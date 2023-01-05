Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bryancountypatriot.com
Jimmie Faye Reeves
Jimmie Faye Fisher Reeves was born April 13, 1933, in Platter, Okla., to William Claude and Essie Fisher. She passed away on January 5, 2023, in Denison, Texas. Jimmie was very proud to say she was from Platter, Okla., and loved recalling the story of the day she was born. “It came a big fresh snow.”
bryancountypatriot.com
Frankie Robinson
Frankie D. Robinson, of Durant, Okla, reunited with his wife Donna in heaven on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the age of 77. He was born in Durant, Okla., on Thursday, November 8, 1945 to Orville Horace Robinson and Heloise Geraldine (Shaw) Robinson. Frankie married his beloved Donna M. Robinson...
bryancountypatriot.com
Dr. Ernie Sturch
Ernest Sturch, Jr., 92, passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family on Friday, January 6, 2023. He was born September 10, 1930, to parents Ruby and Ernest Sturch Sr., in Yarnaby Okla. It was during this period, in which he was lovingly nicknamed “Jr.,” that he would develop a deep and sustaining curiosity for math and the cosmos.
Comments / 0