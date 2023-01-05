Read full article on original website
Related
Polestar 3 And Volvo EX90 Are The First Cars With Google HD Map Technology
Swedish sister brands Volvo and Polestar will be the world's first automakers to use Google's new HD map software, designed to aid autonomous driving technology. In two separate announcements, the sister companies declared their intent to use the tech, with the Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90 being the first two models earmarked for its inclusion. The technology isn't public-facing like Google Maps. Instead, it's an additional layer of data added to Google Maps for use by Level 2 and Level 3 autonomous driving technology.
OFFICIAL: BMW To Launch Level 3 Self-Driving This Year
BMW Chief Technology Officer Frank Weber partook in a roundtable interview session at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 to discuss new technologies, revealing that the Ultimate Driving Machine will continue to exist in the age of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles. When asked if new in-car technologies will interfere with the...
Carscoops
BMW’s Digital Key No Longer Discriminates Between Apple And Android
BMW has updated its Digital Key service to make it easier to share keys between iPhone and Android devices. In the past, the BMW Digital Key could only be shared through Apple iMessage but now, it can be passed on to friends or family through the ‘share’ function used by many apps, such as WhatsApp. It can also be sent by email or SMS and the recipient doesn’t need to have a specific app or a BMW ID to use it.
TechCrunch
Google launches HD maps for vehicles, Volvo and Polestar first to integrate
The additional information sits on top of Google Maps’ data and delivers details such as precise lane makers and localization of objects (road signs) to help assisted-driving vehicles orient themselves on the road. The driver will not be able to see or access the HD map or data directly. It’s not clear at this time if the driver will even know if the vehicle is using the HD mapping, though, presumably the vehicle’s assisted-driving skills will be improved when it’s in use.
TechCrunch
In-car tech and EVs dominated CES 2023
Happy New Year (a few days late) and welcome back to The Station!, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. I kicked off 2023 in the same fashion as I have for the better part of...
A Tesla driver took a 6,392-mile road trip using Autopilot and Full Self-Driving software — there were some hiccups
Tim Heckman, a site reliability engineer, said the autonomous software is a "lifesaver" during long road trips, but also a "stressful drive" at times.
torquenews.com
100,000 Miles Driven in a Tesla Model 3 - What Happened?
We have a video from an owner of a Tesla Model 3 who drove 100,000 miles. What happened to the car after this?. A Tesla Model 3 owner, Brandon Havard, drove his Model 3 100,000 miles. He's owned the car for about 3 years now. He decided to do a full review of the car after driving this much.
northernarchitecture.us
Aeromobil Flying Car Takes Off for the First Time
Aeromobil Version 2.5 is a “road-able aircraft” by Slovakian lead designer Stefan Klein, who spent last 20 years developing his dream. The extremely lightweight vehicle (only 450 kg – 992 lbs) has a steel tube frame structure with a carbon fiber composite shell - like in race cars. The dimensions with closed wings are 1.6 meters width by 6 meters length (5.4 by 19.6 feet). While on the ground Aeromobil can speed up around and more than 160 km/h (100 mph), in the sky - 200 km/h (124 mph).
What’s the Most Unreliable Electric Vehicle (EV) of 2022, According to Consumer Reports?
After testing most of the available electric cars for 2022, Consumer Reports determined that the Chevy Bolt was the least reliable. The post What’s the Most Unreliable Electric Vehicle (EV) of 2022, According to Consumer Reports? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lock, stock, and barrel: Cenntro’s mesmerizing self-driving vehicles at CES 2023
Electric vehicle technology company Cenntro Electric Group Limited showcased the world premiere of five of its new vehicles at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), some of which are autonomous, according to a press release by the company published on Wednesday. "The new vehicles join what is quickly becoming the...
ZDNet
Flying cars are here and available to preorder
When cars fly seems to be the tech-transportation adage equivalent to "when pigs fly." While pigs have yet to grow wings, engineering startup Aska just gave its car some. As expected CES 2023 has given us a peak into what the future of smart vehicles looks like, but Aska's prototype of its A5 electric drive and fly Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVOTL) vehicle may soar above the rest.
Davinci Motor debuts its electric motorcycle with a 400 kilometer range at CES 2023
Making its foray into the US market, Davinci Motor has debuted its first electric motorcycle - DC100, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas. The Chinese manufacturer focuses on producing high-performance electric offerings with a long-range to rival traditional liter-class motorcycles. The streetfighter-inspired design encapsulates an electric...
Alexa, find me a EV charging station: kicking the tires on new automotive tech at CES 2023.
Automotive tech has always been a significant part of CES – so much that in recent years the joke is that CES stands “Car Electronics Show.”
Carscoops
Dealer Seemingly Shamed Into Advertising Corvette Z06 For MSRP After Adding $100,000 Protection Package
Greedy dealer markups on desirable cars are all over the map but some brands are coming down on the practice. One Chevrolet dealership in Florida seemed to have a workaround for its in-stock Corvette Z06. Days later, the price has mysteriously been posted at MSRP online. Was the dealer shamed into offering the car for what Chevrolet says that customers should be able to buy it for? Here are the facts for you to decide on.
insideevs.com
Mercedes Is The First Automaker To Offer Level 3 Self-Driving In The US
The Mercedes-Benz booth at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) showcased a bunch of new technology that the German brand is preparing for the following months. The biggest piece of news was the company’s plan to build its own, $1-billion global network of fast chargers, but another interesting story sort of went under the radar, and it’s about Mercedes-Benz becoming the first automaker to offer certified Level 3 self-driving technology in the United States.
Carscoops
Latest Viral Tesla Crash Video Confirms What We Should All Already Know
A crash that took place back in March of 2022 is making new waves on the web. Posted by noted Tesla hacker Green on Twitter, the accident shows a car that had evidently been on Autopilot smashing into a disabled car in the middle of the road. The ensuing storm of comments from both supporters and detractors of the software seem to be missing a few key points.
Carscoops
What If BMW Had Made Its X SUVs In the ’80s?
This story contains renderings for a fictional X SUV that are neither related to nor endorsed by BMW. The rise of the crossover is a decidedly modern concept. While there certainly were SUVs in the 1980s, they were a niche product for a specific clientele. And that’s a shame, because if the Jeep Wagoneer proved anything, the design trends of years gone by lend themselves well to the body style.
Carscoops
Dodge Will Try To Stop You From Modifying Their EVs
Dodge chief executive Tim Kuniskis has revealed that the car manufacturer will not allow third-party tuners to modify the powertrains of its forthcoming EVs. The carmaker has previewed its electric future with the Charger Daytona SRT Concept and at the recent SEMA Show, announced a host of Dodge Direct Connection performance upgrades that will be offered for the production model. When asked by Muscle Cars & Trucks whether tuners would be able to work their magic on the EV powertrain, Kuniskis gave a definitive answer.
electrek.co
First ZEEKR 009 MPVs roll off assembly line in China with 500+ mile range
Just over six months after teasing first images of its second EV model, Chinese automaker ZEEKR has officially begun production of the 009 MPV. Deliveries of the all-electric, multi-purpose vehicle are expected to follow soon, contributing to the Geely sub-brand’s quick growth and early success. ZEEKR remains a relatively...
Hyundai Shows Off Ioniq 5 Robotaxi For CES 2023
Hyundai has plans to launch its autonomous Robotaxi later this year, and the video below heralds the upcoming arrival of the carmaker's latest tech creation in Las Vegas. We've talked about the Ioniq 5-based Motional autonomous vehicles before. The below campaign video highlights some of the features of the new Motional taxis, including why the brand chose Vegas for the rollout of its AVs, lining things up nicely with CES Las Vegas this week.
Comments / 0