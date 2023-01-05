Read full article on original website
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Cleveland Jewish News
The new Congress is finally sworn in. What’s in store for US Jews and Israel?
On Jan. 7 after midnight, the 118th Congress was finally sworn in with the election of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to the House speakership. Democrats had managed to gain one Senate seat in November’s midterms, breaking the 50:50 tie in the upper chamber that required Vice President Kamala Harris to break tied votes.
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
Kevin McCarthy shows historic weakness on way to Speaker
The newest U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy "will likely be the weakest Speaker of the House in more than a century," argues George Lang. The post Kevin McCarthy shows historic weakness on way to Speaker appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Cleveland Jewish News
Nikki Haley slams Biden for clumsy immigration-Holocaust comparison
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a vocal defender of the Jewish state, recently rebutted an absurd Holocaust parallel drawn by President Joe Biden. When asked by a reporter whether immigration was a basic human right, Biden responded, “Well, I think it is a human right if your family is being persecuted, if you’re being dealt with in a way—like I thought it was a human right for you know, Jews in Germany to be able to go and escape and get help where they could. But the other side of this is, there’s also, the people in this country have basic rights that are here—basic fundamental rights. We assure the people coming have been checked out, they’re not criminals, they’re not a problem, that they’re background checked.”
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to take oath as Arkansas governor
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to be sworn in as Arkansas' 47th governor and the first woman to hold the office her father once held
LAURA INGRAHAM: Let's dissect Biden's meaningless box-checking exercise at the border
Fox News host Laura Ingraham said President Biden was 'shamed' into visiting the southern border for the first time eve in her opening monologue on 'The Ingraham Angle.'
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio decriminalizes fentanyl test strips
Gov. Mike DeWine signed a number of criminal justice changes into law Jan. 3, including the decriminalization of fentanyl test strips in a move that advocates say will be a powerful tool in preventing overdoses. For Bexley resident Beth Weinstock, who lost her son Eli to a fentanyl overdose in...
Thomas L. Knapp: House Speaker chaos political theater, not crisis
After four days of acrimony and 15 ballots, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) finally became Speaker of the House early on Jan. 7. Yay! Congress is finally back in business! Gridlock ends! The republic is saved! Well, not really. The whole sorry exercise was just another attempt to compete with professional wrestling for the attention of entertainment-seekers. Congress, unfortunately, was never OUT of business, except for exactly as long as, and precisely to the extent that, it CHOSE to be out of business, for the purpose of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Haredi labor force integration a challenge, but analysts point to signs of cultural change
The low rate of participation of the haredi, or ultra-Orthodox, community in Israel’s labor force has been cause for much hand-wringing over the years. While a new report paints a mixed picture, analysts JNS spoke with are optimistic that things are moving in the right direction. Forty-four percent of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: Claims judicial reform plans will end Israel’s democracy are ‘baseless’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected as “baseless” claims by critics that his government’s proposed judicial reforms would mark the end of the country’s democracy, and vowed to implement the plan “responsibly.”. “The truth is that the balance between the branches of government...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel approves punitive measures against PA in response to ‘political and legal war’
Israel’s Security Cabinet on Thursday approved several punitive measures against the Palestinian Authority in response to what it described as Ramallah’s ongoing “political and legal war” against the Jewish state. The move came a week after the U.N. General Assembly passed a resolution calling on the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel revokes entry permits of PA officials who welcomed terrorist home
The Israeli Defense Ministry has revoked the entry permits of three senior Palestinian Authority officials after they participated in a homecoming ceremony for a convicted terrorist released from prison last week. The three officials, including an assistant to P.A. chief Mahmoud Abbas, arrived in the Arab Israeli town of Ar’ara,...
