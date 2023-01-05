Read full article on original website
Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Standings: Jan. 8, 2023
Campbell County 6-3 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Star Valley 3-5 Green River 2-7 Evanston 2-8 Jackson 0-7 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) Moorcroft 3-3, 1-0 Newcastle 4-1.
PhotoFest: Cheyenne Basketball Tournament
The James Johnson/Cheyenne Basketball Tournament attracted more than a few good teams on both the girls' and boys' sides of the ledger. For the ladies, 4A Cheyenne East went 3-0 and has now won 48 consecutive games which ties a state record. That included a win over Douglas the #1 ranked team in 3A. Douglas by the way won 48 games in a row from 2020-22. East the defending 4A state champions went 3-0 in the tournament and sit at 9-0. Douglas the defending 3A state champions went 3-1 and 10-1 on the season. Laramie won all 3 of their games in the tournament so they are 10-0 and Wheatland won 3 out of 4 and they are 10-2.
Tuck’s Takes: Pokes’ Effort, Grit is There … Wins Aren’t
LARAMIE -- Looking for a good recipe for disaster?. Wyoming played Saturday without Graham Ike, Hunter Thompson, Noah Reynolds and Kenny Foster. Brendan Wenzel, who drilled all four of his attempts from beyond the arc and tied for the team lead with 14 points, left the game with 15-plus minutes remaining in regulation. An apparent right knee injury ended his afternoon.
Former Vanderbilt Wideout Commits to Wyoming
LARAMIE -- Wyoming's passing game added a new weapon Saturday. Devin Boddie Jr., a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt, announced via social media he has committed to the Cowboys, becoming the second transfer portal player to join the program this offseason. The senior slot receiver has three years of eligibility remaining.
This Weekend In Laramie – First Week Of January
How is everyone's January going? This always happens; the first week of January - and the entire month actually, would feel like it's going by so fast, and then when we get into February, it would feel like it's a whole year. What sorcery is this?. Anyway, sorcery or not,...
Wyoming Drops Another Close One, Falls Late to SDSU, 80-75
LARAMIE -- Despite shooting 58 percent against one of the nation’s top defensive outfits in San Diego State, the Wyoming Cowboys fell to the Aztecs 80-75 on Saturday afternoon in the Arena-Auditorium. It was the second highest field goal percentage against SDSU this season (59 percent by Arizona). SDSU...
Univ. of Wyoming Honors College Welcomes A New Assistant Dean
Breezy Taggart has been named the University of Wyoming’s new Honors College assistant dean following the retirement of former Associate Dean Leigh Selting at the end of the fall semester, according to a release by the University. Taggart will begin her new role at UW Friday, January 6. With...
Wyoming & Western Droughts Are Breaking
If the trend continues, and it looks like it will, the West will have a real drought-buster of a winter. As predicted by meteorologists, the trends of the La Nina and El Nino effects are beginning to swap. A natural cycle that has to do with the pacific temperature and...
Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified
A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
Best Spots In Laramie To Wind Down After A Day Of Skiing
Whether it be skiing, snowboarding, sledding, or snowshoeing, after a whole day of being in the mountains, I absolutely appreciate the time to wind down. Especially when you kind of still want to be with the companies you are with, but are too tired to do anything else, just chilling at some of these places would be perfect.
