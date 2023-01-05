Read full article on original website
Related
Cats make their debut at Sioux City’s first and only cat cafe
Coffee and Purrs has some friendly felines that are making their debut following the opening of the coffee shop.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City's Neighborhood Network held a family fun night at Long Lines Rec Center
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's Neighborhood Network offered local families a chance to have some fun and interact with neighbors and emergency services. The organization holding a family fun night event at the Long Lines Family Rec Center. There was free food and games for people of all...
Sioux City PD ties lack of supervision to teenage burglaries
Gill said it’s not uncommon for young people to have bad influences, that's why it's important for parents to stay connected with their kids.
siouxlandnews.com
Car crashes into South Sioux City home Monday morning
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — A car crashed into a South Sioux City home early on Monday morning. The two-car accident happened at a 4-way stop on 20th and B Street just before 8 a.m. A vehicle had stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded into the intersection when another vehicle also was going after they had come to a stop.
siouxlandnews.com
Attendance falling for Sioux City's online school "Vibe Academy"
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Schools are set to do away with its online schooling option known as "VIBE Academy." Citing declining enrollment among K through 8th grade in the online learning option, the school board is being asked to approve folding the high school online learning option into the Sioux City Career Academy for the next school year. The school board will see that proposal at its Monday night meeting.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 27-year-old Laura Lee Lagois, of Sioux City, on Friday on a Union County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense. Lagois was taken to the Union County Jail where she was released after seeing the Magistrate.
81-year-old Siouxland man faces burglary charges
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says they received a report from a resident north of Orange City that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel entered their home, and wouldn't leave.
News Channel Nebraska
Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women
STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
nwestiowa.com
Early snowstorms put area on record pace
REGIONAL—Students got a little extra winter vacation this week as another snowstorm rolled in, with this one topping records as it dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of N’West Iowa. The flakes started falling Monday afternoon and continued into Thursday morning. The storm system totaled...
kiwaradio.com
Alta Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– An Alta man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 1:05 p.m., 35-year-old Joseph Leonard of Alta was driving a 2004 Chevy pickup northbound on Taft Avenue, about halfway between Primghar and Sutherland, three miles west and four and a half north of Sutherland.
siouxlandnews.com
More snow in the forecast
The show isn't over yet. Advisories are in effect Wednesday morning as additional snow and the snow on the ground is blown around and reducing visibility mainly north, east, and west of Sioux City. More snow is falling on and off through Wednesday dropping dustings up to 2 inches before...
Comments / 2