Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
Nimey's donates new ZooMobile to Utica Zoo
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo has added a second ZooMobile to its fleet thanks to a generous donation from Nimey’s New Generation Cars. The ZooMobile allows zoo educators to travel around with certain animals and make interactive presentations at different locations. Nimey’s worked with other local businesses...
WKTV
New executive director named at Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society
UTICA, N.Y. -- Kyla Jacobs was named the new executive director of the Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society by the board of directors. Jacobs has a background as deputy director with a focus on animal welfare and is committed to helping animals that struggle. She will officially begin her new...
WKTV
Its not too late to apply for MVCC spring semester
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College announced Monday, as of now it is offering multiple opportunities for students to apply and enroll for the upcoming spring semester, which officially begins on Jan. 18. Some of those opportunities include a one-on-one admissions appointment, campus tours and information sessions. The school...
WKTV
8 fire departments called to mobile home fire in Warren
WARREN, N.Y. – Eight fire departments were called in to put out a fire at a mobile home on Sheridan Road in the town of Warren Sunday night. The fire was called in around 6:45 p.m. Fire crews from Herkimer, Oneida and Otsego counties were called in to put...
WKTV
Utica Councilmember Celeste Friend announces bid for mayor
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Common Councilmember Celeste Friend announced Saturday she is running for Utica mayor. Friend, a democrat, currently represents the Third Ward in South Utica. If she wins, she’ll be the first woman to become Utica’s mayor. “Rather than look backwards to a past long...
wskg.org
Broome County Legislature waives residency requirement for undersheriff
In its last session of 2022, the Broome County Legislature voted to remove a policy requiring the undersheriff to reside within the county. Broome County’s new sheriff, Fred Akshar, took office on Jan. 1, bringing with him Sammy Davis as his undersheriff. But that required some approval by the county Legislature.
Binghamton felon sentenced for stealing $3,000 in tools
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Attempted Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.
New NY bill would track and tax vacation rentals
Albany, N.Y. — In recent years, as short-term rentals like Airbnbs have proliferated in high-tourism regions, some localities have sought to regulate their impact on housing prices and also capture their tax revenue potential. But many have run into problems, namely a lack of resources to enforce regulations and pushback from residents and landlord groups who have profited handsomely.
WKTV
Mohawk Valley mourns loss of generous businessman, Eugene Romano
Many in the Mohawk Valley are mourning the loss of F. Eugene Romano, a prominent businessman and philanthropist, who recently passed away. Romano founded Pacemaker Steel in Utica in 1956 at just 27 years old. He also went on to help form Special Metals Corporation. After making millions in the...
Environmental Conservation Police On Patrol
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly...
WKTV
MVCC names new dean of School Of Humanities
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College announced Monday, the appointment of Jessica Wilkie as dean of the School of Humanities. Wilkie's appointment was confirmed at the Board of Trustees' meeting held on Nov. 21. As dean she will be responsible for setting the intellectual engagement standards as well as academic integrity and accomplishment for the School of Humanities. She will also provide leadership and create a plan for her school that will support the needs of employees and students.
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
WKTV
Kelberman Center appoints new chief executive officer
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Kelberman Center of Utica announced Monday, the appointment of former chief of operations officer, Maria Cappoletti as chief executive officer of the agency. Cappoletti has over 25 years of experience in Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities and Autism. In this new role she will provide leadership through...
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
WKTV
Notre Dame hosting annual raffle, first prize up to $100,000
UTICA, N.Y. -- Notre Dame is hosting its twelfth annual raffle and first prize is up to $100,000. Second and third prizes are now $10,000 and there will be five $1,000 prizes given and 10 $500 prizes given out as well as door prizes. Tickets cost $100 and can be purchased at the high school, Chanatry's on French Road or Hapanowicz on Clinton Street or by calling 315-724-5118.
rochesterfirst.com
The New York State Mesonet: a unique weather network that could be in your backyard
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The ways that meteorological data is collected and used spans more than just what you see on TV. The New York State Mesonet for example, is a unique network of stations that may just be in you, or your neighbor’s backyard!. In the wide...
newyorkalmanack.com
Adirondack Conservation News: 5 Things You Need To Know
The Adirondack Council, along with several local and state elected officials and other environmental groups, called for the state to keep maintaining the former prison complex in Moriah. The state had slated to stop upkeep on the facility, which closed in 2021. While particular uses for the facility are up for debate, a wide coalition believes the facility can be used for training, housing, and other uses rather than reverting to constitutionally protected lands that would need a constitutional amendment to develop into something new.
These Counties In New York State Allow Bars To Stay Open Past 2 AM
Unlike some states, New York doesn't have a unified cut-off time for its bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol. Some counties are more conservative, while others are more lenient. These counties allow bars and restaurants to serve liquor past 2 am, which is a popular cut-off time in New York and other states around the country.
whcuradio.com
Three charged for shoplifting at Ithaca Mall
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three Syracuse women will face felony charges in Lansing Town Court. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shoplifting complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall on Wednesday, January 4th. Authorities were able to intercept the suspects without incident as they attempted to leave the parking lot. Stolen merchandise valued at over $3,000 was recovered. 19-year-old Oriana Fulton, 19-year-old Zareaha Felder, and 21-year-old Shariel Montes-Rivera are each charged with felony grand larceny and misdemeanor conspiracy.
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New York
Progressive politicians in Albany have teamed up with a group of anti-surveillance activists in an effort to stop the spread of "Big Brother" as government and corporate surveillance permeate more aspects of daily life.
Comments / 0