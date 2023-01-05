BMW has updated its Digital Key service to make it easier to share keys between iPhone and Android devices. In the past, the BMW Digital Key could only be shared through Apple iMessage but now, it can be passed on to friends or family through the ‘share’ function used by many apps, such as WhatsApp. It can also be sent by email or SMS and the recipient doesn’t need to have a specific app or a BMW ID to use it.

