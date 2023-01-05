ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

HUD cuts funding to Peppertree Apartments, cites unsanitary and unsafe conditions

By Lucas Finton, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OndMl_0k4zCQ4300

The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Thursday it would be cutting funding to the Peppertree Apartments, a Whitehaven complex twice declared a public nuisance by local prosecutors.

The announcement comes after years of back-and-forth between the Department of Housing and Urban Development — also known as HUD, the City of Memphis and TESCO Properties, the company that owns the complex.

HUD cited "the owner not providing decent, safe, and sanitary housing" as its reasoning for pulling its funding. The department plans to begin working to relocate residents in the coming months.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, in a written statement Thursday, called the move "great news."

"For over a year, we have led the effort to force Peppertree to provide a safe and habitable environment for these residents," Strickland said. "While we understand that HUD will take the lead on relocating and communicating next steps with residents, the City of Memphis will work with them to ensure these residents have a smooth transition."

The relocation process is expected to begin in about 60 days according to Jennifer Sink, the chief legal officer for the City of Memphis. Sink also said she believes that each resident will be looked at on "an individual basis and treated that way so [HUD] can find a housing plan for that particular resident and their family."

There are about 300 occupied units at Peppertree, with some being single resident and others family residencies.

In August 2022, a federal judge in Memphis granted a preliminary injunction against TESCO Properties, preventing the company from signing new leases for 120 days.

Peppertree Apartments have been a consistent subject of media reports spurred by a rate of violent crime, drug trafficking, and substandard living conditions detailed by residents. Many of those media reports were submitted in federal court as evidence.

When the Shelby County District Attorney's office filed a petition in environmental court to declare Peppertree as a public nuisance in late November 2021, Memphis police had responded to more than 1,600 calls for service in the previous 18 months. One hundred twenty of those calls were stemmed from shootings on or near the property.

HUD pulling funding will not close those cases in environmental court, but Sink said the parties will likely not reconvene for two or three more months.

"These can be frustratingly slow, but there is a process for a reason," Sink said. "And we have gotten to the point now where we have some resolution...We're happy to see some kind of resolution because, ultimately what this means is that those residents are going to find themselves living in a place that's safe, that's decent, and that's sanitary."

Equity reporter Micaela Watts contributed to this report.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Relocation for Peppertree Apartment residents to begin next month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Meetings are currently being scheduled between representatives of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and residents of Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven. These meetings are to find suitable, alternative housing for these residents, as HUD announced it will no longer be funding Peppertree, stating the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

DA targeting unfair employers with new wage theft initiative

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says he wants to keep closer tabs on employers who don’t play by the rule. He wants to increase the effectiveness of the office’s wage theft unit, which previously had one attorney and mainly focused on bad checks. Ivan Flores, a board member at the Workers […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis Fire Dept. division chief booted over behavior toward recruits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head of training at the Memphis Fire Department is off the job after being accused of inappropriate behavior toward new recruits. Eric Shane Howell, a Memphis Fire division chief, is said to have violated five personnel policies, including harassment. Recruits who reached out to WREG Investigators were too scared to give […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bill proposed to give renters easier access to landlords

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis state representative is proposing a bill that will require property owners and landlords to publicly disclose all their properties and contact information so renters can reach them. State Representative Dwayne Thompson of Cordova says the complaints of renters in Memphis inspired him to file the bill. “I don’t want this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 3-9

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chipotle Mexican Grill #3031 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Chase Opening First Memphis Branches in 2023

Memphis, TN – Chase will open its doors to customers in Memphis for the first time later this year. The plan is to open at least six branches in the Memphis region within the next two years. The branch locations are listed below:. 557 S Highland St, Memphis. 1035...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot, one detained in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday morning. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of Greenlaw Avenue after 10 a.m. The male victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police said a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Democratic Candidate, Julian Bolton Earns Harold Ford Sr. Endorsement

Memphis, TN — Former Shelby County Commissioner Julian T. Bolton, Esq. — Democratic. candidate for State Representative District 86, earned the endorsement of Congressman Harold Ford, Sr. “We need someone in Nashville we know and trust…and I trust Julian Bolton. He is a lawyer and served on the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Three detained in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers have three suspects in custody following a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Saturday. According to MPD, at 5:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Patton Street. Officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Memphians React to DA Mulroy’s First 100 Days in Office

MEMPHIS, TN — ‘The DA’s office does give a sense of hope like Memphis is moving in the right direction, and that’s what this year has been about: progress,” said one community organizer. Shelby County’s first Democratic district attorney in decades, Steve Mulroy, just crossed...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Photos: Fireworks explode during house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fireworks lit up a West Memphis, Arkansas neighborhood last week, but it had nothing to do with a pyrotechnic show. West Memphis firefighters called to put out a house fire on January 5 had to deal with fireworks going off at the home. The West Memphis Fire Department posted several pictures of […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Funeral for Marine with no family open to public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
COVINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Pastor speaks out after Memphis church vandalized for 2nd time in month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Holy Nation Church of Memphis was hit by vandals for the second time in a month, and this time it’s going to cost them at least $30,000 in repairs. On Saturday, Pastor Andrew Perpener Jr. was greeted with a disaster when he came to set up for the church’s weekend services.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect in Memphis shooting captured in Ohio; Two teens killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen accused of killing two people in Hickory Hill last month appeared in court Monday after being captured in Ohio. Julius Black, 19, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent, and two attempted murder charges. According to police, Black is responsible for the fatal shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy