Paul Beatty
4d ago
good i hope they find them i remember when they started to reintroduce them in Cherokee a few yrs ago they are so beautiful big and majestic animals
4
Related
Woman Thrown From Horse, Dies During Tragic Incident at Florida Rodeo
A woman has died after being thrown from her horse at a Florida rodeo. According to local authorities, before the tragedy, 56-year-old Regina Short had competed in a barrel race. The event took place on Saturday at the Baker Arena Community Center. As she was heading down an exit ramp, Short’s horse suddenly bucked her off its back. As a result, the Alabama native fell, hit a pole, and was taken to a nearby hospital. Despite the doctor’s best efforts, she passed away from her injuries.
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireball
A South Carolina witness at Lexington reported watching and videotaping a hovering fireball-like object at 7:15 p.m. on January 5, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
NC woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set a futon on fire on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring Garden Street on Feb. 15, 2002.
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
North Carolina Man 'Dropped To The Floor' After Massive Lottery Win
He couldn't believe his luck when his wife told him he won.
North Carolina ranked among the worst states for raising a family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent study by WalletHub ranked all 50 states across 51 key indicators to determine the best states to raise a family and North Carolina ranked low on the list. North Carolina was ranked 39th out of 50 states with a total score of 43.11. In...
Free turkey hunting webinars offered in February
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will offer three free turkey hunting webinars this February. Topics will include biology, species habits, habitats, scouting, essential equipment, setup, effective shot placement, decoy placement and hunting strategies. Each hour-long class will conclude with an interactive Q&A session. Turkey hunting is a...
NC one of the hot spots for human trafficking, report shows
There are several reasons why North Carolina is among the top 10 states with reports of human trafficking.
Technician Online
Pardoned turkeys find a home at NC State
Each year, one lucky turkey is chosen to be pardoned by the president of the United States, meaning they will be far from the table on Thanksgiving. This past Thanksgiving season’s pardoned turkey, Chocolate, and his wingman, Chip, were chosen to be kept at NC State’s Talley Turkey Education Unit after their grand ceremony.
North Carolina embraces a budding restaurant & professional chef named The Governor
Ahead of Triangle restaurant week in North Carolina (January 23-29, 2023), this budding restaurant should be recognized. Established in 2021, The Governor Place, opened a restaurant in Pembroke, NC under the ownership of Chef Antonio Vincent, a member of the American Culinary Federation North Carolina Chapter.
WBTM
Update: Suspect Arrested for Multiple Vehicle Thefts in Virginia and North Carolina
A South Boston man that was wanted for vehicle thefts in Halifax County and Person County, North Carolina has been arrested. 27-year-old Alan Leon Brandon was taken into custody in Person County on Thursday afternoon. Brandon had been wanted since 9 pm on Wednesday after stealing a four-wheeler in Halifax...
FOX Carolina
NC wildlife groups offer $6,000 reward for information regarding deadly elk shooting
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two North Carolina wildlife groups are offering a reward of $6,000 for information after an elk calf was shot and killed illegally with an arrow in December. According to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Natural Resources, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, staff responded...
islandfreepress.org
Annual lost fishing gear recovery project begins
Dozens of commercial fishers will scour select areas of North Carolina waters this month to find and remove potentially dangerous crab pots and other lost fishing gear. The effort is part of the annual lost fishing gear recovery project, which has been coordinated by the North Carolina Coastal Federation since 2014, funded by the North Carolina Commercial Fishing Resource Fund Grant Program.
power98fm.com
Mega Millions Rises to $1.1 Billion; Can Winners Remain Anonymous in North Carolina?
No one matched all six numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will be worth a staggering $1.1 billion — the third largest in U.S. history. Friday’s drawing was the 24th in a row without a winner. The numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, with a gold Mega Ball of 13. If someone wins on Tuesday, he or she could take the full $1.1 billion paid out over 29 years, or the lump sum option of $568.7 million all at once. But don’t make plans for the money just yet; the odds of winning are one in 302.6 million, lottery officials say.
This 18th Century Palace Is One of the most Beautiful Houses in NC and Was Once the Residency of NC British Governors
Tryon Palace, formerly known as Governor's Palace, Newbern, was the main home and administrative center of the British governors of North Carolina from 1770 to 1775. The palace, which is located in New Bern, North Carolina, was frequently the central focus of official events and hospitality.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Towns In The Outer Banks, NC, You Must Visit
If you’re looking for the best towns in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, you’ve come to the right place!. The Outer Banks is a stunning chain of barrier islands off the coast of North Carolina. Separated from the mainland by a string of shallow sounds, the towns of the Outer Banks should be near the top of everyone’s North Carolina bucket list!
kiss951.com
The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ
North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Authorities Seized Enough Fentanyl In 2022 To Kill Every Resident Three Times
Just how big of an issue in North Carolina is Fentanyl? Well, the Charlotte Observer reports that the Department of Homeland Security Investigations seized enough fentanyl that it would be capable of killing every resident three times. That was 222 pounds that were seized this year. And that same statistic applies to South Carolina as well. That accounts for an increase of 800% from what was seized in 2020 in both states, and over 200% more than in 2021. These statistics come from the Department of Homeland Security.
proclaimerscv.com
5-Year-old Kid Brutally Killed by His Neighbor in North Carolina
A 25-year-old North Carolinians man will spend the rest of his life inside the cell after fatally shooting his 5-year-old neighbor who was, at that moment, riding his bicycle. Darius Sessoms, the suspect, made his way in an Alford plea for first-degree murder on the 29th of December, Thursday, reported by WRAL-TV. The meaning of Alford’s plea is that Sessoms and his team of defense have knowledge that the prosecution has sufficient evidence to put him behind bars, however, he does not plead guilty. It also permits Sessoms not to receive the death penalty if he were convicted while in a jury trial.
New ‘Kraken’ COVID variant spreading quickly, NC health experts warn
After COVID levels remained fairly low for much of the fall, they're on the rise again and we're dealing with a new variant some are dubbing "Kraken."
Outsider.com
