Wisconsin State

Gov. Evers to ban TikTok on state devices

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is getting ready to ban TikTok from state phones, tablets, and computers. Gov. Tony Evers on Friday reversed course, and announced a coming-ban. "We consulted with the FBI and our emergency management and came to the conclusion it's the best idea," the governor told...
WISCONSIN STATE
Montana’s new efforts to regulate recovery residences

Ronald Britt spent 19 of the last 22 years going through the revolving door of the prison system — using methamphetamine, racking up drug-related criminal charges, returning to the men’s prison in Deer Lodge — until relatively recently. Last February, he said, he decided to “do something different” when he was released on parole. Instead of returning to Billings, where many of his friends and family were also using, he took the advice of his therapist and applied to a residential sober living home in Ronan operated by Never Alone Recovery Support Services.
MONTANA STATE
Report: PA actions key to Chesapeake Bay restoration

A new report says there's hope for restoring the Chesapeake Bay — if Pennsylvania does more to meet its clean-water commitments. The 2022 State of the Bay report assesses 13 key indicators of the bay's health. It finds three declined, and three water-quality measures improved. Harry Campbell, Pennsylvania science...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Property taxes, education top priorities for Idaho governor and legislative leaders at upcoming session

The governor and House and Senate leaders from both parties agreed on two main legislative priorities for the coming session: education and property tax relief. At a legislative preview held Thursday by the Idaho Press Club, Republican leaders also said they want to take a hard look at Medicaid expansion, the Judicial Council process for naming judges, and public safety.
IDAHO STATE
Iowa secretary of state will file bill to add members to recount board members

(The Center Square) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is proposing legislation that provides more flexibility for the makeup of recount boards. Recount boards, which currently have three members for counties with 15,000 to 49,000 people, would increase to five members. Counties with more than 50,000 people would have seven-member boards, Pate said in a Jan. 6 news release. Recount board members, apart from one designee from each candidate, would be precinct election officials the judicial district’s chief judge selects.
IOWA STATE
Missoula nonprofit wins $500K grant to share fresh produce

Access to fresh fruits and vegetables in Montana for people who have health issues just got a little easier. A Missoula-based nonprofit has been notified it will get a sizable pot of federal money to help people experiencing food insecurity and diet-related health issues to access fresh fruits and vegetables, while also helping local farmers.
MISSOULA, MT
2023 General Assembly kicks off with leadership elections

ATLANTA — The Georgia House of Representatives set an example of efficiency Monday its congressional counterpart could only dream of emulating. Lawmakers elected House Majority Leader Jon Burns, R-Newington, to move up to speaker of the House in just a single ballot and by acclamation. Burns succeeds the late...
GEORGIA STATE
Governor’s inauguration to broadcast, stream live

 COLUMBIA – South Carolina’s 98th Gubernatorial Inauguration will broadcast and stream live on South Carolina ETV and Public Radio beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. The swearing-in ceremony of Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is set to take place at the South Carolina Statehouse...
COLUMBIA, SC
Advocacy for the planet key in many faith traditions

Montana Interfaith Power and Light invites people from all religious traditions to join in protecting our planet and travel together to Helena on Jan. 20 to talk with legislators on Climate Advocacy Day. Advocacy for our planet is a key tenant in many faith traditions. Theologian Elizabeth A. Johnson calls...
MONTANA STATE
BOB MAINDELLE: Fish were in schools, but kids were not

On their final day off from school as their Christmas holiday break came to a close, four Fort Hood kids from two military families enjoyed both good weather and good fishing, provided to them free of charge by the Soldiers’ Kids Involved in Fishing Fun (SKIFF) program earlier this week.
FORT HOOD, TX
Teacher finds new way to help children

The guardian ad litem program is committed to finding people who are dedicated to making a difference in children’s lives. The program provides foster children with volunteer advocates who represent their interests during court hearings. One guardian is teacher Dr. Tracy Haigler, who says she’s “excited for the opportunity...
COLUMBIA, SC

