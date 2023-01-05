No one matched all six numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will be worth a staggering $1.1 billion — the third largest in U.S. history. Friday’s drawing was the 24th in a row without a winner. The numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, with a gold Mega Ball of 13. If someone wins on Tuesday, he or she could take the full $1.1 billion paid out over 29 years, or the lump sum option of $568.7 million all at once. But don’t make plans for the money just yet; the odds of winning are one in 302.6 million, lottery officials say.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO