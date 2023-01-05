Nashville SC acquires defender Nick Depuy, trades defender Dave Romney

Nashville SC made a few moves to acquire defender Nick Depuy on Thursday.

The club received $525,000 in General Allocation Money from the New England Revolution, Nashville SC announced in a statement, in exchange for defender Dave Romney, who joined the team in 2019 prior to the Boys in Gold's inaugural season in Major League Soccer and participated in 87 regular season matches. Nashville also will receive $250,000 in GAM in 2023 and $275,000 in 2024.

Shortly after the trade was announced, the club made another trade to replace Romney. Nashville acquired Nick Depuy from the Los Angeles Galaxy in exchange for $50,000 in GAM in 2023 and a 2024 MLS SuperDraft second round pick.

Depuy is joining Nashville after three seasons with the LA Galaxy. He made 59 total appearances and recorded a career-high 1,856 minutes played throughout 25 matches in 2021. This past season, he made 18 appearances and helped the Galaxy reach the 2022 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019.