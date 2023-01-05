Read full article on original website
New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species
According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
Earth currently experiencing a sixth mass extinction, according to scientists | 60 Minutes
Leading biologist tells Scott Pelley humans would need “five more Earths” to maintain our current way of life.
What climate scientists were predicting in the 1970s
On April 28, 1975, Newsweek published an article called, “The Cooling World,” in which writer and science editor, Peter Gwynne, described a significant chilling of the world’s climate, with evidence "accumulating so massively that meteorologists are hard-pressed to keep up with it.”
An accidental electrical discharge might have formed the first natural quasicrystal on Earth
In 2021, researchers from the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), founded during World War II to design nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project, discovered a new quasicrystal created by the first-ever nuclear explosion in New Mexico on July 16, 1945. More than a year later, a team of...
The ozone layer is on track to recover within decades as harmful chemicals are phased out, scientists report
In rare good news for the planet, the hole in the Earth's ozone layer is on track to recover completely within decades as harmfule chemicals are phased out, according to a new UN-backed assessment.
PsyPost
People with unhappy childhoods are more likely to exhibit a fear of happiness, multi-national study finds
A recent study measured a construct called aversion to happiness among a cross-cultural sample. The findings, published in the journal Motivation and Emotion, revealed that the top predictors of the belief were an unhappy childhood, perfectionism, loneliness, and belief in black magic and karma. Happiness is a highly coveted emotion...
Baffling find made on seafloor 100 miles off Maine, NOAA says. ‘What are the odds?’
“It makes you wonder about the poor soul who lost it.”
New Evidence Suggests An Earthquake Lasting Weeks to Months Was Triggered By Asteroid Impact That Eradicated Dinosaurs
According to the Geological Society of America, the 'Chicxulub' asteroid impact has been one of the most studied throughout the decades. The asteroid impact is said to "coincide with the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary and is the probable trigger for the last mass extinction in Earth's history." [i]
Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea
Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
Oregon witness says multiple objects overhead glowed and changed shape
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and photographing six objects seen only through a camera lens that glowed and changed shape at about 4:19 p.m. on January 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
msn.com
Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found
In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
msn.com
Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000
Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan
It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
CNBC
Bill Gates: 'Our grandchildren will grow up in a world that is dramatically worse off' if we don't fix climate change
Bill Gates funds climate adaptation through his namesake philanthropic venture, the Gates Foundation, and he invests in climate tech companies through his investment firm, Breakthrough Energy Ventures. "Getting to zero will be the hardest thing humans have ever done," Gates writes in his year-end letter published Tuesday. "We need to...
studyfinds.org
World’s first ‘artificial womb facility,’ will let parents design child’s height, strength, intelligence
BERLIN — A biotechnologist in Germany is developing the world’s first artificial womb facility, and it lets you choose baby’s characteristics from a menu. EctoLife, able to grow 30,000 babies a year, is said to be based on over fifty years of groundbreaking scientific research. The concept...
allthatsinteresting.com
Study Suggests Early Humans May Have Developed The Ability To Walk On Two Legs While Still Swinging Through The Trees
A surprising new study based on chimpanzee behavior suggests trees played an "essential" role in the evolution of bipedalism. Walking on two legs is one of the defining features of mankind, and researchers have long assumed that our ancestors developed bipedalism while traversing grasslands. But new research suggests that early humans may have started walking on two legs while still living in trees.
CNET
A Coyote Unexpectedly Killed a Human in 2009. Scientists Now Know Why
In 2009, 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell was attacked by a pack of coyotes while on a hike at the Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Canada. She was just about to start the popular Skyline Trail when climbers in the area saw the animals close- in, unprovoked. Onlookers called...
Yellowstone Eruption Simulation Report to Reveal Plan If Volcano Blows
The last eruption of the Yellowstone supervolcano was about 70,000 years ago; no one knows for sure when the sleeping giant will next wake up.
