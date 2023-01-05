ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Millions from national opioid settlement to fund Philly anti-drug, other community programs

By Racquel Williams
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bBfSt_0k4zCCx700

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — City officials have announced plans to invest funds from national opioid settlements into city- and community-led programs over the next two years.

Philadelphia will receive about $200 million over the course of 18 years, and it plans to invest initial payments into a variety of crisis response strategies.

“In the face of this evolving crisis, we are committed to prevention, treatment and healing, and achieving long-term change,” said Mayor Jim Kenney .

The city will get $20 million this year with $3.5 million going to the Overdose Prevention and Community Healing Fund, which provides grants for community organizations that focus on overdose prevention, recovery, and healing.

“We are proud to announce the $7.5 million investment in the Kensington Health, [Wellness and Healing] Corridors ’ master planning efforts being led by New Kensington CDC and Impact Services ,” Kenney said.

The city will also use settlement money for a mobile methadone unit, mobile wound care programs, alternatives for incarceration, outreach and engagement, and housing opportunities for people experiencing homelessness.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said with fentanyl contaminating the drug supply, anyone who takes street drugs is at risk, and they are determined to reverse these trends.

“That includes a citywide overdose fatality review to better understand the circumstances that lead to these deaths, as well as outreach in neighborhoods where fewer resources are available to prevent overdoses,” said Dr. Bettigole.

NKCDC Executive Director Bill McKinney said this funding is sorely needed.

“While I have been a part of small wins, I have failed Kensington on a daily basis,” said McKinney. “We've all failed because we have not achieved the goal of ending the suffering in Kensington.”

State Sen. Christine Tartaglione, D-Philadelphia , said it’s time to see positive results in this effort.

“There's too many times that we're pouring money into organizations and to problems and it doesn't get fixed,” Tartaglione said.

“We want provable outcomes, and this opioid settlement money is going to give us the opportunity to give the neighbors relief.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGweM_0k4zCCx700
Patrice Rogers. Photo credit Racquel Williams/KYW Newsradio

Patrice Rogers, who runs homeless outreach group Stop the Risk, hopes the funds will actually be used to make an impact. She has spent years working toward a better Kensington.

“I did it because I care. I did it because I was tired of my son having to walk the streets and jump over needles and stuff like that,” Rogers said. “This doesn't happen anywhere else. It is unfair, it’s unruly and it’s cruel.”

In 2021, Philadelphia recorded 1,276 unintentional overdose deaths, the highest one-year total in the city’s history.

The city encourages everyone to have the lifesaving overdose reversal treatment Naloxone on hand, which can be ordered free of charge on the NEXT Distro website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Philly Man Charged With South Jersey Bank Robbing Spree

A Philadelphia man is accused of spending the summer sticking up Camden County banks, authorities say. George Drake, 28, was already in custody in Chester County, Pennsylvania, but now awaits extradition to New Jersey on multiple robbery charges, said Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay in a statement Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Norristown man sent to prison for role in gun trafficking organization

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man has joined his brother in prison for his role in a gun trafficking network that relied heavily on straw purchase schemes. Edzon Castrejon, 23, of the 800 block of West Lafayette Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 4 to 8 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to corrupt organizations, illegal sale or transfer of firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license and conspiring in the illegal purchase or transfer of firearms in connection with incidents that occurred between March 2019 and May 2020.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Gunman Opens Fire In Philly's Center City: Reports

Philadelphia police are investigating after a gunman opened fire in Center City early Monday, Jan. 9, multiple outlets report. Shots were reportedly fired near the intersection of 15th and Market Streets at around 8 a.m., reports indicate. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, they added. Traffic was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia begins one of largest police officer redeployments in recent years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't be surprised if you see more police officers on the streets in some Philadelphia neighborhoods. The city began sending at least 100 extra officers to the police districts with the most gun crimes.Those areas are the 22nd and 24th districts in North Philadelphia, the 25th district in Kensington and the 39th district in Germantown.Here is a complete list of all Philadelphia ZIP codes and shooting incidents:  The city is coming off two straight years with more than 500 murders.According to the city, it's one of the largest redeployments of police officers in recent years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits

PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Man arrested for stealing historic railing outside City Hall in Philadelphia: DA's office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a historic brass railing outside City Hall last month, the Philadelphia District Attorney's office announced on Monday. Raymond Shendock, 41, was charged with burglary, institutional vandalism, theft by unlawful taking, two counts of possession of an instrument of crime and other offenses in connection with the incident. He was taken into custody for a separate theft, according to the District Attorney's office. The antique railing is worth between $15,000 and $20,000. The District Attorney's Office said Shendock was taken into custody on Jan. 6 along with a co-conspirator for an alleged theft in progress in Center City on the 2300 block of Market Street. Shendock and Mario Ford, the co-conspirator, were each charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen criminal property and two counts of an instrument of crime for the incident, the District Attorney's Office said. Shendock and Ford were allegedly trying to steal wire from an air conditioning unit in a building they were not authorized to enter, possibly for resale, according to a release. The District Attorney's Office said a bench warrant had been issued for Shendock for court supervision at the time of the two most recent incidents. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Attorney to file lawsuit against Philadelphia Housing Authority for fatal Fairmount Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been one year since a fire took 12 lives in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. Nine children were among those killed. It's one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Not much has changed near North 23rd and Ogden Streets.A row of children's bikes remains neatly placed on a fence behind the home ready for little riders.But the nine kids who once used them -- haven't been around in a year's time. They and three adults died in a fast-moving fire on Jan. 5, 2022.The windows of the property owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority are still charred...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Kevin Hart donating $7M to help students in Philadelphia schools

PHILADELPHIA - The holiday season may be over, but the season of giving is continuing for Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, rapper Meek Mill and comedian Kevin Hart. The trio announced their give-back collaboration to Philadelphia would donate $7 million to 60 private and parochial schools in need and some of the funds will provide low-income students from underserved backgrounds scholarships for the 2023 - 2024 school year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy