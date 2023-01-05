ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bam Margera Says ‘I Was Pronounced Dead’ After Suffering Five Seizures, Pneumonia in December: ‘Each Seizure Lasted 10 to 20 Minutes’

By Zack Sharf
 4 days ago

Bam Margera reunited with his former “ Jackass ” collaborator Steve-O on the most recent episode of the latter’s “Wild Ride” podcast and opened up about his December 2022 hospitalization. News broke Dec. 9 that Margera had been put on a ventilator and was unable to breathe on his own after contracting pneumonia. Margera revealed to Steve-O that his pneumonia was only one factor behind his hospitalization, as he also suffered five different seizures.

“Basically, I was pronounced dead on Dec. 8,” Margera said. “I did not know that I had gnarly COVID and my body was shutting down. I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes. On the fourth one I bit my tongue so hard it was nearly fallen off. It got so swollen and puffy it wouldn’t fit in my mouth. I was drinking the infected blood which gave me pneumonia as well.”

Margera continued, “I went to the hospital and had my fifth seizure and then couldn’t breathe without a tube down my throat. I woke up five days later thinking I was there for just a couple hours. I spent eight days in there. When they took that tube out I felt like I sucked on Darth Vader’s dick.”

Steve-O recalled reading the news about Margera being put on a ventilator and thinking the “Jackass” star would lose his life. Margera and Steve-O both got their start in Hollywood on the MTV prank-stunt series, but Margera was not involved in last year’s feature film “Jackass Forever” because he broke a clause in his contract that required him to stay sober during production.

Margera filed a lawsuit last August against Paramount and “Jackass” ringleader Johnny Knoxville over the firing, claiming the creators coerced him into signing the “wellness agreement” for the movie while he was still in rehab. The suit alleged that Margera was fired after testing positive for Adderall, even though he had an Adderall prescription for 10 years. The lawsuit was eventually settled.

Watch Margera’s full interview on Steve-O’s “Wild Ride” podcast below.

Chris Harrison Was ‘Scared’ After Controversial ‘Bachelor’ Exit: I Received Death Threats, Lost 20 Pounds and Couldn’t Eat or Sleep

For the first time since his 2021 exit from the “Bachelor” franchise, Chris Harrison is speaking out at length. During the first two episodes of iHeartRadio’s “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever…With Chris Harrison,” which dropped on Sunday evening, he admitted that he was “heartbroken” and “gutted” by the controversy. “I was embarrassed. I was mad at myself. I was disappointed in myself. The last thing in the world I ever wanted to do was be an agent of anything negative — whether it had to do with race or anything,” Harrison, who hosted “The Bachelor” and its spinoffs from its debut...
Quinn Redeker, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor and Oscar-Nommed Screenwriter, Dies at 86

Quinn Redeker, the actor who was best known for his role on NBC’s “Days of Our Lives,” died Dec. 20 in Los Angeles. He was 86. Redeker was a guest star staple on American television for more than three decades from the 1960s through the 1980s, best known for his portrayal of Alex Marshall on “Days of Our Lives” from 1979 to 1987. He also played Rex Sterling on more than 200 episodes of CBS’s “The Young and Restless.” He also appeared in shows like “Starsky & Hutch,” “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “Cannon,” “Kojak,” “Mannix,” “Sea Hunt,” “That Girl,”and “Barnaby...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Don Cheadle Says Fans Slam ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ to His Face: They Come Up to Me and Go, ‘I Hated That One. That One Sucked’

Don Cheadle has been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for nearly 12 years as James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine, but the MCU isn’t the only franchise the actor has under his belt. Cheadle starred as explosives expert Basher Tarr opposite George Clooney, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt in Steven Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s Eleven” trilogy between 2001 and 2007. While the 2001 installment is universally beloved, the far more comedic “Ocean’s Twelve” proved divisive with fans. Cheadle recently told GQ magazine that fans often come up to him to bash “Ocean’s Twelve” to his face. “When we came back to do the second...
Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Slays With $30 Million Debut, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stays No. 1

Move over, Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell. There’s a new scream queen in town… M3GAN. Universal and Blumhouse’s creepy doll thriller “M3GAN” — short for Model 3 Generative Android — made a killing in its opening weekend, collecting a better-than-expected $30.2 million from 3,509 North American theaters. Internationally, the film has generated $14.8 million to date, taking its global tally to $45 million. Heading into the weekend the PG-13 film was projected to open to $17 million to $20 million in North America, but stellar word-of-mouth and audiences’ enduring love for horror were key in significantly outperforming expectations. It’s a killer...
Hugh Jackman Denies Ever Taking Steroids to Become Wolverine: ‘I Was Told the Side Effects…I Don’t Love My Job That Much’

