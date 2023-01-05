Read full article on original website
Centro Bus Changes For 2023
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Centro buses are the primary mode of public transportation for residents across the city, and with the new year, new changes to routes and fares are being looked at by the Central New York Regional Transportation Authority. Centro says that in the new year, the...
Nimey's donates new ZooMobile to Utica Zoo
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo has added a second ZooMobile to its fleet thanks to a generous donation from Nimey’s New Generation Cars. The ZooMobile allows zoo educators to travel around with certain animals and make interactive presentations at different locations. Nimey’s worked with other local businesses...
Utica Councilmember Celeste Friend announces bid for mayor
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Common Councilmember Celeste Friend announced Saturday she is running for Utica mayor. Friend, a democrat, currently represents the Third Ward in South Utica. If she wins, she’ll be the first woman to become Utica’s mayor. “Rather than look backwards to a past long...
Mohawk Valley mourns loss of generous businessman, Eugene Romano
Many in the Mohawk Valley are mourning the loss of F. Eugene Romano, a prominent businessman and philanthropist, who recently passed away. Romano founded Pacemaker Steel in Utica in 1956 at just 27 years old. He also went on to help form Special Metals Corporation. After making millions in the...
New executive director named at Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society
UTICA, N.Y. -- Kyla Jacobs was named the new executive director of the Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society by the board of directors. Jacobs has a background as deputy director with a focus on animal welfare and is committed to helping animals that struggle. She will officially begin her new...
Its not too late to apply for MVCC spring semester
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College announced Monday, as of now it is offering multiple opportunities for students to apply and enroll for the upcoming spring semester, which officially begins on Jan. 18. Some of those opportunities include a one-on-one admissions appointment, campus tours and information sessions. The school...
Notorious Frankfort killer up for parole
Noreen Jones died before her three nieces were born, but on Friday, January 6th, three of them met at the Herkimer County District Attorney's Office to try and keep their aunt's killer behind bars. Jones was 17 years old, in 1964, when Benedict DiPiazza shot and killed her as she...
Utica man charged with menacing police
Utica police say a man pointed what appeared to be a BB gun at officers during a call on Dudley Avenue over the weekend. Man accused of menacing Utica police officers with replica BB gun. A man was arrested on Jan. 6 after Utica police say he pointed a replica...
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.
Residents have been making numerous complaints about flooding, Violence, and drug overdoses. Recently a video has been released showing a resident apt underwater. The resident whose name will remain anonymous told us that this is the 3rd flood that's been undergone. Documentation of code violations has been exploited as well. It was reported that some resident was not supposed to be placed back in their apts but was still allowed to live under harsh conditions.
Kelberman Center appoints new chief executive officer
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Kelberman Center of Utica announced Monday, the appointment of former chief of operations officer, Maria Cappoletti as chief executive officer of the agency. Cappoletti has over 25 years of experience in Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities and Autism. In this new role she will provide leadership through...
Police make notable DWI arrests in Capital Region
State Police announced several notable DWI arrests in the Capital Region between New Year's Eve and January 4.
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
Chadwicks residents react to Word of Life fire
Chadwicks, N.Y.-- It was around 10:00 Sunday night when parish life director at St. Patrick’s and St. Anthony's church Kathy Poupart noticed something strange next door. "I heard a vehicle drive through and I try to be really conscious of the property because I essentially watch over the campus and I noticed a light on, I looked out the window and there was a car parked, it might have already been police but I wasn't taking any chances, so I called 911."
Utica Police seek information in month-old shooting
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Utica Police are asking anyone with information about a shooting in the 1300 block of Kemble Street that happened back on December 6th. Police say on December 6th, 2022 at approximately 10:15PM, they were dispatched to the area of Walker St and Kemble St regarding multiple shots fired.
Utica Police seek information following shooting on Kemble Street
UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police are asking anyone with information about a shooting in the 1300 block of Kemble Street that happened on Jan. 6. Police say around 10:15 p.m. that day, they were dispatched to the area of Walker and Kemble streets regarding multiple shots fired. As the officers...
MVCC names new dean of School Of Humanities
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College announced Monday, the appointment of Jessica Wilkie as dean of the School of Humanities. Wilkie's appointment was confirmed at the Board of Trustees' meeting held on Nov. 21. As dean she will be responsible for setting the intellectual engagement standards as well as academic integrity and accomplishment for the School of Humanities. She will also provide leadership and create a plan for her school that will support the needs of employees and students.
New York State Police seize nearly 30 firearms during investigation in Madison County
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – A Madison County man is facing charges after New York State Police found nearly 30 guns at his home during a drug investigation. State police were investigating a narcotics complaint at a home on South Road in the town of Fenner where they seized 12 handguns, six assault rifles, two assault pistols, four shotguns, five rifles 18 high-capacity magazines and other compliant magazines.
Sheriff's Office, DEC Officers investigating case where man suffered an accidental self-inflicted gun-shot wound in Remsen
REMSEN- Police say a man was taken to a Utica area hospital after suffering from an accidental, self-inflicted gun-shot wound over the weekend in Oneida County. It happened Saturday afternoon at around 1:00 p.m. on Old Stage Road, town of Remsen. 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls over a male subject, who...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in West Utica dies from injuries
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – An 88-year-old man died from his injuries after Utica police say he was hit by a vehicle in West Utica Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Erie Street around 5:20 p.m. where they found Francis Piejko lying on the side of the road. Piejko was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment, but he ultimately died from his injuries.
Police identify fatality in Wilton tree worker accident
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a fatal work accident as Eric LaRue, 57, from the Town of Providence. LaRue fell to the ground from a tree on Mt. McGregor Road on December 28, 2022.
