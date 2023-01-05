ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Own a Keurig? Monday is the deadline to claim money in K-Cup $10M settlement.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you own a Keurig, you may be eligible to file a claim and receive money as part of a $10 million settlement related to recyclable Keurig K-Cups. The settlement comes after an agreement over the labeling and advertising of K-Cups, which are single-serve coffee pods, that were labeled as recyclable. The plaintiffs alleged that consumers were misled to believe the products were widely recyclable — though the products usually still end up in landfills, according to the 2018 class action suit claim.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC-themed boutique opens at Empire Outlets

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Lola Star was growing up in Detroit, Mich., she blasted disco tunes from a pink boom box while she circled her parent’s basement on roller skates. Dressed in her grandmother’s fringed flapper dress, dreaming of a life as a colorful showgirl, the young, free-spirited Star had ambitions of becoming a roller disco queen and filling the world with happiness. Today, most of those aspirations have come true.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

$500 million-plus price tag for an NYC casino shows what the whole scheme is really about

Giving away the show on what New York’s rush to expand casino gambling is really all about, the state last week announced the minimum price to open a Big Apple gambling den will be $500 million. In other words, our leaders will sell out the public, but not for chickenfeed. Indeed, the fee for one of the three licenses could go higher: Per the New York Gaming Facility Board, “An applicant may propose to pay a higher license fee.”  Let the bidding start! It just wouldn’t be the Empire State without yet another chance for cash-flush fat cats to one-up each other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Knicks vs. Bucks prediction & odds: Use BetMGM promo code SILIVE3 for $200

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Knicks host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, and BetMGM Sportsbook has a perfect NBA-specific welcome offer to capitalize on the game. Click here to register and use our BetMGM promo code SILIVE3 to claim your chance at $200 in bonus bets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Burgher Avenue is now one Whopper short of a meal. Burger King on the corner is closed temporarily for an overhaul.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Signs are down at the 1565 Hylan Boulevard Burger King in Dongan Hills. Does this mean that Whoppers are no more from the long-time flame-broilers?. According to the BK.com store locator, the operation is closed. But window signs assure a remodel is in the works. A company rep couldn’t be reached by deadline to offer more insight into the overhaul.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island entrepreneur Teresa Rampulla honored for her business accomplishments

Teresa Rampulla, Founder and CEO of She Media NY and Marketing Director and Advertising Sales Manager of Ferry Ads, was destined to be a Staten Island businesswoman. Rampulla was born and raised in Staten Island, where she began her professional career. As a teenager, Rampulla interned at the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce, where her mother, Amy Campbell, worked as Membership Director for almost twenty years.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘I don’t think it’s fair that we don’t get the same opportunities’ -- State wrestling federation keeps city’s PSAL girls out of tourney: Report

When New York State hosts its first-ever invitational wrestling tournament for high school girls later this month, Tottenville’s Alessandra Elliott won’t be there. In fact, no female student-athletes from any of New York City’s public schools will be present. That’s because the event is not open to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island library branch to close for construction: Here’s where and when

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York Public Library (NYPL) branch on Staten Island will be closed for two weeks due to construction. NYPL’s Todt Hill–Westerleigh Library branch will be closed for approximately two weeks, beginning Monday, Jan. 9, to facilitate the construction of a new circulation desk in the main lobby area. The branch is located at 2550 Victory Blvd.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
