public Schools says masks will be required for the next two weeks
ANN ARBOR — Sunday, Ann Arbor Public Schools sent out a Superintendent Health Advisory Update stating that "Masks are required while indoors in AAPS schools from January 9 - 20." The district says they're making this decision as students return to class from winter break. Ann Arbor Public School...
Gas prices jump once again in Michigan due to higher demand, tighter supply
Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit continue to rise as we move through the new year, according to AAA Michigan. The organization reports that prices in Michigan are up 13 cents from last week to an average of $3.32 per gallon. That's 1 cent more than this time last...
Detroit Animal Care and Control in need of new veterinarian
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Animal Care and Control put out an urgent help wanted sign Friday for a veterinarian. The previous vet's last day was Friday. Currently, the organization which provides crucial care for animals in metro Detroit doesn’t have a veterinarian. Unfortunately, this is not unique to...
Not to gasconade, but here’s the 2023 list of words the Wayne State Word Warriors want to revive
(WXYZ) — Podsnappery, rizzle, mogshade? Those are just a few of the words the Wayne State University Word Warriors are hoping to revive. The Word Warriors recently released their 2023 list to help us all enrich our vocabulary. Not that we have to gasconade about our newfound knowledge or anything.
Birmingham Lego business helps kids worldwide develop robotic, coding skills
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Adults may not love stepping on them, but LEGO's play a huge role in every kid's life. That's why a local business specializing in LEGO robotics and game design is taking a step further. Birmingham-based The Robot Garage is helping kids worldwide develop analytical thinking...
Michigan leaders hope to host presidential primary on Feb 27, 2024
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan officials have picked a potential date for the 2024 presidential primary election. On January 4, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and House Speaker Joe Tate submitted a letter to the Democratic National Committee indicating that they are aiming to host Michigan's presidential primary on February 27, 2024, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX 17.
Orthodox Ukrainians in Michigan celebrate Christmas this weekend while war rages on
MICHIGAN — This weekend, although a war rages on thousands of miles away in their homeland, many orthodox Ukrainians in Michigan are celebrating Christmas. Many Ukrainians celebrate Christmas on January 7th in accordance with the Eastern Orthodox religious calendar. Masha Smahliuk is a Ukrainian International Student attending Central Michigan...
Detroit saw reduction in some violent crimes in 2022, year-end data shows
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department revealed new statistics that indicate a reduction in some violent crime, yet a troubling rise in carjackings. The numbers are giving new insight into challenges in public safety. “I literally do not think it’s safe at all. Us mothers are just burying...
Local Armenians worry about loved ones stranded by blockade overseas
(WXYZ) — Fear and concern are brewing in Armenia communities across metro Detroit. The region of Artsakh, which is primarily populated by Armenians, is facing a humanitarian crisis. Protestors from the neighboring country, Azerbaijan, have blocked access to the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the rest of...
Michigan State Police, DNA Doe Project close 25-year-old cold case
(WXYZ) — Michigan State police have closed a 25-year-old cold case thanks to the DNA Doe Project. "The team is so happy to be able to give Dorothy her name back," team leader Gwen Knapp said. "And hope the family can have some closure." Dorothy Lynn Thyng Ricker was...
California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state. Sunday's system preceded another series of incoming storms this week that raised the potential for flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
DPD: Suspect in custody after man fatally shot, found inside burned vehicle
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is conducting an investigation after a fatal shooting incident Saturday. Detroit police confirm a male suspect is now in custody. At approximately 8:50 a.m. Saturday, DPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 15000 block of Wyoming St. Once on...
Suspect in custody following Friday night shooting at Oak Park High School
Oak Park police confirm a shooting incident Friday night at Oak Park High School involving a student. Oak Park police were dispatched Friday at approximately 9:10 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls reporting shots fired after an Oak Park High School varsity basketball game. Upon their arrival, police located a...
