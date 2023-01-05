Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge
Body of missing Williamston man found in Dare County
WNCT
Candlelight vigil held for Khalil Jefferson, family
WNCT
Vigil held at South Tar River Greenway for Kahlil Jefferson
neusenews.com
House of Ink opens in Kinston
The House of Ink, located at 111 N. Queen Street in Kinston held its grand opening on Friday. Owner Brandon Corey has previously owned and operated House of Ink in Greenville and Bubba’s Smokehouse. “House of Ink has moved back home to Kinston, NC and will be opening for...
WITN
Robbery leads to police chase and shots fired
Chase ends in Edgecombe County, woman facing multiple charges
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pinetops Police Department, with assistance from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged a woman after a chase on Sunday. Rosalynd Angelika Moody was arrested and charged with the following: • Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle • Driving While Impaired • Driving While License Revoked • Assault with Physical […]
Two La Grange men charged after robbery leads to foot chase with shots fired
WNCT
ECU students return to campus as new semester begins
Personal Care Pantry in Kinston looking for donations
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A group in Kinston wants to help some middle schoolers and you can also chip in. “Act Now Community Development Corporation” is working to create a personal care pantry for students at Rochelle Middle School. “If they are concerned about their personal hygiene, it is a distraction from their education, and […]
WECT
Crews respond following early morning traffic incident at Market St., Gingerwood Drive intersection
Man arrested in concealment of death charge in Lenoir County
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with concealment of death after finding a woman dead. Around 7 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to Deanswood Drive in Kinston to find Carla Lee Soula, 42, dead inside her home. On Saturday, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office located and […]
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released a missing person report for 26-year-old Ashley Nichole Garner. According to the CCSO, she is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing a flower-pattern white shirt and white jeans with a backpack and bag. In surveillance footage, she was seen getting into an older model truck or SUV. She was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 7.
NC man used apps on smartphone to steal $40,000 from victim, deputies say
The victim told deputies that $40,000 was taken via apps on the victim's smartphone, the news release said.
Greenville police: Man dies at hospital after stabbing
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after they said a man died at the hospital after he was stabbed. Police said in a media release that Broderick Stefan Harris, 34, died at ECU Health Medical Center shortly after he was dropped off at the emergency department around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 6. Investigators […]
wcti12.com
Goldsboro authorities say shooting and homicide are connected
GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — A Sunday afternoon homicide and nearby shooting in Goldsboro have been determined to be part of the same incident. According to a release by the Goldsboro Police Department, on Jan. 8, 2023, at approximately 4:20 p.m. Goldsboro Police Department “C” Shift officers responded to HV Brown Park at 600 HV Brown Lane in reference to a male subject that had been shot. Responding officers located a 14-year-old male subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the subject deceased. While responding officers were on scene, Wayne County Communications notified Goldsboro Police officers of an individual on Olivia Lane that had been shot. Officers responded to that location and found Tarquek Lamar Garner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Tarquek Garner was transported to UNC Health Wayne by EMS. Investigators and crime scene specialists with Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to both scenes.
First regulated tattoo parlor opens in downtown Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A new business is opening its doors in the city of Kinston, the first regulated tattoo parlor on the main street. This comes after years of ordinances in place preventing tattoo shops from operating downtown. House of Ink Tattoo Studio owner Brandon Corey said they’re looking forward to helping people express […]
WITN
UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location
Farmville high-speed chase ends in Greenville, person taken into custody
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A high-speed chase took place Thursday night in Farmville and ended up in Greenville with the arrest of the driver. Farmville Police Chief Jeffrey Spencer told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright officers received a report of gunshots in the area of Wright Drive and Vines Street. As officers were responding to the scene, they […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 6, 7 & 8
Ruby Collins, 98, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Carteret Landing. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. MYRNA FRANCES SMITH, Newport. Myrna Frances Smith,...
