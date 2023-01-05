ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Kicking off January

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago

Kaylie Pomper from West Michigan Tour Association is here to let us know about events happening in January across Northern Michigan.

Shady Lane Cellars: Sip, Soup, Ski partnered with Grand Traverse Bike Tours

Head out on a ski adventure through the vines, beautifully blanketed in snow at the Sip, Soup, and Ski event from Shady Lane Cellars. Enjoy 4-different groomed ski loops around Shady Lane’s iconic estate. You can go at your own pace, as maps are included and the trails are well marked and easy to follow. You can also warm up with a hot bowl of soup or a cup of warm mulled wine and hot chocolate while cozying up to the fire back at Shady Lane Winery. Round out your excursion with a tasting featuring their award winning wines and cider. Grand Traverse Bike Tours are also offering rentals through the month of March, so reserve your spot through their website!

Chateau Chantals 5th Annual Ice Wine Festival

Join Chateau Chantal in Traverse City for a celebration of all things ice wine on January 28th! Each January they celebrate their unique ability to produce one of the rarest products in the wine industry, ice wine. Ice wine is made from grapes frozen on the vine and then made into complex dessert wine. You can sample a variety of Chateau Chantal’s ice wines, dessert wines, and food pairings, while enjoying the outdoor fire pits with s’mores and winter activities. Visit Chateau Chantal’s Facebook page for additional information.

Also taking place on January 28th is Pure Ludington’s BRRRewfest, an event benefiting the Friends of Ludington State Park. The event also features over 20 Michigan crafters ready to help you sample some favorites or let you try something new! Live musical entertainment, food, drinks, friends, and fun will keep you from experiencing the winter doldrums. Tickets are $35 per person and include 6 drink tokens; all tickets must be purchased online.

