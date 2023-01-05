ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

The Trussville Tribune

33-year-old inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a 20-year sentence for robbery from a 2014 conviction out of Mobile County died on Saturday, Dec. 7, at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Marcus Ritter was found unresponsive by corrections staff in […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile County prosecutors push for no bail in Aniah’s Law cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday heard bids by prosecutors to deny bail in two unrelated cases that both involve high-profile, violent crimes committed in recent weeks. Mobile County Presiding District Judge Spiro Cheriogtois ordered both temporarily jailed without bond, as required under Aniah’s Law, a constitutional amendment passed by voters in November that gives judges the discretion to deny bail for people accused of certain serious offenses. Judges will decide next week whether to keep the defendants locked up until their cases are over.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Two high profile suspects in Mobile held without bond under Aniah's Law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Two high profile suspects in Mobile were denied bond on Friday under Aniah's Law. First, Thomas Thomas, the man police believe opened fire on New Year's Eve in downtown Mobile, shooting seven innocent bystanders and killing a man. Also, Darrius Rowser, who was arrested in connection to last Tuesday's Walmart Supercenter shooting, as well as the shooting at the Paparazzi Club in November.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Deputies: Domestic violence shooting leaves couple dead in Foley

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a husband and wife dead Saturday night in Foley, Alabama. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence related call at a residence on Greenway Drive around 10:07 p.m. Deputies say the caller identified...
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

Mobile police chase ends in a crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police had their hands full Sunday with two separate car chases that happened just a few miles and an hour apart. NBC 15 was present as police wrapped up one of the chases. It began Sunday morning around 2:40 when officers tried to make...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile judge denies bond for New Year’s Eve shooting suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a brief Friday morning hearing, a Mobile judge granted a prosecutor’s request to temporarily deny bond for the man accused of killing one and injuring several others in a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile. Thomas Earl Thomas, 22, is suspected in the murder of Jatarious Reives, 24. Thomas […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Prichard Police investigating first homicide of 2023

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are investigating their first homicide of 2023 where a man was discovered dead in his vehicle. According to officials, George Lavon Bush, 45, was found dead in his vehicle from a gunshot wound. Officers were originally called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue, between […]
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Homeless man accused of assaulting EMT

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A homeless man was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Friday afternoon after an emergency medical technician was attacked while trying to help him, according to authorities. Police said they went to a McDonald’s on Springdale Boulevard and found that an EMT attempted to help 49-year-old...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Medical overlay to come to Daphne, residents skeptical

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mayor Robin Lejeune is looking to bring more medical facilities to Daphne to meet the needs of his growing city. A new medical development is planned near the Thomas Hospital's free standing emergency room off of Highway 181. People living near the proposed development have some mixed emotions about this. Mayor Lejeune says this is a win for daphne, but others are a little skeptical.
DAPHNE, AL

