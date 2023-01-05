ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+ Drops ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 3 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

By Michaela Zee
 4 days ago
Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for “ Truth Be Told ” Season 3, starring Octavia Spencer and Gabrielle Union.

Based on Kathleen Barber’s novel “Are You Sleeping,” the anthology series follows Poppy Scoville (Spencer), an investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster who risks everything in pursuit of the truth. In the 10-episode third season, Poppy teams with an unorthodox principal (Union) to keep the names of several missing Black girls in the public eye, while chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have kidnapped them. Returning cast members include Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee and Tami Roman.

“Truth Be Told” is created and executive produced by Nichelle Tramble Spellman, with Maisha Closson serving as showrunner for Season 3. Executive producers include Closson, Spencer, Mikkel Nrgaard, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment and Brian Clisham for Orit Entertainment.

“Truth Be Told” premieres Jan. 20 on Apple TV+. Watch the full trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer for “ Harlem ” Season 2, which will premiere Feb. 3 on the streamer.

The eight-episode second season follows Camille (Meagan Good), Tye (Jerrie Johnson), Quinn (Grace Byers) and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) as they navigate their careers and face new challenges in their lives.

Creator Tracy Oliver serves as a writer and executive producer on the series. Additional executive producers include Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing, 3 Arts’ Dave Becky, Britt Matt, Scott King, Linda Mendoza, Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdés.

Watch the full trailer below.

EXECUTIVES

Magical Elves has appointed Noah Livingston as senior vice president of development. In this role, he will develop competition formats across several genres, docuseries and premium documentaries.

Prior to Magical Elves, Livingston founded and worked for Batterie Pictures, where he developed entertainment formats for major networks and streamers. He also served as an executive producer on “History’s Greatest Heists With Pierce Brosnan,” and worked for Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment and Fremantle. He sold original formats to NBC, E!, Fox and The History Channel, as well as collaborated with such studios and production companies as ABC and CBS.

Livingston will report to executive VP of development Dan Goldsack and co-CEOs Jo Sharon and Casey Kriley.

