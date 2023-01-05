ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Passengers duck for cover as bullets hit plane moments after El Chapo’s son captured in Mexico

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FXM0f_0k4zJjdV00

Passengers ducked for cover after the fuselage of an Aeromexico plane was hit by gunfire on Thursday morning, 5 January, after the son of “ El Chapo ” was arrested in Culiacan, Mexico .

Footage shows people sheltering inside the aircraft, which was scheduled to fly from Culiacan to Mexico City.

Culiacan’s airport was closed for the day amid violence across the city following the arrest of Ovidio Guzman

The airline said that no clients or employees were harmed in the incident.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 85

Roll Tide!!!!
3d ago

This is why the cartels have to be destroyed. They want allow any civilian to live in peace and will continue to terrorize Mexico until they are completely destroyed. This is nothing more than criminals being criminals and they have been allowed to live freely by corruption..

Reply(1)
10
AVGAmerican
4d ago

Democrats and Liberals, visit Mexico, it’s perfectly safe, go and bring your whole family!! If you don’t, you’ll be a RaCiSt?!?!!!

Reply(20)
25
SHADOW54
3d ago

Their just practicing for when Biden's plane gets there.

Reply(1)
12
Related
New York Post

Cartel kingpin El Chapo’s son moved to maximum security after killings

He’s a real Chapo off the old block. Ovidio Guzmán-López, the son of infamous cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was transferred to a maximum-security Mexican prison on Thursday — just hours after his arrest triggered an outbreak of gang violence that killed seven people. After being captured in the Jesús María district of the northwestern city of Culiacán and an initial transfer to Mexico City, Excelsior reported that Guzmán-López was flown by helicopter to Federal Social Readaptation Center No. 1, or “Altiplano,” a maximum-security facility near Toluca. Nicknamed “El Ratón,” or “The Mouse,” Guzmán-López, 32, is believed to be a high-ranking faction leader...
COLORADO STATE
Vice

El Chapo's Son ‘El Bebe’ Is the Weakest Link in the Sinaloa Cartel

Airports, highways, schools and offices across the state of Sinaloa ground to a halt Thursday morning when gunfire and explosions were felt across the city as the military descended on a house to find one man: Ovidio Guzmán — one of the sons of famed drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
The Independent

Drug lord, trafficker, killer of wedding singers: How the ‘New Mouse’ followed in the bloody footsteps of his father El Chapo

Security forces in Mexico arrested the son of jailed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman during a pre-dawn raid on a remote Sinaloan village on Thursday, Mexican authorities say.Ovidio “El Raton” Guzman, 32, was taken into custody after a gunfight between federal authorities and Sinaloa Cartel in Jesus Maria, the Mexican defence secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval confirmed at a press conference on Thursday.According to US authorities, Guzman is a major manufacturer and trafficker of fentanyl and methamphetamine imported across the border.His arrest set off a night of terror in the Sinaloan state capital Culiacan as cartel members hijacked trucks and...
COLORADO STATE
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
americanmilitarynews.com

A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media

A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
Daily Mail

Iranian student faces death penalty after giving away 'chocolates and hugs' during protests - as he is found guilty of 'waging war against God'

An Iranian man who handed out hugs and free chocolate to anti-regime protesters is facing the death penalty after being found guilty of 'waging war against God'. Mohammed Nasiri, 21, was arrested in the city of Qazvin, to the west of Tehran, last month while giving support and snacks to demonstrators along with three others.
RadarOnline

Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder

A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Bouncer dies after knockout punch at NYC bar on Christmas Eve

A bouncer died after being punched into a coma by an enraged man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. Duane Patterson, 61, was working at Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street when he and a man inside began brawling around 3 a.m. Dec. 24, cops said. The fight spilled outside, where the suspect slugged Patterson in the face, knocking him to the ground, where he hit his head. A bartender found him unconscious and called 911. Patterson, of Fort George, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Explore with Nini

‘El Pozolero’ Dissolved More Than 300 Bodies in Acid -

Pozole is a popular Mexican stew that can feature pork, hominy and an array of vegetables and seasonings. But the name of the delicacy has taken on a sinister new meaning: Mexican authorities have detained a man linked to hundreds of deaths in the drug war who is being called the Pozole Maker.
Vice

A Ted Bundy Copycat Serial Killer Is Being Hunted in Mexico

Twenty-five-year-old Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa met the man at a bar in Tijuana where she worked. He was an American, she told her family, and he had invited her on a Valentine’s Day date. But after she met him, she disappeared, and her dead body was found on Feb....
The Independent

‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row

A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
The Independent

Extradition of cartel boss El Chapo’s son to US halted by judge

The extradition of drug cartel boss El Chapo’s son to the United States was halted by a Mexican federal judge the day after 29 people died in a wave of violence that followed his arrest by special forces.Ovidio Guzman, 32, was seized by military troops in his home state of Sinaloa and brought to Mexico City by helicopter where he is now behind bars at a high-security federal prison.The arrest of Mr Guzman, whom the US calls “a senior member of the Sinaloa Cartel” and has offered a $5m arrest reward, came a week before Joe Biden’s visit to...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

CCTV captures chilling footage of Putin’s soldiers raiding Ukrainian orphanage to take children

Russian soldiers and agents have been caught on CCTV stalking the premises of a Ukrainian orphanage, apparently seeking children to take.Throughout the 10-month invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have repeatedly been accused of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories. The video footage shows men from Russia’s secret police, FSB, with armed soldiers carrying rifles entering the building. The armed Russian can be seen entering rooms on the premises according to the footage, gathered by Sky News. Authorities in charge of the orphanage said that they had evacuated the children ahead of time. Volodymyr Sahaidak, the director of...
CBS News

"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army

The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy