NHL
SEA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Habs will look to sweep their season series against the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre on Monday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad breathed a sigh of relief when they defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-4 at the Bell Centre on Saturday night, putting an end to the team's seven-game winless streak. The Habs overcame a trio of goal deficits at 1-0, 2-1, and 4-3 with tallies from forwards Joel Armia (2), Kirby Dach, Cole Caufield, and Josh Anderson. Armia, who has three goals in his past two games after scoring his first of the season against the New York Rangers last Thursday, was named the first star of the game, while forwards Jake Evans (two assists) and Jonathan Drouin (one assist) earned the second and third stars, respectively. Captain Nick Suzuki (2), forwards Evgenii Dadonov (2), Christian Dvorak, and defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic also collected helpers. Goaltender Jake Allen made 18 saves in the win.
NHL
Wilson Returns
Nine years into his NHL career, Caps right wing Tom Wilson had been a model of durability, missing a grand total of 19 regular season games because of injury. But after suffering a torn ACL in Game 1 of Washington's opening round playoff series with Florida last May, Wilson underwent surgery to repair the torn ligament.
NHL
Bergeron Hits Another Milestone as Boston Wins in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Jim Montgomery, it was the perfect example. As the Bruins searched for some insurance in the third period, Patrice Bergeron remained true to his game. While Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak went to work down low in the Sharks' end, Boston's captain stayed well above the puck when he easily could have cheated closer to the net front in search of the dagger.
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/9
A 2-1-0 week against three division leaders last week. Three home games this week. With three games on the schedule this past week, the Kings kicked off the 2023 campaign with three tough tests against division leaders. Going 2-1-0 on the week, the Kings potted 10 goals and gave up just eight.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Flames
BLUES The St. Louis Blues are seeing players up and down the lineup step up in big ways as they finished 3-1-0 on their first road trip of 2023. Thomas Greiss was the most recent, starting his first game since Dec. 20 and earning his 16th career shutout - and first as a Blue - to beat the division-rival Minnesota Wild on Sunday.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Stars 5, Panthers 1
DALLAS -- The Florida Panthers saw their winning streak snapped at two games with a 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 18-19-4. "We're not where we want to be, of course, in the standings," Panthers captain Aleksander...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (19-14-7) @ BLACKHAWKS (9-25-4) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (35) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (15) Blackhawks:. Points - Patrick Kane (27) Goals -...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Oilers: 21 - 17 - 3 (45 pts) Kings: 23 - 14 - 6 (52 pts) Only Calgary (899) and Vancouver (838) have scored more goals against Edmonton all-time than the Kings' 784.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Sabres
Hitting the midpoint of their 2022-23 schedule, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (14-18-7) are in New York State on Monday to take on Don Granato's Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2). Game time at KeyBank Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'JUST COULDN'T BUY ONE'
What was talked about following an OT loss to the Blackhawks. "For the most part, we controlled possession and controlled the shot statistic, and got volume and got quality shots, but like I said, goaltender stood on his head and made some saves and they cashed in on some key opportunities."
NHL
Hughes on a Goal-Scoring Heater | FEATURE
Jack Hughes held the puck along the right wall. With a hard snap of his stick, he whipped the rubber across the ice to the opposite point and to the stick of defenseman Ryan Graves. Hughes drifted toward the faceoff dot undetected by the Rangers. Graves' shot hit the body...
NHL
My Favorite Interviews | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
That always was my opening question about any NHL player. I was less interested in whether he could pass, shoot, score, hit or make sensational saves. Since I was getting paid good dough to talk to players, coaches and managers, I cared most of all about how they were in front of a SportsChannel and later MSG Networks' microphone and tv camera than anything else.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Kings
The Oilers begin their four-game road trip starting with a Monday night contest in Los Angeles against the Kings. The Edmonton Oilers head on the road for four games, starting on Monday with an 8:30 p.m. MT matchup in Los Angeles against the Kings. You can watch the game on...
NHL
Golden Knights Dominated by Kings, 5-1
The Vegas Golden Knights (27-13-2) fell to the Los Angeles Kings (23-14-6), 5-1, in their first loss of the new year Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Kevin Fiala opened the scoring for the Kings 17 minutes into the first. In the middle frame, Matt Roy extended Los Angeles' lead to 2-0 with a shorthanded goal. Fiala then potted his second of the night with four minutes left in the period to make it 3-0 Kings. Five minutes into the final period, Viktor Arvidsson brought the Kings' lead to 4-0. With two minutes remaining, Jonathan Marchessault ended Los Angeles' shutout bid to get Vegas on the board. Fiala scored an empty net goal for the hat trick, securing the 5-1 victory for the Kings.
NHL
Voice of the Predators Pete Weber Explains Absence and Road to Come
Weber, Doctors, Friends Discuss Hydrocephalus Diagnosis, Upcoming Procedure. In the nearly quarter century the Nashville Predators have skated at 501 Broadway, few figures have proved more important to the vitality of the franchise than Pete Weber. Dubbed "The Voice of the Predators," Weber joined the Preds franchise from the ground...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Bruins
The San Jose Sharks take on the Boston Bruins at 7:30 p.m. PT at SAP Center for the second half of back-to-backs. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Erik Karlsson continued his franchise-record point/assist streak (14 games) on Friday with...
NHL
Lights, Cameras, Canucks
Every year, teams across the National Hockey League strive to improve their in-arena experience and Canucks Sports and Entertainment is no different. This year, with a Hollywood-inspired pre-game video, a light and on-ice projection show, and several different segments to fill timeouts and intermissions, fans are drawn into the experience from the moment they find their seats.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Capitals
Columbus hopes to build on an emotional victory on the second leg of a back-to-back. It will be a familiar foe for the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Three days after suffering a 6-2 loss to Washington in Nationwide Arena, Columbus heads to the nation's capital to run it back against the Caps. There should be some energy among the boys after Saturday's 4-3 shootout victory against Carolina that included Kirill Marchenko's first career hat trick.
NHL
Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins top Sharks to extend point streak to 13
SAN JOSE -- David Pastrnak scored two goals for the Boston Bruins, who extended their point streak to 13 games with a 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Charlie McAvoy and Patrice Bergeron each had...
NHL
Game Preview: 01.08.22 at ARI
WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins finish up their three-game road trip with a visit to Mullett Arena to take on the Arizona Coyotes for their final meeting of the 2022-23 season. Earlier this season, Pittsburgh took down Arizona 6-2 in the team's season opener. Sidney Crosby recorded a team-high three points (1G-2A) in the win. Pittsburgh has won nine-consecutive games against Arizona, and have points in each of its last 12 games (11-0-1) dating back to Feb. 29, 2016. The Penguins are 6-0-0 against Central Division teams, outscoring opponents 28-12 in those six games. The Penguins have won seven of their last eight games versus Western Conference opponents. They are 9-6-0 versus the West this season.
