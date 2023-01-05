Maryland men’s basketball, searching for answers, returns home for a matchup against No. 24 Ohio State. The Terps have lost two straight games and four straight games against power conference opponents, the last three coming by an average margin of 25.3 points. Maryland has struggled to generate offense, especially in the first half. In those four games, Maryland has scored an average of 16.8 points in the first half while shooting 20.2% from the field (21-of-104). The poor starts are certainly concerning, and the stats associated with them are staggering.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO