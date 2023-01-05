SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Schools are set to do away with its online schooling option known as "VIBE Academy." Citing declining enrollment among K through 8th grade in the online learning option, the school board is being asked to approve folding the high school online learning option into the Sioux City Career Academy for the next school year. The school board will see that proposal at its Monday night meeting.

