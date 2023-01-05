Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Cousins dominates first half as Vikings beat Bears 29-13
CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings wanted nothing more than to wash away the bitter taste from a blowout loss and head into the postseason on a sweeter note.
Prescott, Cowboys fall flat in Week 18 loss to Commanders
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dak Prescott completed just 14 of his 37 passes for 128 yards, threw another interception that was returned for a touchdown and the Dallas Cowboys laid an egg in their final regular-season game, losing 26-6 to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Despite playing their starters...
Hurts returns from injury, leads Eagles to No. 1 seed in NFC
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts walked into the Linc wearing a Michael Jordan “I’m Back” T-shirt from the former Chicago Bulls’ star’s first unretirement. Yeah, Hurts is back — and now, so are the Eagles as a Super Bowl threat.
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Browns fire former QB Kosar from radio gig for making bet
CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Cleveland quarterback Bernie Kosar made a costly bet. The Browns fired the beloved Kosar from their pregame radio broadcast before the season finale against Pittsburgh after he violated NFL policy by placing a wager earlier this week after sports gambling became legal in Ohio.
Titans turn from losing AFC South title to hiring new GM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans enter the offseason at their earliest point since the 2018 season with more questions than wins, and they must hire a general manager before they can start figuring out their future. The Titans ended a streak of six straight winning seasons by...
Georgia Football: Bulldogs Go Back-to-Back With Historic Demolition of TCU in CFB Playoff National Championship
A complete breakdown and how Georgia won the CFB Playoff National Championship victory over TCU.
Jackson's availability unclear as Ravens prep for playoffs
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson's availability for the playoffs is the one question that trumps all others right now when it comes to the Baltimore Ravens. Coach John Harbaugh didn't have any major update Monday. One way or another, the answer will come soon enough.
Baltimore's John Harbaugh: 'It's clear our players played a clean game, as they always do'
Videos have been shared on social media since the Cincinnati Bengals' 27-16 win against the Ravens of Baltimore players - particularly linebacker Roquan Smith - exhibiting what appears to be some questionable sportsmanship during the Week 18 game. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addressed the topic with reporters Monday, explaining, "I studied the...
AP source: Browns fire coordinator Woods after 3 seasons
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods on Monday after his underperforming group had a major hand in this season ending way short of expectations or the playoffs, a person familiar with the move told the Associated Press. The 52-year-old Woods was one Kevin...
Minnesota 104, Houston 96
MINNESOTA (104) Anderson 2-4 2-2 6, McDaniels 5-9 1-3 12, Gobert 8-12 2-3 18, Edwards 6-19 6-6 21, Russell 6-13 6-6 22, Prince 6-10 0-0 14, Reid 3-4 0-0 6, Nowell 1-6 1-2 3, Rivers 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-80 18-22 104.
