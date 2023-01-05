Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Could Trade Kravtsov, Kakko or Lafreniere Soon
New York Rangers president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury may have to make a tough decision between now and the trade deadline, as he might have to part ways with one of his young and talented forwards for a high-end veteran player to bring home the Stanley Cup. However, he certainly won’t get rid of the coveted youngsters who were drafted ninth, second, and first overall in three consecutive years for a small price. Let’s look at if or how any of these players might find themselves elsewhere by March 3.
Yardbarker
Oilers Have Defensive Fix by Trading for Predators’ Ekholm
The Edmonton Oilers are in a dogfight for a playoff spot, similar to last season. They will be getting Evander Kane back in the lineup, but scoring hasn’t necessarily been their problem this season. The depth scoring hasn’t been great but is improving as some of the young players get more comfortable. What has hampered the Oilers is defensive inconsistencies.
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Jan. 8
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Sunday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 71 - Jake Evans 40 - Joel Armia. 20...
Detroit Red Wings open roster spot by sending Elmer Söderblom to minors
With veteran reinforcements on the near horizon, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman trimmed a rookie from the roster. The Wings on Sunday assigned Elmer Söderblom to the Grand Rapids Griffins, his second stint this season with the AHL affiliate. He was a healthy scratch Friday, indicating that although Derek Lalonde said last week he was inclined to keep Söderblom in the lineup, that has changed for now.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Jets
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (5-1 L vs WPG), Dec. 29 (4-2 L @ WPG), Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-24-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 9-14-0-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-6-0 in their last...
NHL
Caps Fall 3-2 on Late McDonagh Goal
It's been a while since Washington hasn't been able to pull at least a point from a game, but it happened on Friday night against Nashville in the opener of a two-game weekend homestand at Capital One Arena. Ryan McDonagh's goal with 3:16 left in regulation snapped a 2-2 stalemate...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs' Conor Timmins Scores First NHL Goal in Game Against Flyers
It was Timmins' first shift after he was involved in an awkward collision in front of the Flyers' net with Wade Allison. He went straight to the dressing room to be assessed but returned to the bench. After waiting for a few shifts, he took the ice and made no mistake on his shot that beat Flyers goaltender Carter Hart.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (22-12-4) at Canadiens (16-21-3) | 4:30 p.m.
Kraken look to maintain "poise and belief" in Montreal with the opportunity to extend win streak. Time: 4:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. MONTREAL - The Canadiens stopped a seven-game losing streak on Saturday with a 5-4 win over St. Louis and are a group that has struggled of late winning four of their last 15 games. But don't count them out. Remember, this Montreal team beat Seattle at home on Dec. 6 in the second half of a back-to-back and they average just under six rush attacks per game (14th in the league). The lesson has been learned. "We never take any team lightly ever," Jared McCann said. "We were the team last year that was sometimes taken lightly."
CBS Sports
Predators' Juuse Saros sets franchise record 64 saves in win against Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes peppered Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros with shots at a historic clip on Thursday, but it didn't seem to matter. Saros recorded a Predators franchise record 64 saves in a 5-3 win over the Hurricanes. Saros stopped 64-of-67 shots and racked up the third-most saves in NHL...
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Avalanche
The Edmonton Oilers will host the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place on Saturday night in the first meeting between the two sides since last season's Western Conference Final. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Bruins
The San Jose Sharks take on the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. PT at SAP Center for the second half of back-to-backs. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Erik Karlsson continued his franchise-record point/assist streak (14 games) on Friday with...
NHL
Official Stars Podcast: Mid-season stats, standings, and selections
This week Razor and Mike discuss the All-Star weekend, future Stars, and much more. It's a new calendar year, and the halfway point of the hockey season. The Stars are performing well in many statistical categories, while Jason Robertson is heading to the All-Star game and a couple future Stars had solid showings at the World Junior Championships.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Capitals
Columbus hopes to build on an emotional victory on the second leg of a back-to-back. It will be a familiar foe for the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Three days after suffering a 6-2 loss to Washington in Nationwide Arena, Columbus heads to the nation's capital to run it back against the Caps. There should be some energy among the boys after Saturday's 4-3 shootout victory against Carolina that included Kirill Marchenko's first career hat trick.
NHL
Matier Earns Gold, Ufko Bronze as World Junior Championship Concludes
Two Nashville Predators Prospects are leaving Halifax with new hardware after the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship came to an exciting close Thursday. Defenseman Jack Matier concluded his first World Juniors appearance winning the gold medal with Team Canada after a thrilling 3-2 overtime decision over the Czech Republic. The...
NHL
Wright Reassigned to Juniors
Kraken's 2022 first-round draft pick, fresh from captaining Team Canada to a World Junior gold medal, will rejoin his OHL Kingston club to make a run at coveted Memorial Cup. The Kraken announced Friday center Shane Wright has been reassigned to his juniors team, the Kingston Frontenacs, of the Ontario Hockey League.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. ISLANDERS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. New York. The Flames host their first home game of 2023, welcoming the New York Islanders to the Scotiabank Saddledome. The club held an optional skate this morning with lines and pairings based off Thursday's practice. If anything changes, this page will...
NHL
Ground Control - Episode 149 (Danny Zhilkin)
Mitchell Clinton is joined by 680 CJOB's Paul Edmonds and Jamie Thomas for a conversation around the Winnipeg Jets win streak, Josh Morrissey's All-Star selection, and some storylines that have stood out. Jets prospect Danny Zhilkin also stops by to chat about his new entry-level contract, being traded in the OHL, and much more!
NHL
Color of Hockey: Hamilton takes stand, inspires change at Flyers arena
27-year-old events director dynamo behind updating code of conduct at Wells Fargo Center. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Philadelphia Flyers director, events Lyric Hamilton, who was instrumental in Wells Fargo Center updating its code of conduct.
NHL
Game Preview: 01.08.22 at ARI
PIT: 19-13-6 (44 pts) | ARI: 13-20-5 (31 pts) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins finish up their three-game road trip with a visit to Mullett Arena to take on the Arizona Coyotes for their final meeting of the 2022-23 season. Earlier this season, Pittsburgh took down Arizona 6-2 in the team's season opener. Sidney Crosby recorded a team-high three points (1G-2A) in the win. Pittsburgh has won nine-consecutive games against Arizona, and have points in each of its last 12 games (11-0-1) dating back to Feb. 29, 2016. The Penguins are 6-0-0 against Central Division teams, outscoring opponents 28-12 in those six games. The Penguins have won seven of their last eight games versus Western Conference opponents. They are 9-6-0 versus the West this season.
NHL
Reichel, Blackhawks recover for OT victory against Flames
CHICAGO -- Max Domi scored 1:04 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks recovered for a 4-3 win against the Calgary Flames at United Center on Sunday. Domi received a pass from Lukas Reichel, cut back across the crease and finished with a backhand. "That was a great game," Domi said....
