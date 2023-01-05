Read full article on original website
Deidra Greer
4d ago
My condolences goes out to his family and friends and fans and may he Rest In Peace
Reply(1)
7
Julie Velichko
4d ago
what a great group in the day rip another GREAT one jam on in heaven
Reply
7
Related
soultracks.com
Gordy Harmon, founding member of The Whispers, dies at 79
(January 6, 2023) His name wasn’t known to music fans generally, but he was an original member of one of the all-time great vocal groups. Today we say a sad goodbye to Gordy Harmon, one of the founding members of the iconic singing group The Whispers. Harmon died last night in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles. He was 79.
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies at 67
Another member of the legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire has died, according to the music group.
Fred White dead at 67 – Earth, Wind & Fire drummer and ‘beloved bro’ mourned by his ‘saddened’ family and iconic band
LEGENDARY Earth Wind and Fire drummer Fred White has died at the age of 67, his family confirmed. White's brother and bandmate, Verdine White, announced the news on Sunday, sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram. He wrote of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer: "Our family is saddened today...
George Riley: the R&B songwriter and club kid who is switching on the joy
“That was like my angsty, sad, depression era, which I’m happy to say is now over,” George Riley says of her debut full-length project, 2022’s acclaimed Running in Waves. Written over a week in summer 2020, it was deliciously packed with diaristic turns of phrase detailing life challenges, evolving friendships and introspection; her uncategorisable music saw furious drum breaks, soulful vocals and mellow strings dancing for space. Take the stunning Time, a resounding manifesto in which Riley declares her boundaries and lists the things in life she holds dear: in-depth conversations, good weed, Camper shoes. Today she calls the song her attempt to “be in control where I haven’t been in control before”.
musictimes.com
Remembering Betty Wright: Birthday, Age, Net Worth, Cause of Death, and More Details About Late R&B Singer
Today is what would have been Betty Wright's 69th birthday. Wright, whose real name was Bessie Regina Norris, became one of the most notable R&B singers in the US. She started her career in 1956 and remained active in the industry until her death. As fans remember her on her...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022
We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Legendary Musician and Singer Dies
Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources
Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue. RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors."Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!" The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A...
Popculture
Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years
Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Died On Sidewalk Outside 911 Caller's Home, Autopsy Scheduled
Tina Turner made headlines last week when it was revealed she lost another son. RadarOnline.com has learned that Ronnie Turner tragically passed away on the sidewalk outside of the person who called 911's home on December 8. According to The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office, the autopsy for Tina's 62-year-old son has been scheduled to determine his official cause of death. The medical examiner listed his place of death as "sidewalk," and we know a 911 call was placed on Thursday morning by someone who said that Ronnie was outside of their San Fernando Valley home and he was having...
Janet Jackson’s 5-Year-Old Son Eissa Al Mana May Discover Her Superstar Status With Help of Friends
Janet Jackson is just mom to her five-year-old son, Eissa Al Mana. But leave it up to Eissa’s friends to “put it together” and figure out Mama Janet’s superstar status. Jackson, 56, appeared on the Today show on Friday to promote her “Together Again” world tour...
Cause of Death of Famed Rapper Revealed
Big Scarr, who was an up-and-coming rapper from Memphis, Tennessee, died of an overdose on a prescription pain medication, according to TMZ. The news came out Friday and was based on conversations TMZ had with Big Scarr’s family, including his uncle Arthur Woods.
Anita Pointer obituary
Singer with the Pointer Sisters on giant electro-pop hits including I’m So Excited, Jump (For My Love) and Automatic
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Essence
WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
musictimes.com
Snoop Dogg Forced to 'Insult' Dionne Warwick on Her Face, Says The Legend Scared Him
Snoop Dogg recalled Dionne Warwick calling him out for his sexist lyrics. In CNN's "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper recalled Dionne Warwick inviting him, Suge Knight, and others to her house at 7:00 a.m. It was so intimidating to contemplate meeting Warwick,...
Why Martin Lawrence says Chris Rock did not deserve to get slapped
Will Smith’s name has begun to surface again because of his latest film Emancipation, leading people to bring up the Oscars slap with Chris Rock all over again. Martin Lawrence, a friend of both Smith and Rock, weighed in on the incident involving the two actors in a recent interview with “The Art of Dialogue.”
Comments / 13