FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
President Joe Biden Announced His Plan For Migrants to Enter the Country LegallyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Agent Shot & Survived 12 Smuggling Schemes Averted El Paso Station Encompassing Otero County, AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
1 person in custody following pursuit involving 5 minors on I-10 near state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken into custody after a pursuit ended on Interstate 10 at the Texas-New Mexico line Monday morning. The pursuit began on I-10 in Vinton, Texas and ended in New Mexico passing the "Welcome to Texas" sign. The vehicle being pursued by...
Dyer at Ameen closed for crash that sent 1 to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in northeast El Paso Monday night, police said. Southbound lanes on Dyer at Ameen Drive are closed. Use caution when driving in the area. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign...
Person survives train accident in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person who was struck by a train overnight is expected to survive, according to El Paso police. The unidentified person was struck by a train on Piedras in central El Paso around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. The person was taken to the hospital...
Man suffers injuries after stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A stabbing was reported in central El Paso Monday afternoon. The stabbing happened on the 1600 block of Yandell Drive. A 39-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officials also said another 39-year-old man was taken into custody. No other information was provided. This is a...
Rollover crash in Santa Teresa leaves 2 dead, 8 injured
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An investigation into a deadly crash that killed two people and injured eight others in Santa Teresa remains ongoing. Sunland Park Fire and EMS crews responded to a rollover on Pete Domenici highway late Sunday night. New Mexico State Police, along with Border Patrol,...
Speed and not wearing seatbelt factors in El Paso's 2nd traffic death in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the victim killed in a crash along the westbound lanes along Interstate 10 at Geronimo Sunday. El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic investigators responded to the collision. The investigation revealed Angel Barraza was speeding in a Ford Mustang and lost control of...
North Loop at Rio Vista in Socorro shut down due to crash
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — North Loop Drive at Rio Vista Road in Socorro is shut down Monday night for a crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The alert for the crash was sent out at 7:46 p.m. Traffic backup and the clearing time are unknown. This is...
Road closures happening the week of Jan. 8 through Jan. 14
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Culvert Cleaning Project. US-85 southbound between Racetrack and Executive right lane closed. Crews will be working on culvert cleaning. Gateway South at Cassidy on-ramp complete closure. Crews will be repairing guardrail. Tuesday, January 10. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Executive and...
City of El Paso begins reconstruction of Rojas Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will start the reconstruction of Rojas Dive beginning Tuesday. The $12 million project consists of the reconstruction of Rojas Drive from Joe Battle Blvd. to Bill Burnett Dr. The project also includes the widening of Rojas Dr. from a...
Las Cruces firefighters extinguish 3 separate fires
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters extinguished three separate fires on Sunday. The first fire happened at a vacant/abandoned building on the 1300 block of W. Amador around 9 a.m. Officials said a passerby noticed the smoke from the rear of the property and a person leaving...
Rollover on Patriot Freeway south and Hercules causes lane closures and backs up traffic
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the EL Paso Fire Department Dispatch, a single-vehicle crash happened on the Patriot Freeway south and exit 26 Hercules Ramp Sunday afternoon. The call came in around 12:30 p.m. according to the fire department. Cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation are...
Semitruck along U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson leaves shattered glass on roadway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency services responded to the scene at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson Monday morning after a semitruck shattered glass on the roadway. Glass that was being carried on the semitruck spilled onto the roadway. It's unknown what caused the incident. All lanes reopened by...
El Paso County leaders ask TxDOT for 'healthier' downtown I-10 project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners Monday approved sending a letter to the Texas Department of Transportation to ask the agency to address the "health and safety" of residents while designing the proposed Downtown 10 highway project. "El Paso is an ozone non-attainment area, and I-10...
El Paso residents asked to sign up for Emergency Assistance Registry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and the Department of Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program is asking residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry. STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders...
2 men fall from El Paso border wall
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men fell from the border wall near Sunset Heights in El Paso Friday night, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the spokesperson added. The men are said to be in their...
Governor Abbott delivered letter to President Biden in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Governor Greg Abbott delivered a letter to President Joe Biden after greeting Biden on the tarmac at the El Paso International Airport. According to a news release from the governor's office, the letter asked Biden to secure the border by enforcing federal immigration laws.
Cheap Trick rock band to perform at Abraham Chavez Theatre
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Cheap Trick rock band will perform in El Paso in February. The concert will be held at the Abraham Chavez Theatre on February 26. Presale begins Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. and on sale starts Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. Cheap Trick is...
Community input needed by Las Cruces Public Schools for updated athletic handbook
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Public Schools asked for public input about their athletic handbook. CBS4 spoke with one Las Cruces resident who said she felt the district should always ask for input. "Not what they want for that child, it’s what the parent wants for...
NMSU names 4 finalists in search for provost and chief academic officer
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University Monday identified four finalists for the position of provost and chief academic officer. They are Adolfo Santos, an assistant provost at Texas A&M University; G. Eric Skipper, provost and executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at the University of South Carolina Beaufort; Alan L. Shoho, dean and professor emeritus of the School of Education at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; and John Z. Kiss, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.
