Robbinsville, NJ

The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Woman Says She Was Raped on Cruise Ship, Then Contracted HIV

A woman claims she was raped by, and contracted HIV from, an art gallery employee aboard the Sky Princess cruise ship operated by Princess Cruises cruise line in January 2022. A lawsuit filed by the woman on Tuesday alleges that her attacker was at the time working for Park West Gallery, a suite of gallery spaces on a range of cruise ships owned and operated by the company that touts itself as “the world’s largest art dealer.” According to the suit, the plaintiff, a woman in her late twenties named pseudonymously as Jane Doe, was aboard the cruise liner...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: New Jersey homeowners have till end of month to apply for $1,500 program

There is only a little less than four weeks for New Jersey homeowners to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 within the first half of the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters until Jan. 31. The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Department of Taxation.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

GOP dishonors victims of Jan. 6 | Letter

The Republican Party has ceded any pretense of representing democracy and law and order. Only one GOP member of Congress (U.S. Rep. Mike Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania) attended a two-year anniversary ceremony held at the foot of the Capitol Building, honoring intrepid police officers who risked life and limb on Jan. 6, 2021.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Corrie Writing

Legalization Brings Changes for Unlicensed Marijuana Sellers in New York

The recent opening of the Housing Works Cannabis Co. store in New York City, the first legal recreational marijuana market in the city, has brought attention to the issue of unlicensed weed sellers. These sellers, who have been operating in various neighbourhoods in the city, may face challenges as the city enforces a set of strict regulations for licensed marijuana retailers. These regulations, which are overseen by the New York Office of Cannabis Management, cover a wide range of issues including location, security, and aesthetics.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
