ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Russell Wilson tops deep group of 2023 NFL Comeback POY candidates

By Field Level Media
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TlelK_0k4zGErP00

As Russell Wilson prepares to close out what many have deemed a disastrous first year in Denver, the Broncos' embattled quarterback does have support in at least one corner.

Wilson has already been installed as the favorite to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors by oddsmakers at SportsBetting.ag.

The Broncos are 4-12 entering Sunday's season finale at the Los Angeles Chargers. Lose, and Denver could tie for the second worst record in the NFL.

That only drives the stake a bit further into the heart of the 2022 season, however, as the Broncos' first-round draft pick in April belongs to the Seattle Seahawks courtesy of the blockbuster trade to bring Wilson to the Mile High City.

Wilson, 34, has thrown for 3,241 yards with a career-low 13 touchdowns. He has been sacked a career-high 53 times through 14 games.

In theory, those numbers would make the nine-time Pro Bowl signal-caller ripe for a bounce-back campaign in 2023 under a yet-to-be-hired head coach.

Wilson is the +400 favorite among 23 players being offered by the sportsbook.

He'll face competition from a stiff group of candidates, the majority of whom are coming off major injuries rather than trying to rebound from a major drop in performance.

Among them:

Breece Hall, RB, Jets (+450)

Hall burst out of the gates as a rookie, rushing for 463 yards and four touchdowns on 80 carries before suffering a torn ACL in a Week 7 win over the Broncos. Hall's 681 yards from scrimmage were the fourth-most ever by a Jets player through seven games, per ESPN, and he's still the team's leading rusher on the season.

Hall is expected to be ready for the start of next season, when he projects as the Jets' unquestioned lead back.

Trey Lance, RB, 49ers (+700)

Lance has undergone a pair of surgeries since fracturing his fibula and sustained ligament damage during a Week 2 game against the Seahawks. He is expected to be ready to participate in offseason activities, but Lance's status as the 49ers' long-term answer at quarterback remains murky.

Rookie Brock Purdy has the offense humming into the postseason, and the return of Jimmy Garoppolo could happen in January. While Purdy's emergence likely signals the end of Garoppolo's time with the 49ers this offseason, can the 49ers turn away from Purdy if he leads the team deep into the playoffs - and potentially a Super Bowl title?

Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals (+750)

Late-season injuries inherently bring an additional layer of uncertainty. Murray underwent ACL reconstruction surgery after going down in a Week 14 loss to New England. He isn't expected to be ready for Week 1, but how many games Murray misses next season might not be known until sometime in the fall.

He also might be adjusting to a new offensive scheme. The Cardinals were mired in a disappointing season well before Murray was injured and coach Kliff Kingsbury remains the favorite to be the next fired in the NFL.

Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos (+800)

Wilson's adjustment to a new city and a new offense certainly wasn't aided by Williams' torn ACL in Week 4. Williams had emerged as a solid power back and the No. 1 option over fumble-prone Melvin Gordon.

Minus Williams, the Broncos' ground game hit the skids. Gordon was eventually released and Denver has turned to veteran journeymen including Latavius Murray, Mike Boone, Chase Edmonds and Marlon Mack.

There's no ready-made replacement on the roster and, like Hall, Williams is positioned for a lead back role entering next season.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams (+800)

The tea leaves never read well for Stafford in 2022. That began with an offseason procedure on his elbow and pain that lingered into training camp. Stafford was scuffling through a disappointing season for the Rams as a whole when he suffered a neck injury in Week 11.

That would prove to be the end of his season, which concluded with 2,087 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games. Stafford, 34, said he has no intention of retiring, and the Rams' offense will regroup after a season that also saw wide receiver Cooper Kupp lost to an ankle injury and a non-stop turnstile along the offensive line.

Other intriguing names being offered by SportsBetting.ag for the Comeback award next season include Kupp (+1000), Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (+1400), Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (+1600) and Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (+2000), who was acquired from the Falcons during a one-year gambling-related suspension by the NFL.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Wyoming News

NFL roundup: Eagles lock down No. 1 seed in NFC

Quarterback Jalen Hurts returned after a two-game absence, Jake Elliott kicked five field goals and the Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win over the visiting New York Giants on Sunday. Hurts had missed the last two games, replaced by Gardner Minshew in losses to Dallas and New Orleans, as the Eagles (14-3) failed to secure the top seed. Sunday's win also locked up the NFC East title for Philadelphia. ...
ARIZONA STATE
Wyoming News

