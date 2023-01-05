Read full article on original website
cwcolumbus.com
Latitude Five25 residents get helpful hand from community church
Westerville, OHIO (WSYX) — Many of the residents at Latitude Five25, were rushed from their homes with little to no time to grab any essentials they will need during the winter months. Now, Westerville Christian Church is making it their mission and keep families warm until they can find a new "home".
cwcolumbus.com
Lincoln Village neighbors fed up over trash issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Lincoln Village are losing patience when it comes to their trash not being picked up. It's a growing problem and a smelly situation. Cassandra Wilson lives in Galloway Village and said the overflow of trash is everywhere. "When we look out the window...
crawfordcountynow.com
Low Income Household Water Assistance Program extended to September 30, 2023
CRAWFORD/MARION/MORROW—The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs from October 1, 2022 through September 30th, 2023. To apply for...
crawfordcountynow.com
Hometown banker “cashes in” on 47-year career
BUCYRUS – A longtime bank executive in the community is stepping down after faithfully serving the financial institution – and Crawford County residents – for nearly 50 years. Dave Lauthers, 65, retired from Park National Bank on Dec. 31, ending a 47-year career. A career dedicated to...
Another Sheetz Opening Its Doors In Delaware County This Week
Sheetz, the successful and rapidly expanding chain of convenience stores and gas stations, is opening another area location this week. The new store, the 21st in the Columbus region, is located at 920 Polaris Parkway. In specific, it can be found on the northwest corner of Polaris Parkway and Worthington Road, across from The Original Pancake House.
cwcolumbus.com
Moms who lost their children to gun violence work with Columbus teens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Columbus mothers started a new program for young people, encouraging them to set goals for their future. Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children is a sisterhood formed over the shared pain of losing a child. This year, the mothers want to include teens in their outreach.
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus City Council votes for former member to fill vacant seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Council voted for former city council member and Columbus Public Safety Director Mitchell Brown to fulfill the remainder of President Pro Tem Elizabeth Brown's term after she stepped down. Brown stepped down from her post at the end of 2022 to lead...
sciotopost.com
Thirsty Parrot Continues to Maintain High Marks at Health Department
Circleville – Here at Sciotopost we sometimes headline some of the restaurants that struggle to pass inspections with the health department but we wanted to take the time to highlight some of the good locations also. Most restaurants are visited by the health department regularly to maintain high standards...
sciotopost.com
Richies New York Corner Deli Celebrates 11 Years in Circleville
Circleville – Richie’s New Corner York Corner Deli is celebrating its 11 years of business in Circleville on Monday appreciating all that have supported them throughout the years. Richie Verito told Sciotopost that he had a vision of the deli when he first moved to Circleville, and in...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Native Named New District Manager for Central Ohio for ODNR
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kassie Mitchell has been named the district manager for Wildlife District One in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Mitchell previously worked for the Division of Wildlife as a business administrator. District One includes 13 counties in central Ohio....
richlandsource.com
Richland County Common Pleas Court judges warn community of jury duty scam
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Common Pleas Court is warning the public of a nationwide telephone scam involving individuals claiming to be deputy calling regarding jury service. Richland County Common Pleas Court Judges Brent N. Robinson and Phillip S. Naumoff issued the joint press release on Monday morning.
Body found in Perry County roadway
ROSEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the roadway in Roseville, the sheriff’s office said Monday. The body was found lying on the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road at approximately 12:36 p.m. The man had apparently been shot, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
crawfordcountynow.com
New names added this week to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Most Wanted list
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario.
cwcolumbus.com
Protestors gather at Ohio Statehouse calling for answers in Sinzae Reed case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members and family of a 13-year-old shooting victim protested in front of the Ohio Statehouse Saturday. Sinzae Reed was shot and killed at the Wedgewood apartments on Oct. 12, 2022. Officers found Reed seriously injured at the Wedgewood Village Apartments at 5:46 p.m., police...
Woman indicted in overdose death of fellow inmate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old woman has been indicted in connection with the 2021 death of another woman by drug poisoning in a Columbus prison. According to a release from Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack, a grand jury on Friday indicted Jamila Perry, who is accused of providing the illegal drugs that caused the […]
wktn.com
Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash
A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
AEP proposes new plan to raise rates to improve power lines, residents express concern
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP Ohio is proposing a new plan to stop the pressure on our power grids this summer. This will avoid the power outages many experienced last summer during excessive heat and powerful storms. Last summer, 170,000 people in Ohio went without power for days. If this...
Local Waste Services employee fired after Reynoldsburg road rage incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A public service employee has been fired following an incident on East Broad Street last Thursday. “It was just…it was insane,” Laci Wilson said. Wilson says she and her sister were headed home after work when they noticed a firetruck coming up behind them with its lights on and pulled over. Directly behind them was a driver with Local Waste Services.
WHIZ
Nashport Man Sentenced in Death of H.S. Student
A Nashport man charged in the 2021 death of a local high school student received a maximum sentence of eight years in prison Monday. 22-year-old Mason Buck previously pleaded guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information containing one second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs. Detectives from the...
Mount Vernon News
Public Notice Of Intention To Liquidate Items In Storage Unit #28 At Mike’s Storage
Public notice of intention to liquidate items in storage unit #28 at Mike’s Storage 9995 Mt. Gilead Road, Fredericktown, Ohio 43019. Said items have been stored by Eric Cramer last known address: 11 Mermary Drive, Fredericktown, Ohio 43019. The sale shall take place at Thomas Auction House in Fredericktown,...
