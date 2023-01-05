Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergHighland Park, NJ
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
Habit Burger Grill Set to Open A New Restaurant In East BrunswickMadocEast Brunswick, NJ
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Cannabis giant Curaleaf cut about 220 jobs, then sent the workers it laid off a survey asking why they left
"We recognize that an exit survey in this scenario was an oversight," Curaleaf said in a statement about the surveys.
Only 48hrs until millions of Americans get winter direct payment worth up to $4,194 – see if you’re eligible for cash
MILLIONS of struggling seniors will receive a direct payment worth up to $4,194 in just 48 hours. Social Security benefits will head to retirees on December 28. Payments will be sent to Americans that were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. Social Security benefits were also sent...
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CNET
T-Mobile's $350 Million Settlement: How to Claim Your Share Before It's Too Late
T-Mobile customers, both past and present, may be eligible for part of the carrier's mammoth $350 million class action settlement to resolve claims that T-Mobile's negligence was to blame for a 2021 cyberattack that exposed millions of people's addresses, PINs and other personal information. The carrier hasn't acknowledged any wrongdoing....
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
Nation's sole manufacturer of Amoxicillin brand products warns US at 'substantial risk'
FOX Business Lydia Hu reports on the United States antibiotic shortage that is inhibiting Americans' ability to get the pharmaceutical goods they need.
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
Woman Says She Was Raped on Cruise Ship, Then Contracted HIV
A woman claims she was raped by, and contracted HIV from, an art gallery employee aboard the Sky Princess cruise ship operated by Princess Cruises cruise line in January 2022. A lawsuit filed by the woman on Tuesday alleges that her attacker was at the time working for Park West Gallery, a suite of gallery spaces on a range of cruise ships owned and operated by the company that touts itself as “the world’s largest art dealer.” According to the suit, the plaintiff, a woman in her late twenties named pseudonymously as Jane Doe, was aboard the cruise liner...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: New Jersey homeowners have till end of month to apply for $1,500 program
There is only a little less than four weeks for New Jersey homeowners to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 within the first half of the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters until Jan. 31. The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Department of Taxation.
Did President Biden have classified documents at former institute? DOJ reviewing found items
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden’s former institute, the White House said Monday. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were...
GOP dishonors victims of Jan. 6 | Letter
The Republican Party has ceded any pretense of representing democracy and law and order. Only one GOP member of Congress (U.S. Rep. Mike Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania) attended a two-year anniversary ceremony held at the foot of the Capitol Building, honoring intrepid police officers who risked life and limb on Jan. 6, 2021.
Judge blocks key parts of N.J.’s new concealed carry gun law, cites constitutional problems
A federal judge on Monday hit the brakes on New Jersey’s new concealed carry gun law, finding that the tough restrictions on where and when a person can carry a firearm in public present “considerable constitutional problems.”. The ruling comes less than three weeks after Gov. Phil Murphy...
Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy says DHS is not doing its job in 'securing the border.' His solution? Defund them.
The comments came on the same day that President Joe Biden visited the US-Mexican Border in El Paso.
Corrie Writing
Legalization Brings Changes for Unlicensed Marijuana Sellers in New York
The recent opening of the Housing Works Cannabis Co. store in New York City, the first legal recreational marijuana market in the city, has brought attention to the issue of unlicensed weed sellers. These sellers, who have been operating in various neighbourhoods in the city, may face challenges as the city enforces a set of strict regulations for licensed marijuana retailers. These regulations, which are overseen by the New York Office of Cannabis Management, cover a wide range of issues including location, security, and aesthetics.
