Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
Gupta's giant utensils take over glitzy Paris store
The unexpected intrusion into one of the city's fanciest department stores -- owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH -- is the work of India's Subodh Gupta, one of the world's leading contemporary artists. Among the works from Gupta, who often uses reclaimed utensils and other bits of second-hand furniture in his...
France 24
Maxwell Farrington : An Aussie Coocking up musical flavours France
Australian muso, Maxwell Farrington has been living in France for years. He stopped by the FRANCE24's studios to tell us how working with French indie artists and how settling down in Brittany, north-west of France, has impacted his music making. We also take a look at new releases by Margo Price, Iggy Pop and Rexxie.
Comments / 0