Titans GM search focused on collaboration with coach Mike Vrabel

General manager candidates for the Tennessee Titans' vacancy must be ready to collaborate with head coach Mike Vrabel. Owner Amy Adams Strunk began the search for Jon Robinson's replacement in December. Robinson was fired Dec. 6. "I'd like to have a GM as soon as possible, but we're not going to rush the process just to get someone in as quickly as possible," Strunk told the team's website. The way...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wyoming News

Jim Polzin: The Packers need the MVP version of Aaron Rodgers to appear sometime soon

The Green Bay Packers have proven they can win important games down the stretch despite Aaron Rodgers being closer to mediocre than magical. Rodgers has been more game-manager than game-changer during a four-game winning streak that has helped the Packers (8-8) resurrect their season. A win over the Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday night at Lambeau Field would cap off a dramatic — and almost unthinkable — rally to an NFC postseason berth for a team that had a 3% chance of making the playoffs...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wyoming News

Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Damar Hamlin

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his ongoing recovery in an open letter to fans on Saturday morning. "Damar Hamlin's inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country," Goodell wrote, per NFL.com. "While his recovery is just beginning, we thank the NFL medical personnel and the medical staffs from both teams whose...
Wyoming News

Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds: Sin City, Big Apple in play?

Aaron Rodgers fueled speculation about his NFL future by declining to swap jerseys and walking out of Lambeau Field with his arm wrapped around the shoulders of wide receiver Randall Cobb on Sunday night. After the season-ending loss to Detroit, Rodgers said the gesture was about appreciation for his long-time running mate with the Packers rather than symbolic. But he also stopped well short of saying he plans to return...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wyoming News

Instant analysis: Mental, physical errors hurt Packers in loss to Lions

GREEN BAY — A truly bizarre season for the Green Bay Packers came to an end Sunday night with Matt LaFleur’s team blowing a chance to make the NFC playoffs. All the Packers had to do was beat Detroit, which had been eliminated from postseason contention earlier in the day. Green Bay couldn’t do it, falling 20-16 after beating itself over and over and over. The result: The Packers ended...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wyoming News

Reports: Broncos seek to interview Dan Quinn

The Denver Broncos have requested permission from the Dallas Cowboys to interview Dan Quinn - again - for their head coaching vacancy, NFL Network and 9News reported Monday. Quinn was a finalist for the vacancy last year before the team opted to hire Nathaniel Hackett, since fired after starting 4-11. Senior assistant Jerry Rosburg finished out the season as interim head coach. ...
DENVER, CO
Wyoming News

Bill Belichick on Patriots' future: 'Need better results'

Bill Belichick wants to return for his 24th season as head coach of the New England Patriots. Patriots owner Robert Kraft issued a letter to season-ticket holders on Monday vowing to evaluate all elements of the organization. The Patriots wrapped the 2022 season without a spot in the playoffs and ended the campaign with a record of 8-9 following the Week 18 loss to the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. ...
Wyoming News

Reports: Panthers to interview Jim Caldwell, Frank Reich

The Carolina Panthers are expected to interview former NFL head coaches Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich for their head coaching vacancy, multiple outlets reported. Steve Wilks, who finished the season as interim head coach, is also a candidate for the job. Caldwell, 67, is 62-50 as a head coach with the Indianapolis Colts (2009-11) and Detroit Lions (2014-17). He went 2-4 in playoff games and coached the Colts to Super...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wyoming News

Report: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert has broken thumb

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert broke his thumb in Sunday's playoff-clinching win and his status is in doubt for this week's playoff game, NFL Network reported Monday. The Dolphins play at Buffalo on Sunday in an AFC Wild Card game. The Dolphins are also uncertain who their quarterback will be. Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and primary backup Teddy Bridgewater suffered a broken pinkie finger last week, missing...
NEW YORK STATE
Wyoming News

Bills S Damar Hamlin out of hospital, returns to Buffalo

One week after he was admitted under emergency circumstances in critical condition, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and flown back to Buffalo on Monday. Physicians Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts said they were "thrilled and proud" to announce Hamlin was back in Buffalo. They said tests to determine the cause of Hamlin's cardiac arrest are ongoing. Corresponding treatment and additional plans for his recovery can be modeled as a next phase. ...
BUFFALO, NY
Wyoming News

Syndication: The Post-Crescent

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur approaches linebacker Quay Walker (7) after he was ejected from the game against the Detroit Lions during their football game Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvsdetroit 0108231986djp
GREEN BAY, WI
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
32K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy