Variety Announces FYC Fest: The Shortlist With Selena Gomez, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and More Airing Jan. 11

By William Earl
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Variety announced today its second annual FYC Fest: The Shortlist , a virtual event featuring 13 panels with the top contending filmmakers and artisans that were shortlisted by the Academy in the documentary film, international film, song, hair and makeup, animated short, live-action short film and visual effects categories.

Each conversation will last for 15 minutes and be moderated by a Variety editor.

Conversations include:

Colm Bairéad, director and writer of “The Quiet Girl”

Edward Berger, director, producer and writer of Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Jason Billington, VFX supervisor of Amazon Films’ “Thirteen Lives”

Sofia Carson, performer and Diane Warren, songwriter of “Applause” from the film “Tell It Like a Woman”

Chanda Dancy, composer from the Sony Pictures film “Devotion”

Alexandre Desplat, composer for Netflix’s “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Simon Franglen, composer; Joe Letteri, senior VFX supervisor; and Julian Howarth, sound mixer for Disney’s “Avatar: The Way of the Water”

Selena Gomez, co-songwriter of “My Mind & Me” from the Apple TV+ documentary “My Mind & Me”

Alejandro G. Iñárritu, director, producer and writer of Netflix’s “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Charlie Mackesy, author and co-director of the animated short film “The Boy, the Mole and the Horse”

Santiago Mitre, director, producer and writer of Amazon Films’ “Argentina, 1985”

Sukari Jones, songwriter; Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, executive producers and songwriters of “Good Afternoon” from Apple TV+’s “Spirited”

Steve Boeddeker, sound mixer; Geoffrey Baumann, VFX; and Camille Friend, hair artist, from Disney’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Registration is free but required for access. Register at today at https://varietyshortlist.splashthat.com/

