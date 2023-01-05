Read full article on original website
Related
A Key Figure Behind Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Start in NASCAR Has Died
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s first NASCAR Chevy was built by Rick Townsend, who died this week. The post A Key Figure Behind Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Start in NASCAR Has Died appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-owner
JR Motorsports in Mooresville, NC posted security camera footage that demonstrates the power of mother nature when lightning strikes a truck and a front gate at the company. The truck lights are seen turned on after the strike. The video clips were caught on their security cameras.
NBC Sports
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton among new owners of CARS Tour
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks have acquired the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, the Southeast asphalt late model series announced Monday. “This is a dream come true for me,” said Earnhardt, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst, in a statement. “I’m a huge fan of the CARS Tour and local short-track racing. The competition, the tracks, and the drivers are some of the best around. These regional series are vital to the quality of racing you see at the top level. Jack (McNelly, CARS Tour founder) has done a tremendous job establishing the CARS Tour as a preeminent series, and I’m thrilled to be part of its future.”
'Starting 2023 with a bang': Video shows fiery lightning strike at North Carolina motorsports company
The strike happened at JR Motorsports — a stock car racing team co-owned by a group that includes Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Group of NASCAR Icons Led By Dale Earnhardt Jr. Take Ownership of CARS Tour
Ahead of the 2023 CARS Tour season, there’s some major news. A new ownership group is taking over led by Dale Earnhardt Jr. Just another example of how Dale Jr. uses his platform to promote the sport in any way that he can. Of course, the ownership group is...
One-of-a-kind Pontiac Grand Prix NASCAR-style coupe up for auction
The only 1986 Pontiac Grand Prix 2+2 built in black will be crossing the auction block at the Mecum Auctions event in Kissimmee, Florida.
Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell Have Turned Their Backs on the Chili Bowl, a Big Offseason Event
Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson have combined for five of the last six Chili Bowl titles, but they're sitting out this week. The post Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell Have Turned Their Backs on the Chili Bowl, a Big Offseason Event appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The 2023 Daytona 500 Could Produce a Result Not Seen Since the 1990s
A driver who has yet to win a Cup Series championship has won each of the last five Daytona 500 races. The post The 2023 Daytona 500 Could Produce a Result Not Seen Since the 1990s appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver, Chase Elliott, Delivers Hot Take That Won’t Be Popular With Many of His Fans
Chase Elliott is consistently the most popular driver in the NASCAR Cup Series but his latest hot take won't be popular among a large number of his supporters. The post NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver, Chase Elliott, Delivers Hot Take That Won’t Be Popular With Many of His Fans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bubba Wallace Lost a Major Sponsor After Quitting a 2020 iRacing Event
NASCAR, like pretty much every other sport's league, was forced to seriously shift gears due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. With races having being postponed through May 3 that year, it certainly wasn't business as usual for the auto racing sanctioning body. But, just because...
Seasonal workers wanted: Daytona International Speedway to hold hiring events
DAYTONA BEACH − Daytona International Speedway will host hiring events to fill seasonal positions to work the upcoming Rolex 24 at Daytona later this month. The first of the three planned job fairs will be this Thursday, from 2 to 5 p.m. Hiring events will also be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as well as next week Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Stewart-Haas Racing: 2023 Driver/Crew Chief lineup updated
Two new crew chiefs join to the team lineup in 2023. The 2023 NASCAR season is set to get underway in early February. The pieces are aligning as teams prepare for the upcoming season. Stewart-Haas Racing will welcome two new crew chiefs for the 2023 season. Hear from Stewart-Haas Racing...
3 Reasons Jimmie Johnson Will Be the Busiest Part-time Driver in NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson's range of responsibilities in his return to NASCAR includes driving, mentoring, and owning a piece of Petty GMS. The post 3 Reasons Jimmie Johnson Will Be the Busiest Part-time Driver in NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Truex brothers open 2023 season with same questions as last year
Martin Truex Jr. and his younger brother, Ryan Truex, will start 2023 with the same questions that they started 2022. For the 2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr., it will be whether this is his last year as a Cup driver, one final season driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. For Ryan Truex, it will be whether this is the year that he can do enough to find his footing in NASCAR.
What to Watch for in NASCAR 2023 - Chicago Street Race
Perhaps the highlight of the 2023 NASCAR season is the running of NASCAR's first ever street race along Grant Park in Chicago - set for July 4th weekend. It began as a fantasy track on iRacing for the popular eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series in 2021, a race which saw James Davison take the virtual checkered flag. Since then, momentum only grew for the street race before the official announcement on July 19th, 2022.
NBC Sports
Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe headline NASCAR drivers at Chili Bowl
A few NASCAR drivers will compete in the Chili Bowl Nationals, which begins Monday and concludes Saturday at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There are 367 entries for one of the premier midget car races on the schedule. Preliminary qualifying nights will be held Monday-Friday, setting the lineup for Saturday’s events and the A-main of the Chili Bowl Nationals.
Ryan Blaney Hasn’t Made the Impact of Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott and Others in a Similar Career Place
Ryan Blaney used to be one of NASCAR's "young guns," but things have changed. Now he's an established racer without a natural following. The post Ryan Blaney Hasn’t Made the Impact of Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott and Others in a Similar Career Place appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Autoweek.com
Toyota Ruffles a Few Feathers, Takes a Seat at the NASCAR Cup Table in 2007
From a driver standpoint, Toyota pilots have won the NASCAR Cup championship three times since the company came into NASCAR. Perhaps the most dominating aspect of Toyota’s entry into NASCAR was in the Truck Series, as it has won the driver’s championship nine times. While Toyota has been...
Actor Frankie Muniz Expected to Compete With NASCAR in 2023
Frankie Muniz has dabbled in lower levels of racing in the past. Now, the 37-year-old actor will be racing on a much bigger stage, competing with a NASCAR series in 2023. The post Actor Frankie Muniz Expected to Compete With NASCAR in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Outsider.com
630K+
Followers
70K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0