Hugh Jackman is famous for packing on pounds of muscle to play Wolverine in various “X-Men” movies, but he told Chris Wallace during a recent interview on HBO’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” that he’s never resorted to steroids in order to transform into the character. “Over the years people have wondered, did he juice?” Wallace asked. “Did he take steroids?” “No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine,” Jackman said. “I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, ‘I don’t love...
Dr. Dre Slams ‘Divisive, Hateful’ Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using ‘Still D.R.E.’ in Self-Promotional Video

Dr. Dre has made his feelings known about Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) using his song “Still D.R.E.” as the soundtrack for a new video in which she celebrates her part in helping get Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) finally elected as speaker of the House — and, not surprisingly, he didn’t mince words. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” the superstar producer told TMZ Monday morning. Greene’s self-promotional video immediately became the subject of derision when she posted it earlier Monday morning, with the political website Mediaite calling it “bizarre” and saying it “left...
Jane Fonda on Her ‘Gorgeous’ ‘80 for Brady’ Co-Star Tom Brady: When I Saw Him ‘My Knees Gave Out’

Friday night’s Palm Springs International Film Festival kicked off its opening night with the world premiere of  “80 for Brady,” Kyle Marvin’s life-affirming comedy about four best friends — played by Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin — whose love for the legendary, seven-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback cuts so deep, they embark on a quest to Houston to see the New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51. That game resulted in the Pats digging themselves out from a 25-point hole and winning the title in overtime, a feat considered one of the...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Hear Hakeem Jeffries’ Speech to Congress Set to the Music of Nas’ Jay-Z Diss Track ‘Ether’

After a humiliating week-long standoff that saw a far-right Republican faction delay work of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy was finally confirmed as House leader in the wee hours of Saturday. As part of the transfer of power from the previously Democratic leadership, incoming minority leader Hakeem Jeffries gave a powerful speech that was frequently interrupted by catcalls from that far-right faction, which seemed to encapsulate their goal of disrupting government by calling attention to themselves without presenting any practical solutions. Part of Jeffries’ speech was what is being called the “ABCs of American Values,” a slightly hokey but forcefully worded...
Rooney Mara Nearly Quit Acting After Bad ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ Experience: ‘I Have to Be Careful With How I Talk About It’

Rooney Mara said on a recent episode of the “LaunchLeft” podcast (via IndieWire) that David Fincher restored her faith in acting after she nearly quit the profession following a bad experience making the 2010 “Nightmare on Elm Street” remake. The Oscar-nominated actor did not disclose what happened on the set, but she described it as “not a good experience.” “A few years before [‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’], I had done a ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ remake, which was not a good experience,” Mara said. “I have to be careful with what I say and how I talk about it. It...
How ‘M3GAN’ Shattered Expectations to Become the Box Office It-Girl

Universal and Blumhouse’s creepy doll thriller “M3GAN” crushed expectations with its killer $30 million opening weekend, heating up a traditionally frigid time at the box office while affirming moviegoers’ obsession with horror films. Since January tends to be quiet at the movies, “M3GAN” also became the first release in over a decade — since 2012’s “The Devil Inside” kicked off to $33.7 million — to open above $30 million in the first week of the new year. It’s also the largest debut for an original film since Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” another Universal title, debuted to $44 million last July. None...
‘Pantheon’ Axed at AMC+, Despite Second Season Already Completing Production

AMC Networks will not be continuing its animated science-fiction series “Pantheon,” even though a second season has already been produced. There remains a possibility that the series could be licensed or sold to another platform. The decision regarding “Pantheon” was made months ago, declared in a list of programming write-offs in early December of last year. The embattled network’s cost-cutting measures include $400 million for “strategic programming assessments” and $75 million for “organizing restructuring costs,” per an SEC filing. The animated series, which starred the voices of Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Dano, Taylor Schilling and the late William Hurt, joins a growing...
‘M3GAN’ Aims at $27 Million Opening Weekend for Second Place Behind ‘Avatar 2’

“M3GAN” is poised to make a killing in its box office debut this weekend, but it won’t be enough to scare off “Avatar: The Way of Water” from the top spot. Universal’s PG-13 horror is now expected to take a $27 million stab into its opening weekend, which is up from earlier projections. It made $11.7 million on Friday, and it will be the first movie to open above $20 million in the first weekend of January — typically a slow, post-holiday time — since 2018’s “Insidious: The Last Key.” However, “M3GAN” will have to settle for second place, as James Cameron’s...
How ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!’ Author Mark Manson Prepared for His Close-Up in New Documentary

In the five years since author Mark Manson published “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck,” the self-help book has sold more than 15 million copies, spent 279 weeks on the NY Times Bestsellers list and crossed over in the pop culture sphere. “It’s honestly just a pleasant surprise,” Manson tells Variety over Zoom in late December, reflecting on the success of the book, which pairs historical anecdotes with his personal tales of teenage apathy and mid-twenties mistakes to illustrate the best way to live a contented life. “I’ve been hearing prominent people from all over the world — like Aaron...
‘Doctor Who’: Jemma Redgrave Returns, ‘Peaky Blinders’ Actor Aneurin Barnard Joins Cast of New Season

