HUD cuts funding to Peppertree Apartments, cites unsanitary and unsafe conditions

The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Thursday it would be cutting funding to the Peppertree Apartments, a Whitehaven complex twice declared a public nuisance by local prosecutors.

The announcement comes after years of back-and-forth between the Department of Housing and Urban Development — also known as HUD, the City of Memphis and TESCO Properties, the company that owns the complex.

HUD cited "the owner not providing decent, safe, and sanitary housing" as its reasoning for pulling its funding. The department plans to begin working to relocate residents in the coming months.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, in a written statement Thursday, called the move "great news."

"For over a year, we have led the effort to force Peppertree to provide a safe and habitable environment for these residents," Strickland said. "While we understand that HUD will take the lead on relocating and communicating next steps with residents, the City of Memphis will work with them to ensure these residents have a smooth transition."

The relocation process is expected to begin in about 60 days according to Jennifer Sink, the chief legal officer for the City of Memphis. Sink also said she believes that each resident will be looked at on "an individual basis and treated that way so [HUD] can find a housing plan for that particular resident and their family."

There are about 300 occupied units at Peppertree, with some being single resident and others family residencies.

In August 2022, a federal judge in Memphis granted a preliminary injunction against TESCO Properties, preventing the company from signing new leases for 120 days.

Peppertree Apartments have been a consistent subject of media reports spurred by a rate of violent crime, drug trafficking, and substandard living conditions detailed by residents. Many of those media reports were submitted in federal court as evidence.

When the Shelby County District Attorney's office filed a petition in environmental court to declare Peppertree as a public nuisance in late November 2021, Memphis police had responded to more than 1,600 calls for service in the previous 18 months. One hundred twenty of those calls were stemmed from shootings on or near the property.

HUD pulling funding will not close those cases in environmental court, but Sink said the parties will likely not reconvene for two or three more months.

"These can be frustratingly slow, but there is a process for a reason," Sink said. "And we have gotten to the point now where we have some resolution...We're happy to see some kind of resolution because, ultimately what this means is that those residents are going to find themselves living in a place that's safe, that's decent, and that's sanitary."

Equity reporter Micaela Watts contributed to this report.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.