Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Karen Beeley, 74, passed away unexpectedly, December 21st, 2022, at her home in Park City, UT. Karen was born in Salt Lake City to Edna and Howard Griggs in 1948. She graduated from Granite High School in 1966. Met and married the love of her life, Mike Beeley, in 1968. The young family moved to Logan, Utah in 1973, where they raised their two daughters, Nicole, and Monique. Karen was the head of the household and lovingly cared for her young family, while Mike grew in his career.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO