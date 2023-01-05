ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer County, NY

WKTV

Nimey's donates new ZooMobile to Utica Zoo

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo has added a second ZooMobile to its fleet thanks to a generous donation from Nimey’s New Generation Cars. The ZooMobile allows zoo educators to travel around with certain animals and make interactive presentations at different locations. Nimey’s worked with other local businesses...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

New executive director named at Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society

UTICA, N.Y. -- Kyla Jacobs was named the new executive director of the Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society by the board of directors. Jacobs has a background as deputy director with a focus on animal welfare and is committed to helping animals that struggle. She will officially begin her new...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Its not too late to apply for MVCC spring semester

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College announced Monday, as of now it is offering multiple opportunities for students to apply and enroll for the upcoming spring semester, which officially begins on Jan. 18. Some of those opportunities include a one-on-one admissions appointment, campus tours and information sessions. The school...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

8 fire departments called to mobile home fire in Warren

WARREN, N.Y. – Eight fire departments were called in to put out a fire at a mobile home on Sheridan Road in the town of Warren Sunday night. The fire was called in around 6:45 p.m. Fire crews from Herkimer, Oneida and Otsego counties were called in to put...
WKTV

Utica Councilmember Celeste Friend announces bid for mayor

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Common Councilmember Celeste Friend announced Saturday she is running for Utica mayor. Friend, a democrat, currently represents the Third Ward in South Utica. If she wins, she’ll be the first woman to become Utica’s mayor. “Rather than look backwards to a past long...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

New NY bill would track and tax vacation rentals

Albany, N.Y. — In recent years, as short-term rentals like Airbnbs have proliferated in high-tourism regions, some localities have sought to regulate their impact on housing prices and also capture their tax revenue potential. But many have run into problems, namely a lack of resources to enforce regulations and pushback from residents and landlord groups who have profited handsomely.
WKTV

Mohawk Valley mourns loss of generous businessman, Eugene Romano

Many in the Mohawk Valley are mourning the loss of F. Eugene Romano, a prominent businessman and philanthropist, who recently passed away. Romano founded Pacemaker Steel in Utica in 1956 at just 27 years old. He also went on to help form Special Metals Corporation. After making millions in the...
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Environmental Conservation Police On Patrol

NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly...
COLORADO STATE
WKTV

MVCC names new dean of School Of Humanities

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College announced Monday, the appointment of Jessica Wilkie as dean of the School of Humanities. Wilkie's appointment was confirmed at the Board of Trustees' meeting held on Nov. 21. As dean she will be responsible for setting the intellectual engagement standards as well as academic integrity and accomplishment for the School of Humanities. She will also provide leadership and create a plan for her school that will support the needs of employees and students.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Kelberman Center appoints new chief executive officer

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Kelberman Center of Utica announced Monday, the appointment of former chief of operations officer, Maria Cappoletti as chief executive officer of the agency. Cappoletti has over 25 years of experience in Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities and Autism. In this new role she will provide leadership through...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Notre Dame hosting annual raffle, first prize up to $100,000

UTICA, N.Y. -- Notre Dame is hosting its twelfth annual raffle and first prize is up to $100,000. Second and third prizes are now $10,000 and there will be five $1,000 prizes given and 10 $500 prizes given out as well as door prizes. Tickets cost $100 and can be purchased at the high school, Chanatry's on French Road or Hapanowicz on Clinton Street or by calling 315-724-5118.
UTICA, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Adirondack Conservation News: 5 Things You Need To Know

The Adirondack Council, along with several local and state elected officials and other environmental groups, called for the state to keep maintaining the former prison complex in Moriah. The state had slated to stop upkeep on the facility, which closed in 2021. While particular uses for the facility are up for debate, a wide coalition believes the facility can be used for training, housing, and other uses rather than reverting to constitutionally protected lands that would need a constitutional amendment to develop into something new.
whcuradio.com

Three charged for shoplifting at Ithaca Mall

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three Syracuse women will face felony charges in Lansing Town Court. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shoplifting complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall on Wednesday, January 4th. Authorities were able to intercept the suspects without incident as they attempted to leave the parking lot. Stolen merchandise valued at over $3,000 was recovered. 19-year-old Oriana Fulton, 19-year-old Zareaha Felder, and 21-year-old Shariel Montes-Rivera are each charged with felony grand larceny and misdemeanor conspiracy.
ITHACA, NY

