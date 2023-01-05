Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) issued the following statement on his swearing in as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives:. “While the process to get here was a national embarrassment and brought out some of the worst divisions we have in our politics, I took the oath of office today humbly. I am honored to have another opportunity to represent the community where I was raised as its member of Congress. For the past four years I’ve cherished serving Burlington and Ocean Counties. Now, as I take the oath of office for the third time, I’m incredibly humbled to continue serving Burlington County while also newly representing the hard working people and families living in Mercer and Monmouth Counties. In the next two years I look forward to meeting and working with the people that make New Jersey the best state in our union. It’s my honor to work with colleagues from both parties to help the small businesses, seniors, veterans, and military families that call our district home.”

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO