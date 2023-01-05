ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kamaru Usman's manager shuts down 'rumors,' says Leon Edwards trilogy fight is next

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HdCeD_0k4zE4Bo00

Kamaru Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz insists the trilogy bout with Leon Edwards will be the next UFC welterweight championship fight.

After Edwards pulled off MMA Junkie’s 2022 Comeback of the Year and Knockout of the Year in stunning fashion at UFC 278 in August, when he knocked out Usman with an incredible head kick, an immediate rematch has been the target of the UFC brass.

In recent weeks, however, momentum has picked up around Usman possibly not being 100 percent healthy in time for the promotion’s targeted date of UFC 286, which takes place March 18 at The O2 in London. This past weekend, Usman was seen at wearing a hand cast at a regional MMA event.

Abdelaziz, who is Usman’s manager at Dominance MMA, insists there’s nothing to be fearful about. He took to social media on Thursday and declared that the expected matchup will happen next (via Twitter):

Please enough with the rumors, Kamaru is fighting León next, he is good to go. We bringing this belt back to where it belongs.

The shocking come-from-behind win by Edwards at UFC 278 brought an end to Usman’s 15-fight winning streak inside the octagon, which was one short of tying Anderson Silva’s all-time record of 16 consecutive UFC wins.

Moreover, the result tied the series between Edwards and Usman at one win each. Usman emerged with a unanimous decision in the initial encounter at UFC on FOX 17 in December 2015.

Comments / 2

Related
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
worldboxingnews.net

Mayweather CEO defends ringside Gervonta Davis love after split

Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe leaped to his defense after being spotted ringside for the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View. Ellerbe was spotted congratulating “Tank” in Washington at the end of the night, having been at the Capital One Arena in Washington to support his own fighter.
WASHINGTON, DC
webisjericho.com

Daughter Of WWE Legend Wrestles During AEW Dark Taping

Before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts, AEW held a taping of AEW Dark, their popular Youtube show, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday night. And while it isn’t unusual for up-and-coming local talents to get an opportunity to impress, one name stood out above the rest, with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s daughter, Teal Piper, competing in a tag match alongside Rebel Kel against Tay Conti and Anna JAS.
PORTLAND, OR
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley trolls Bryce Mitchell after ‘Thug Nasty’ explains why he fought with the flu at UFC 282

Sean O’Malley has trolled Bryce Mitchell after ‘Thug Nasty’ explained his decision to fight with the flu at UFC 282. Mitchell (15-1 MMA) squared off with Ilia Topuria (13-0 MMA) on the main card of last month’s UFC 282 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas. The result was a second-round submission defeat for ‘Thug Nasty’, as he was forced to tapout due to an arm-triangle choke.
bjpenndotcom

PHOTO | Derrick Lewis appears to be in incredible shape ahead of UFC fight with Sergey Spivak

Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis appears to be in the best shape of his life ahead of his upcoming UFC fight with Sergey Spivak. Lewis (26-10 MMA) and Spivak (15-3 MMA) are slated to headline a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas on February 4th. The pair were originally scheduled to compete at UFC Vegas 65 this past November, but ‘The Black Beast’ was forced to withdraw last minute due to a medical issue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Confirmed: Khabib Nurmagomedov has ‘left the MMA industry’

The rumors are true: Khabib Nurmagomedov has decided to take yet another step away from mixed martial arts (MMA), and will no longer be a prominent figure coaching his team of fighters to victory in 2023. Russian sports site Tass.ru confirmed the news with multiple sources. The source provided the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC looks back at 30 years of game-changing moments in anniversary video

We’re about 10 months away from a major milestone for the UFC, and by default, the sport of MMA. On Nov. 12, the UFC will celebrate the 30th anniversary of UFC 1, which took place Nov. 12, 1993, in Denver. And while no event has been announced by the promotion yet for Nov. 11, the closest Saturday to the actual anniversary, it’s a safe bet a big deal will be made of the big 3-0 that weekend.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

202K+
Followers
253K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy