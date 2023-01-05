Ernest Sturch, Jr., 92, passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family on Friday, January 6, 2023. He was born September 10, 1930, to parents Ruby and Ernest Sturch Sr., in Yarnaby Okla. It was during this period, in which he was lovingly nicknamed “Jr.,” that he would develop a deep and sustaining curiosity for math and the cosmos.

DURANT, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO