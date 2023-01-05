Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MobileTed RiversMobile, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Another Walmart Shooting Incident ReportedJoel EisenbergAlabama State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Related
niceville.com
Pensacola man facing potential 10-year sentence over firearm purchase
FLORIDA – A Pensacola man is facing a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to making a false statement related to the purchase of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Tavaris East, 42,...
Mobile man accused of murder admitted to killing ex-girlfriend’s brother: Mobile Detective testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Zackery Hannah, 20, is accused of murder, seven counts of attempted murder, and harming a police animal. Hannah appeared before Judge Spiro Cheriogotis in court for a preliminary hearing Monday morning. Hannah is accused of murdering Matthew Richardson, 31, by shooting him in the face with a shotgun in early November. […]
33-year-old inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a 20-year sentence for robbery from a 2014 conviction out of Mobile County died on Saturday, Dec. 7, at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Marcus Ritter was found unresponsive by corrections staff in […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County prosecutors push for no bail in Aniah’s Law cases
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday heard bids by prosecutors to deny bail in two unrelated cases that both involve high-profile, violent crimes committed in recent weeks. Mobile County Presiding District Judge Spiro Cheriogtois ordered both temporarily jailed without bond, as required under Aniah’s Law, a constitutional amendment passed by voters in November that gives judges the discretion to deny bail for people accused of certain serious offenses. Judges will decide next week whether to keep the defendants locked up until their cases are over.
Alabama man admits to mailing drugs to Mississippi prison, will spend 7 years in prison for mailing two letters
An Alabama man was sentenced last week to more than 7 years in prison after admitting he mailed prescription drugs to inmates at a Mississippi prison, federal prosecutors said in a written news release. John Robert Payne, of Wilmer, Alabama, was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for conspiracy...
Man wanted for allegedly robbing victim at gunpoint, stealing firearm, using victim’s debit card: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a December armed robbery. ECSO said on Dec. 27, 2022, Edward Jerome Butler Jr., 45, followed a vehicle and caused an automobile accident on the 11000th block of North Hwy. 97, in the Walnut Hill area. […]
utv44.com
Two high profile suspects in Mobile held without bond under Aniah's Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Two high profile suspects in Mobile were denied bond on Friday under Aniah's Law. First, Thomas Thomas, the man police believe opened fire on New Year's Eve in downtown Mobile, shooting seven innocent bystanders and killing a man. Also, Darrius Rowser, who was arrested in connection to last Tuesday's Walmart Supercenter shooting, as well as the shooting at the Paparazzi Club in November.
utv44.com
Deputies: Domestic violence shooting leaves couple dead in Foley
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a husband and wife dead Saturday night in Foley, Alabama. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence related call at a residence on Greenway Drive around 10:07 p.m. Deputies say the caller identified...
Thomas Whisenhant: Serial killer executed for murdering 3 Mobile women
WARNING: This story discusses topics of sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gas station clerks were disappearing out of thin air in Mobile during the mid-70s. Little did everyone know they would never be seen alive again. This is the story of Thomas Whisenhant. WKRG News 5 is looking back at […]
Appeal denied for Mobile County convicted murderer: Attorney General says he will spend life in prison
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man’s murder conviction in connection to a 2018 murder was upheld by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, according to a release from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office. Alexander Bridges, 24, of Mobile was convicted in Mobile County Circuit Court on Oct. 28, 2021 for the murder of Richard […]
Pensacola man arrested after allegedly dragging 87-year-old woman on floor ‘like a mop’: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for elderly abuse after allegedly dragging an 87-year-old woman around on the floor, “using her as mop to clean up dog urine,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 12, ECSO deputies received an emailed report from an adult protective investigator with […]
WPMI
Mobile police chase ends in a crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police had their hands full Sunday with two separate car chases that happened just a few miles and an hour apart. NBC 15 was present as police wrapped up one of the chases. It began Sunday morning around 2:40 when officers tried to make...
WALA-TV FOX10
Accused Mobile New Year’s Eve shooter was defending himself, lawyer says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of sparking a mass shooting downtown during the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration was defending himself from gunfire, his lawyer said Friday. Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., 22, appeared virtually for a bond hearing. Mobile County Presiding District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis ordered...
Mobile judge denies bond for New Year’s Eve shooting suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a brief Friday morning hearing, a Mobile judge granted a prosecutor’s request to temporarily deny bond for the man accused of killing one and injuring several others in a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile. Thomas Earl Thomas, 22, is suspected in the murder of Jatarious Reives, 24. Thomas […]
Mobile judge denies bond for suspect in Walmart, Paparazzi Club shootings, home invasion
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a brief Friday morning hearing, a Mobile judge granted a prosecutor’s request to temporarily deny bond for a man charged in two shootings and an armed home invasion. Darrius Rowser, 19, is suspected to be connected to the Dec. 27 I-65 Walmart shooting, the Nov. 26 Paparazzi Club shooting and an […]
Prichard Police investigating first homicide of 2023
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are investigating their first homicide of 2023 where a man was discovered dead in his vehicle. According to officials, George Lavon Bush, 45, was found dead in his vehicle from a gunshot wound. Officers were originally called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue, between […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Homeless man accused of assaulting EMT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A homeless man was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Friday afternoon after an emergency medical technician was attacked while trying to help him, according to authorities. Police said they went to a McDonald’s on Springdale Boulevard and found that an EMT attempted to help 49-year-old...
20-time convicted Pensacola felon allegedly found with 105 grams of fentanyl, guns: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 20-time convicted Pensacola felon is behind bars after he was allegedly found with 105 grams of fentanyl, a fentanyl pill press and guns. Marcus Flintroy, 32, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD’s victim services unit offers trauma healing in the wake of violent events in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a week since the mass shooting in Downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. Mobile Police department’s Victim Services unit held an event to connect people, shaken up by what happened, with mental health resources. “We’ve had a couple of calls of...
utv44.com
Medical overlay to come to Daphne, residents skeptical
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mayor Robin Lejeune is looking to bring more medical facilities to Daphne to meet the needs of his growing city. A new medical development is planned near the Thomas Hospital's free standing emergency room off of Highway 181. People living near the proposed development have some mixed emotions about this. Mayor Lejeune says this is a win for daphne, but others are a little skeptical.
Comments / 8