Jemma Redgrave will reprise her role and Aneurin Barnard will join the cast of long-running and ever-popular BBC series “Doctor Who.” “UNIT returns! Jemma Redgrave returns as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, and UNIT, the long-running organisation set on defending the Earth, returns in the next series of #DoctorWho. Aneurin Barnard also joins the series as the mysterious Roger ap Gwilliam,” said a tweet from the official Doctor Who handle. The BBC said that no further detail is being issued at this stage, when contacted by Variety. Redgrave has a recurring role in “Doctor Who” as Kate Stewart, head of scientific research at UNIT....
Michelle Yeoh Celebrates History-Making Win, Steven Spielberg Gets Standing Ovation at National Board of Review Gala

Awards season can be long and arduous to those on the quest for glory, but the novelty of recognition from Hollywood hasn’t been lost on Michelle Yeoh, who was honored at the National Board of Review Awards as best actress for A24’s indie blockbuster “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” “I feel like I’ve entered my own metaverse,” Yeoh said to thunderous applause at Sunday night’s gala, held at Cipriani 42nd in midtown Manhattan. “Usually when someone accepts one of these awards, they get up and say, ‘I can’t tell you how much this award means to me.’ But tonight I want...
ARIZONA STATE
‘I’m 100% Faithful, You’ve Got to Believe Me!’: ‘The Traitors’ Creator Marc Pos Unpacks His Reality Sensation (EXCLUSIVE)

Marc Pos, the creator and producer of “The Traitors,” may have taken six years to sell his Dutch psychological format, but his patience has been rewarded. Not only was the reality show a huge hit when it eventually landed on RTL4 in the Netherlands, but it’s beginning to take Europe and the rest of the world by storm. Sold to a dozen territories upon its launch on the Dutch network in 2021, the U.S. version of “The Traitors,” hosted by Alan Cumming, will drop on NBC’s streamer Peacock on Jan. 12 with a mix of celebrity and civilian contestants. Initially developed...
Variety

Damar Hamlin Released From Cincinnati Hospital, Is ‘Neurologically Completely Intact’

Damar Hamlin has been released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and has returned home to Buffalo after spending a week under intensive care. Hamlin has been transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center, where he will continue his recovery, per his doctors. Physicians at the UC Medical Center made the announcement Monday, saying Hamlin began walking again on Friday and “appears to be neurologically completely intact.” Hamlin posted an update on Twitter, writing, “Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same...
BUFFALO, NY
Nicolas Cage Is ‘Not Down’ to Join ‘Star Wars’ Franchise: ‘I’m a Trekkie… I’m Not in the Star Wars Family’

Nicolas Cage is not interested in joining the “Star Wars” franchise, be it a movie or a Disney+ series like “The Mandalorian.” Cage’s “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” co-star Pedro Pascal is the lead of “The Mandalorian” and once said he wanted to recruit Cage onto the show. Asked about this by Yahoo Entertainment, Cage rejected the idea of joining any “Star Wars” property because his loyalty lies with “Star Trek.” “I’m not really down,” Cage said, noting he grew up watching William Shatner as Captain Kirk and idolizing the original “Star Trek” series. “I’m a Trekkie, man. I’m on...
Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch Celebrates 25 Years of Close-Ups on Rising Filmmaker Stars

On the heels of crowning the class of 2023, Variety is marking 25 years of keeping a keen eye on the next generation of filmmakers with its annual 10 Directors to Watch franchise. Over the past quarter-century, the editorial initiative has cast an important career spotlight on such future boldface-name directors as Alfonso Cuaron, Christopher Nolan, Ava DuVernay, Wes Anderson, Chloé Zhao, Barry Jenkins, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Steve McQueen, Taika Waititi, Kasi Lemmons, Michael Winterbottom, Sarah Polley, Catherine Hardwicke, Lulu Wang, Jay Chandrasekhar, David Gordon Green and Fernando Meirelles. The scouting for 10 Directors to Watch goes on all year among Variety‘s editorial...
Mary Beth Barone, Jared Goldstein to Write, Star in Comedy Series ‘Dicks’ in Development at Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox is developing the comedy series “Dicks” with Mary Beth Barone and Jared Goldstein, Variety has learned exclusively. The single-camera series will star both Barone and Goldstein. It is described as “a field-based, comedic take on the true crime format. Best friends and amateur private investigators Mary Beth Barone and Jared Goldstein travel the country, using every resource available, to solve real life mysteries, expose everyday perpetrators, and seek retribution for injustices, no matter how small. In fact, the smaller the better. Mary Beth and Jared can be very petty.” Barone and Goldstein will serve as writers and executive producers on...
