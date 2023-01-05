Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
NBC Sports
Packers' Walker ejected for shoving Lions medical staffer
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker became the only player to be ejected twice this season following a strange and seemingly unprovoked shove of a Detroit Lions athletic trainer during Sunday Night Football. The Lions staffer tried to move Walker out of the way to get to injured running back...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”
The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
NBC Sports
Emotional Watt receives rousing send-off ovation from 49ers fans
Arizona Cardinals star and future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, marking the end to an incredible 12-year career. Playing host to Watt's emotional finale, 49ers fans at Levi's Stadium gave the five-time All-Pro a rousing ovation after he played...
NBC Sports
How Shanahan's 'holy cow' moment cemented his faith in Purdy
It didn't take long for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to feel comfortable with rookie seventh-round quarterback Brock Purdy under center. After replacing veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter of the 49ers' Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins, Purdy has become an overnight sensation. The Iowa State product has helped lead San Francisco to wins in his first four starts following his three-plus quarter appearance against Miami.
NBC Sports
Mike Evans ruled out with illness
The Bucs are playing most of their starters, including Tom Brady, despite not having anything to play for today. Mike Evans is active, but he is not playing. The Bucs announced they have ruled out Evans with an illness. Evans never took the field. He was the NFC’s offensive player...
NBC Sports
49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel
Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco's rookie quarterback jogged off the field and tossed his towel into the stands above the tunnel.
NBC Sports
Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak
Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
NBC Sports
Lynch encapsulates 49ers rookie Purdy's unapologetic swagger
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has saved the 49ers' season by continuing the team's winning ways. But he is doing so while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron each week. San Francisco trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 in the second quarter last Sunday and faced a...
NBC Sports
Warner dumbfounded by lack of attention Purdy is receiving
Brock Purdy and the 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the NFL playoffs after the team's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Purdy continues to impress since taking over the 49ers' starting job after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. While many are surprised by the 23-year-old's weekly performances, linebacker Fred Warner isn't.
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick says he is returning in 2023, vows a thorough process of improving the Patriots
Patriots coach Bill Belichick rolled up his sleeves at the start of today’s end-of-season press conference, perhaps a sign that he knows he needs to get down to work after his team missed the playoffs. Belichick confirmed that he will be back for a 24th season as the Patriots’...
NBC Sports
Report: Chiefs abstained from vote to change playoff rules following cancellation
The final tally for Friday’s vote to change the existing rule regarding the impact of cancelled games, per a source with knowledge of the numbers, went like this: 25 yes, three no, four abstentions. That’s only one more “yes” than the rules require to change rules. As to the...
NBC Sports
Breer: Three OC options for Pats not named Bill O'Brien
The New England Patriots almost certainly will find a new play-caller for the 2023 season after a lackluster year with Matt Patricia at the controls. Rumors have pointed toward Bill O'Brien being the man for the job, but what if the former Patriots offensive coordinator doesn't return?. Rick Stroud of...
NBC Sports
49ers' NFC West sweep could be bad omen for Super Bowl fate
The 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium completed the sweep of their NFC West rivals for the 2022 NFL season. While the 6-0 record shows San Francisco's dominance in the division, it also could be seen as a bad omen, considering the last three times a team swept NFC West, their playoff run ended in heartbreak.
NBC Sports
Finish or finished? Jets’ Robert Saleh gifts strange shirts to players
An air of confusion continues to surround the New York Jets camp, most recently thanks to a gift from head coach Robert Saleh that’s giving mixed messages. Following the team’s year-end meeting, Saleh reportedly gifted each player a t-shirt with the word “Finish” on it. While...
NBC Sports
Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals
Kliff Kingsbury is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons, the team announced on Monday. In addition, the Cardinals announced that Steve Keim was stepping away from his position as general manager. The 43-year-old Kingsbury rose through the ranks of college football, developing a name for...
NBC Sports
Wild card playoff schedule: Cowboys-Bucs will play on Monday Night Football
NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 7 Seattle at 2 San Francisco (FOX, FOX Deportes) AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 5 Los Angeles Chargers at 4 Jacksonville (NBC, Peacock, Universo) AFC: 1:00 PM (ET) 7 Miami at 2 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+) NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 6 New York Giants at 3 Minnesota (FOX,...
NBC Sports
When 49ers can learn NFC playoff schedule, first opponent
As the 49ers enter the final week of the regular season as NFC West champions, the only certainty is their first playoff game will be at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers’ seeding, as well as the date and time of their postseason opener, will be determined through the results of the Week 18 games.
Comments / 0