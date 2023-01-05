ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
DOPE Quick Reads

New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
FOX59

What climate scientists were predicting in the 1970s

On April 28, 1975, Newsweek published an article called, “The Cooling World,” in which writer and science editor, Peter Gwynne, described a significant chilling of the world’s climate, with evidence "accumulating so massively that meteorologists are hard-pressed to keep up with it.”
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea

Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
msn.com

Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found

In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
Upworthy

A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.

There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
IRVINE, CA
Ricky

The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan

It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
allthatsinteresting.com

Study Suggests Early Humans May Have Developed The Ability To Walk On Two Legs While Still Swinging Through The Trees

A surprising new study based on chimpanzee behavior suggests trees played an "essential" role in the evolution of bipedalism. Walking on two legs is one of the defining features of mankind, and researchers have long assumed that our ancestors developed bipedalism while traversing grasslands. But new research suggests that early humans may have started walking on two legs while still living in trees.
CNET

A Coyote Unexpectedly Killed a Human in 2009. Scientists Now Know Why

In 2009, 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell was attacked by a pack of coyotes while on a hike at the Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Canada. She was just about to start the popular Skyline Trail when climbers in the area saw the animals close- in, unprovoked. Onlookers called...

Comments / 0

Community Policy