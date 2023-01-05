ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
testudotimes.com

Maryland women’s basketball leaps into top 10 of AP poll for first time this season, landing at No. 9

Maryland women’s basketball jumped to No. 9 in this week’s AP poll, up four spots from its previous position at No. 13. It’s been an up and down year for the Terps, who began the season at No. 17. They’ve suffered upset losses to Nebraska and DePaul, but have taken down two of the best teams in the nation in No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 4 UConn.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 24 Ohio State preview

Maryland men’s basketball, searching for answers, returns home for a matchup against No. 24 Ohio State. The Terps have lost two straight games and four straight games against power conference opponents, the last three coming by an average margin of 25.3 points. Maryland has struggled to generate offense, especially in the first half. In those four games, Maryland has scored an average of 16.8 points in the first half while shooting 20.2% from the field (21-of-104). The poor starts are certainly concerning, and the stats associated with them are staggering.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy