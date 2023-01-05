ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park Record

Park City police blotter: Blue lights on vehicles attract attention

The Park City Police Department last week logged at least three cases involving vehicles with illuminated blue lights. On Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7:45 p.m., the police pulled over a vehicle after an officer saw a “blue light illuminated on” the front windshield. Similar cases were reported at...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Guest editorial: This isn’t Disneyland, it’s Park City

In response to Mr. Todd Bennett’s guest editorial of Dec. 24 (“We are listening“), I think we need to get all the facts on the table. It was a great marketing piece, but failed to mention any of the concerns the residents of Deer Valley and Park City have.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City Film asks the public to judge their seats￼

Park City Film needs help finding its seats. The arthouse nonprofit is planning a renovation of the Jim Santy Auditorium, its main venue for film screenings at the Park City Library, and would like the public to help select the theater seats. To make it easy, two sample chairs have...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Lecture excavates Park City mining developments￼

Longtime Parkite Mark Danninger will attempt to cram 100 years into one hour when he gives his lecture titled “Progression of the Mining Industry in the Park City District” on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Park City Museum Education and Collections Center. The free event will serve as...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Father calls to report child missing after forgetting her at restaurant

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a young child was found alone on Saturday at a fast food restaurant. Deputies were dispatched to Kimball Junction following reports that an 8-year-old girl had been sitting by herself for approximately 30 to 40 minutes, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Around the same time, the father of the child called in to report her missing.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Speaker series harnesses Rancho Luna Lobos owner￼

Fernando Ramirez knows a lot about overcoming obstacles to achieve dreams. As co-owner of Rancho Luna Lobos, a dog-rescue, sled-dog training kennel in Peoa, Ramirez and his wife Dana, have helped thousands of canines who have come from abusive and neglectful backgrounds find new lives and, with some, the new love of dog sled racing.
PEOA, UT
Park Record

Keep safe in the backcountry this season

Park City offers plenty of backcountry terrain to shred without worrying about the usual crowds at the resorts. But a day in the backcountry comes with risks and dangers. Here are a couple of safety tips to keep in mind. Research and have the right gear. It sounds obvious, but...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Obituary: Karen Beeley

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Karen Beeley, 74, passed away unexpectedly, December 21st, 2022, at her home in Park City, UT. Karen was born in Salt Lake City to Edna and Howard Griggs in 1948. She graduated from Granite High School in 1966. Met and married the love of her life, Mike Beeley, in 1968. The young family moved to Logan, Utah in 1973, where they raised their two daughters, Nicole, and Monique. Karen was the head of the household and lovingly cared for her young family, while Mike grew in his career.
PARK CITY, UT

