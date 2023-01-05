Read full article on original website
Sony and Honda unveil Afeela, Bird Buddy launches a new smart feeder, and Amazon secures an $8B loan
Longtime readers know the drill, but for the newbies, WiR aims to pithily recap the past seven days of TechCrunch stories. We publish on the site and send WiR to subscribers’ inboxes every Saturday (sign up here if you haven’t already) to make things convenient. Like a buttery croissant, WiR goes great with a morning cup of coffee — or tea, if that’s your preference. Or hot cocoa. Take your pick — no judgment over here.
Nigerian agritech Releaf gets more capital as it launches new tech for food processing
The Jack Ma Foundation-backed startup, which announced a $4.2 million (including a $1.5 million grant) seed raise in September 2021, said the funding will support the launch of two new technologies: Kraken II and SITE. Releaf focuses on value chains where smaller factories are set up near smallholder farmers, allowing...
Ex-Apple team creates BlenderCap, a delightfully over-engineered portable blender
Let’s start with, er, why do we need a portable blender in the first place?. “We originally invented this just for personal use for making smoothies after the gym. I was going to CrossFit, and I wanted a protein shake after that. I made myself a shake, and it just got sort of melted and lumpy after you have worked out for an hour or two,” says Dakota Adams, co-founder at the company. “Then the idea came along to put a blender onto these Hydroflask-style bottles. Matthew [Moore] and I became friends and began working on how to pack that technology into a tiny little cap.”
These 5 companies bootstrapped their way to big businesses while VCs came knocking
The reasons some founders shun the process of raising institutional funding vary based on individual circumstances. There are founders who don’t like the idea of giving up equity. Others don’t want to give up control of their operations and/or strategy. And there are many who want to hold on to both equity and control. Then there are those for whom raising venture capital is simply not as accessible, such as founders in emerging markets like Latin America.
XetHub raises $7.5M for its Git-based data collaboration platform
The company was co-founded by Yucheng Low (CEO), Ajit Banerjee and Rajat Arya, a team with years of experience working with large data platforms. Indeed, Low previously co-founded ML startup Turi, where Arya was the first employee. Apple acquired the company in 2016, allowing Low and Arya to work on various parts of Apple’s ML platform stack, with Arya leading Apple’s data platform team, for example. It was also at Apple that the two met Banerjee, who previously worked at Inktomi, Amazon and Facebook. He also previously founded two startups.
Microsoft acquires Fungible, a maker of data processing units, to bolster Azure
“Fungible’s technologies help enable high-performance, scalable, disaggregated, scaled-out data center infrastructure with reliability and security,” Girish Bablani, the CVP of Microsoft’s Azure Core division, wrote in a blog post. “Today’s announcement further signals Microsoft’s commitment to long-term differentiated investments in our data center infrastructure, which enhances our broad range of technologies and offerings including offloading, improving latency, increasing data center server density, optimizing energy efficiency and reducing costs.”
Plant-based foods investor says her focus is more on teams than taste
Feria has spent the last seven years investing in startups in the sector. She and her partners at Stray Dog Capital have invested in over 40 companies, from the well-established Beyond Meat to up-and-comers No Evil Foods, Kite Hill and Yo! Egg. Based in Leawood, Kansas, the firm has been...
European carriers file to create joint venture for opt-in ad targeting of mobile users
In a filing submitted to the European Commission’s competition division (spotted earlier by Politico), Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, France’s Orange, Spain’s Telefónica and the UK’s Vodafone set out the proposed concentration to create a jointly controlled and equally owned joint venture — to offer “a privacy-led, digital identification solution to support the digital marketing and advertising activities of brands and publishers,” as they describe the proposed “first party” data ad-targeting infrastructure.
How companies at CES are taking on climate change (or pretending to)
I did, and boy was it ever. A “better world” could mean anything in corporate-speak, but in this case, the company is talking specifically about sustainability — and using aspirational language to distance itself from a fossil-fueled role in carving up the earth. Like Caterpillar, many of the exhibitors I saw as I walked the tech-show floor seemed to be rinsing their brands via earthly taglines, stock photos of crops and sunbeams, plastic trees and/or AstroTurf. I find this sort of thing especially distracting now that climate is my main beat, and that’s unfortunate, because there was still lots of intriguing climate (and adjacent) tech on display this year, tucked in among the vague evocations of nature.
Attention uses natural language processing to help sales reps sell faster
The New York-based startup announced today it has raised $3.1 million led by Eniac Ventures, with participation from institutional investors Frst, Liquid2 Ventures, Maschmeyer Group Ventures and Ride Ventures. The round also included the founders of Ramp, Pawp, Truework and CB Insights. Attention was founded in September 2021 by CEO...
Does everyone want to be a landlord, or what?
Helloooo and Happy New Year! Feels like it’s been a while since I sat down to write this newsletter. I’ve missed it!. Before I dive into the news, I wanted to say that I hope you all had a restful and fun holiday. Ours was super low-key but that’s not a bad thing. Still, I will admit it has taken a bit for my brain to switch back to work mode this week…so bear with me.
Singapore-based Supermom helps parenting brands navigate a post-cookie world
The Singapore-based startup announced today it has raised an oversubscribed Series A of $8 million SGD (about $6 million USD) led by Qualgro, with participation from AC Ventures. Supermom currently has a presence in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand, and plans to expand into more markets. Over 200 consumer brands use Supermom for marketing research, including Kimberly Clark, Procter & Gamble and Philips.
VCs are pushing startups — will their investors tighten the thumbscrews, too?
Given that the market has changed — and will likely remain a tougher environment for everyone for at least the next year or two — an obvious question is what happens now. Will the industry’s limited partners — the “money behind the money” — demand better terms from their venture managers, just as VCs are right now demanding better terms from their founders?
How can fintech startups outlast the VC winter?
However, in spite of all the crazy stories this year, there are real opportunities for aspiring fintech startups to become the new heroes of the multitrillion-dollar banking and embedded finance industry. In particular, I’m hearing that investors are reluctant to fund future potential unless it comes hand in hand with...
5 cloud trends to track in 2023
In 2023, much of this preparation could come to fruition as the growth achieved in 2022 contributes to a stronger economy and rapid advancements, particularly in tech. Global IT spending is projected to climb by 5.1% to $4.6 trillion in 2023, according to Gartner, driven by a 11.3% increase in investments in cloud applications to $879.62 billion. What does this kind of increased spending and investment mean for organizations? C2C Global, a Google Cloud customer community, has identified five cloud trends to watch in 2023.
Labor trends in 2023: Over-employment, fatigue and hope
Elcome to Startups Weekly, a nuanced take on this week’s startup news and trends by Senior Reporter and Equity co-host Natasha Mascarenhas. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here. If there’s one thing I can rely on every new year, it is that people will debate whether resolutions...
A big CES 2023 trend: all battery power, everywhere, all the time.
The smallest portable power stations usually come with a few 110v sockets and some USB sockets, and maybe a 12V car cigarette lighter port for small peripherals. From there, it can get pretty advanced; solid-state batteries, 240V power, wireless charging ports, the ability to plug in additional batteries and the option to be powered from a number of power sources, including mains power, solar, car chargers, and even the high-end rapid chargers designed for electric vehicles.
Apple Maps teams up with parking app SpotHero to give users access to 8K parking options
To use the new feature, launched late last week, iPhone and Mac users can search for a destination in the Apple Maps app and then select “More” and “Parking.” They’re then directed to the SpotHero website without leaving Apple Maps. Users can search for nearby parking and reserve a space using SpotHero’s secure payment options, the parking platform claims.
A flat year for crowdfunding isn’t a bad sign at all for early-stage startups
Back in July, it looked like equity crowdfunding — a funding route that allows startups to raise from unaccredited investors through Reg CF and Reg A filings, among others — was on track for its best year yet. According to the Arora Project, more than $215 million was raised through the first half of 2022, surpassing 2021’s H1 total of $200 million.
After struggling with consumers, Magic Leap hang its hopes on enterprise
From the outside, certainly, it seemed like typically understated Chief Executive speak. It doesn’t take a business genius to point out that things weren’t working. It wasn’t a reflection on the technology, certainly. Those who’ve managed to try Magic Leap’s mixed reality headsets have been impressed. I spent time with the product at CES this week, and it certainly feels like the future.
