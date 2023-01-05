ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

NBC Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton among new owners of CARS Tour

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks have acquired the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, the Southeast asphalt late model series announced Monday. “This is a dream come true for me,” said Earnhardt, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst, in a statement. “I’m a huge fan of the CARS Tour and local short-track racing. The competition, the tracks, and the drivers are some of the best around. These regional series are vital to the quality of racing you see at the top level. Jack (McNelly, CARS Tour founder) has done a tremendous job establishing the CARS Tour as a preeminent series, and I’m thrilled to be part of its future.”
Carscoops

Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon

Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
FanBuzz

Bubba Wallace Lost a Major Sponsor After Quitting a 2020 iRacing Event

NASCAR, like pretty much every other sport's league, was forced to seriously shift gears due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. With races having being postponed through May 3 that year, it certainly wasn't business as usual for the auto racing sanctioning body. But, just because...
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Seasonal workers wanted: Daytona International Speedway to hold hiring events

DAYTONA BEACH − Daytona International Speedway will host hiring events to fill seasonal positions to work the upcoming Rolex 24 at Daytona later this month. The first of the three planned job fairs will be this Thursday, from 2 to 5 p.m. Hiring events will also be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as well as next week Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 2 to 5 p.m.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Racing News

Stewart-Haas Racing: 2023 Driver/Crew Chief lineup updated

Two new crew chiefs join to the team lineup in 2023. The 2023 NASCAR season is set to get underway in early February. The pieces are aligning as teams prepare for the upcoming season. Stewart-Haas Racing will welcome two new crew chiefs for the 2023 season. Hear from Stewart-Haas Racing...
FOX Sports

Truex brothers open 2023 season with same questions as last year

Martin Truex Jr. and his younger brother, Ryan Truex, will start 2023 with the same questions that they started 2022. For the 2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr., it will be whether this is his last year as a Cup driver, one final season driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. For Ryan Truex, it will be whether this is the year that he can do enough to find his footing in NASCAR.
Speedway Digest

What to Watch for in NASCAR 2023 - Chicago Street Race

Perhaps the highlight of the 2023 NASCAR season is the running of NASCAR's first ever street race along Grant Park in Chicago - set for July 4th weekend. It began as a fantasy track on iRacing for the popular eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series in 2021, a race which saw James Davison take the virtual checkered flag. Since then, momentum only grew for the street race before the official announcement on July 19th, 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe headline NASCAR drivers at Chili Bowl

A few NASCAR drivers will compete in the Chili Bowl Nationals, which begins Monday and concludes Saturday at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There are 367 entries for one of the premier midget car races on the schedule. Preliminary qualifying nights will be held Monday-Friday, setting the lineup for Saturday’s events and the A-main of the Chili Bowl Nationals.
TULSA, OK
Autoweek.com

Toyota Ruffles a Few Feathers, Takes a Seat at the NASCAR Cup Table in 2007

From a driver standpoint, Toyota pilots have won the NASCAR Cup championship three times since the company came into NASCAR. Perhaps the most dominating aspect of Toyota’s entry into NASCAR was in the Truck Series, as it has won the driver’s championship nine times. While Toyota has been...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

