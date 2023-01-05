Read full article on original website
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: TJ Capers to Louisville, Peyton Woodyard, Texas Moving Up
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he determines whether TJ Capers to Louisville is a surprise...
Louisville confirms two transfer wide receivers
The University of Louisville football program confirmed two wide receiver transfers on Monday evening. The Cardinals were able to confirm that Jackson State transfer Kevin Coleman and Georgia State transfer Jamari Thrash. The two wide receivers announced in the past few days that they would attend U of L. Both are enrolling in classes this week.
5-star Class of 2024 LB TJ Capers commits to Louisville
Miami Columbus High School junior standout TJ Capers will likely be playing in the All-American Bowl Game next year in San Antonio. But he's already made an appearance on the games TV broadcast this year. Capers just zoomed into the broadcast to make his college decision and he committed to...
Jamari Johnson, All-American Bowl athlete, elects to stick with Louisville Cardinals on national television
The Louisville Cardinals have been one of the surprises of the 2023 recruiting cycle. Louisville has accumulated a top-30 class nationally, led by Georgia four-star offensive lineman Madden Sanker and All-American Bowl quarterback Pierce Clarkson. During the third quarter of the All-American ...
wdrb.com
Couple gets engaged during on-court surprise at UofL basketball game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two fans got engaged at a University of Louisville men's basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center last week. A woman named Hannah thought she and her boyfriend were playing a fan contest on the court during a break of a basketball game between Louisville and Wake Forest. She was blindfolded and surprised when she turned around to see her boyfriend on one knee.
Report: Louisville WR Dee Wiggins Enters Transfer Portal
The wide receiver saw action in just three games this past season after suffering a season-ending injury.
Louisville Mounts Last Minute Rally to Take Down Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – After a slow start to the first half by the Louisville women's basketball team, a dominant third quarter and a late fourth-quarter run helped propel the Cardinals to a 76-69 win over Pittsburgh this afternoon. The Cards outscored the Panthers 27-17 in the third quarter, after trailing by as many as 12 points in the second quarter.
spectrumnews1.com
UofL works to improve fan game day experience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville football team has a new head coach in Jeff Brohm and now the school wants to make sure its fans have a better experience going to games at Cardinal Stadium. UofL announced it will do a “comprehensive study” of its game day...
leoweekly.com
Rick Pitino Says Former Louisville Assistant Is A ’Pathological Liar’ And Ruined His Life
Rick Pitino has been cleared, but he may never know closure. The Hall of Fame basketball coach told NCAA investigators former University of Louisville assistant Kenny Johnson had “ruined my life,” caused his family “humiliation” and cost him $38 million in future salary through Johnson’s alleged duplicity in U of L’s fateful recruitment of Brian Bowen.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | 1983 Louisville squad ranks with any group of Cardinals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — When Kenny Payne envisions the basketball team he intends to build at the University of Louisville, he thinks about the 1983 Cardinals’ squad the program honored Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center. On Friday, when Payne’s team practiced for the game they lost to...
bloggersodear.com
How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-5, 2-2) vs. Louisville Cardinals (2-13, 0-4)
Location: Louisville, Kentucky | KFC Yum! Center, 22,000 capacity. Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android) Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI. Instagram: @WakeBasketball. : Wake -9 Over/Under: 141.5. Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 81 | NET: 80. Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 265 | NET:...
Wave 3
New York style bagels are in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New York style bagels made daily from scratch. That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. The bagel shop at 3029 Poplar Level Road is now open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve breakfast and brunch.
Louisville Game Shop suddenly closing its doors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the oldest-running, locally-owned game stores in Louisville is closing its doors for good this month. The Louisville Game Shop has been serving the Highland community for 18 years, supplying locals with board games, role playing games, miniature games and more. On the business's homepage,...
WHAS 11
Family of missing Louisville mother remember her during birthday weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Knabel family marked yet another birthday for missing Andrea Knabel — apart from her family. "It's just hard to say, this is the fourth birthday without her," father Mike Knabel said. Andrea turned 41 years old on Saturday. The mother of two was 37...
wdrb.com
Louisville Truck Driver Wins Powerball
A Louisville man said he was a “nervous wreck” after winning $100,000 on Powerball. Joshua Earls a truck driver was hauling fuel when he stopped at the Pilot Travel Center in Sonora. He told lottery officials he wanted in on a chance to win the record Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion so he bought a ticket for the November 7drawing.
Louisville's most googled phrases of 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We took a look at Google's "Local Year in Search 2022" for the Louisville community, and we were surprised by a few of the results. According to Google, the Louisville area’s top trending animal this year was the "Muntjac Deer", one of the oldest known species of deer.
spectrumnews1.com
186-unit apartment development planned for downtown Louisville's former Brown Brothers Cadillac site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. —We’re learning more about a new plan to transform an old property in downtown Louisville. Brand new apartments are coming to downtown Louisville. If you stand in a certain spot in downtown Louisville, you can almost feel the history — the buzz of the bygone era at Brown Brothers. Literal signs of what used to be here are still around. Now, it’s time for something new.
Wave 3
Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday, January 7 would be Andrea Knabel’s birthday. The mother from Louisville has been missing since August 2019. Knabel was also a volunteer for Missing in America. She was last seen walking between family members’ houses in Audubon Park. Phone records show she arrived at her mother’s house around 2 a.m., but then left the area a short time later.
Louisville chef to host new series airing on Food Network; here's what we know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-based celebrity chef Darnell "SuperChef" Ferguson is hosting a new Food Network series called "Superchef Grudge Match". In the new show, Ferguson stages "two different battles between chefs who have beefs with each other to finally bury the hatchet and win $10,000 cash, a prized knife from the losing chef and lifelong bragging rights over their food foe."
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kentucky
Kentucky might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kentucky.
247Sports
