Waste-Pro employee Kilton Joanie clears a path in July 2018 between cardboard and shredded documents in the recycling portion of the facility. The La Grande City Council approved a fee increase in service rates for Waste-Pro during its first regular session of 2023. The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — Starting in February, trash disposal is going to be a little more expensive for residents and businesses in La Grande.

During its first meeting of 2023, the La Grande City Council voted to approve a 7.1% service fee increase for Waste-Pro.