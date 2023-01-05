Miami Commissioners Hold Special Meeting To Discuss Filling Vacant Seat

Miami Commissioners holding a special Saturday meeting to discuss how best to fill the vacant seat of Commissioner Ken Russell who resigned last month in an unsuccessful bid for Congress. Commissioners must decide by a majority vote if they will name someone to fill Russell's District 2 seat or if they'll let voters decide in a special election. Commissioner Manolo Reyes says he supports an election because voters should have the final say, but it would be expensive and the person would only serve a little more than 10 months. The election would likely be held in February or March. District 2 includes most of Miami's coastal neighborhoods from Coconut Grove north through Brickell, downtown, Edgewater and Morningside.