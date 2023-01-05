Read full article on original website
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams was Given a Positive Decision From Colorado's Democratic Governor About MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
The Peppermint Lounge: 'Where the Peppermint Twisters Meet'Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
fox5ny.com
NY man wins $5M scratch-off lottery game
NEW YORK - A Westchester County man is starting out the year a lot richer. Richard Bossi of North Salem has claimed his top prize on the New York Lottery’s $5,000,000 Mega Multiplier scratch-off game. The ticket was purchased at the Route 22 Convenience Store located at 876 Route...
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion; here’s how to watch Tuesday’s drawing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Mega Millions jackpot will be at least $1.1 billion come Tuesday’s drawing after no one hit Friday’s winning numbers. The winning Mega Millions numbers in the Jan. 6, 2023, drawing were 3-20-46-59-63; Mega Ball: 13; Megaplier: 3X. The current jackpot — a...
NY Lottery: These 10 scratch-off games have the most winning tickets in circulation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You scratch and scratch, but it’s hard to know how many winning tickets are left in the batch. If you enjoy playing games of chance with hopes of a big payout, you’ll be happy to know there are an abundance of prizes to be had on scratch-off lottery tickets.
One $1 million Powerball ticket, four $50,000 tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five New Yorkers won big in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. A ticket worth $1 million and four tickets worth $50,000 were sold for the drawing, according to lottery officials. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 35-36-44-45-67, with a Powerball of 14. The winning tickets were bought at: Powerball players can securely […]
Are you the winner of the nearly $22K TAKE 5 lottery ticket sold on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While there were no Staten Island winners following Friday night’s Mega Millions $940 million jackpot drawing, someone in the borough still struck it rich. The New York Lottery announced on Saturday that one top-prize winning ticket for the Jan. 6 TAKE 5 midday drawing...
Winning Take 5 lottery ticket worth more than $21,000 sold in Staten island
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — Winner! A Staten Island lottery player bought a Take 5 ticket worth more than $21,000 for Friday’s midday drawing, lottery officials said. The winning ticket, worth $21,654.50, was sold at Homeport Liquors & Fine Wines, located at 80 Canal Street in Staten Island. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to […]
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A lottery ticket worth one million dollars was sold last week for the January 6th Mega Millions lottery drawing. That ticket was sold at Puja Convenience on 3rd Avenue in Manhattan. A second million-dollar ticket was sold in Troy at Stewart’s Shops. The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 25. The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. The post Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
newyorkupstate.com
Mega Millions drawing: Two NY tickets win $1M, jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion
There was no Mega Millions winner for the $940 million jackpot on Friday, but two lucky lottery tickets worth $1 million were sold in New York. The winning Mega Millions numbers in the Jan. 6, 2023, drawing were 3-20-46-59-63; Mega Ball: 13; Megaplier: 3X. No tickets matched all six numbers,...
ShopRite Can Can Sale: How to manage the supermarkets’ massive savings event
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The annual Can Can sale is underway at the borough’s ShopRite stores. Headlining in Week One of the three-week winter event are soup, tuna fish canned tomatoes and other shelf-stable products like oil, coffee and bottled water. Dubbed as “the world’s greatest sale” by...
Own a Keurig? Monday is the deadline to claim money in K-Cup $10M settlement.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you own a Keurig, you may be eligible to file a claim and receive money as part of a $10 million settlement related to recyclable Keurig K-Cups. The settlement comes after an agreement over the labeling and advertising of K-Cups, which are single-serve coffee pods, that were labeled as recyclable. The plaintiffs alleged that consumers were misled to believe the products were widely recyclable — though the products usually still end up in landfills, according to the 2018 class action suit claim.
NYC-themed boutique opens at Empire Outlets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Lola Star was growing up in Detroit, Mich., she blasted disco tunes from a pink boom box while she circled her parent’s basement on roller skates. Dressed in her grandmother’s fringed flapper dress, dreaming of a life as a colorful showgirl, the young, free-spirited Star had ambitions of becoming a roller disco queen and filling the world with happiness. Today, most of those aspirations have come true.
$500 million-plus price tag for an NYC casino shows what the whole scheme is really about
Giving away the show on what New York’s rush to expand casino gambling is really all about, the state last week announced the minimum price to open a Big Apple gambling den will be $500 million. In other words, our leaders will sell out the public, but not for chickenfeed. Indeed, the fee for one of the three licenses could go higher: Per the New York Gaming Facility Board, “An applicant may propose to pay a higher license fee.” Let the bidding start! It just wouldn’t be the Empire State without yet another chance for cash-flush fat cats to one-up each other...
Knicks vs. Bucks prediction & odds: Use BetMGM promo code SILIVE3 for $200
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Knicks host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, and BetMGM Sportsbook has a perfect NBA-specific welcome offer to capitalize on the game. Click here to register and use our BetMGM promo code SILIVE3 to claim your chance at $200 in bonus bets.
Burgher Avenue is now one Whopper short of a meal. Burger King on the corner is closed temporarily for an overhaul.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Signs are down at the 1565 Hylan Boulevard Burger King in Dongan Hills. Does this mean that Whoppers are no more from the long-time flame-broilers?. According to the BK.com store locator, the operation is closed. But window signs assure a remodel is in the works. A company rep couldn’t be reached by deadline to offer more insight into the overhaul.
‘The Wanderers’ get an education at one of NYC’s iconic music stores: Castellano’s House of Music
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - If music has a home office on Staten Island, that place might very well be Castellano’s House of Music. The long-standing, family-owned shop, with two locations, is a place where generations of Staten Islanders have gone for music lessons and to buy guitars, basses and other instruments.
Staten Island entrepreneur Teresa Rampulla honored for her business accomplishments
Teresa Rampulla, Founder and CEO of She Media NY and Marketing Director and Advertising Sales Manager of Ferry Ads, was destined to be a Staten Island businesswoman. Rampulla was born and raised in Staten Island, where she began her professional career. As a teenager, Rampulla interned at the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce, where her mother, Amy Campbell, worked as Membership Director for almost twenty years.
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Situated on a private lake, incredible views,’ Shore Acres, $2.5M
STATEN ISLNAD, N.Y. — According to siborrealtors.com, this 2002 Colonial mansion seated in the Shore Acres area at 54 Shore Acres Road is listed for $2,499,000. The residence sits upon an extensive property of 26,955 square feet, an impressive amount of private land to be found in the New York City area.
‘I don’t think it’s fair that we don’t get the same opportunities’ -- State wrestling federation keeps city’s PSAL girls out of tourney: Report
When New York State hosts its first-ever invitational wrestling tournament for high school girls later this month, Tottenville’s Alessandra Elliott won’t be there. In fact, no female student-athletes from any of New York City’s public schools will be present. That’s because the event is not open to...
Staten Island library branch to close for construction: Here’s where and when
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York Public Library (NYPL) branch on Staten Island will be closed for two weeks due to construction. NYPL’s Todt Hill–Westerleigh Library branch will be closed for approximately two weeks, beginning Monday, Jan. 9, to facilitate the construction of a new circulation desk in the main lobby area. The branch is located at 2550 Victory Blvd.
These NYC neighborhoods are seeing a post-pandemic population boom
The pandemic wallopped New York City’s population as city living became less appealing amid climbing case numbers. Manhattan alone suffered an 11% drop in population in 2020, but now, we’re seeing that borough bounce back. Since then, Manhattan’s population has since grown by almost 4%, according to a new report from Placer.ai.
