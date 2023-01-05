Read full article on original website
Mrs. Ermalee Reeder
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Ermalee Reeder will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Bro. Jim Hutchison officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Community gathers to honor and remember Ken ‘The Ken Man’ Stokes in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian said farewell to a famous friend and well-known voice in the community. A memorial service was held for Ken “The Ken Man’ Stokes at the Temple Theater to remember and honor his legacy. Dennis Deavers, a family member, spoke to...
Representative Charles Young, Jr. shines light on Meridian at State Capitol
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation held the first Council of Governments meeting of 2023 Monday. The monthly meeting features many of the top leaders from Meridian and Lauderdale County, as well as law enforcement and elected officials. State Representative Charles Young, Jr. said now that...
Frontline Responders: Adrian Cross strives to serve hometown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -“I always try to stand in my purpose, and I’ve thought for a long time that my purpose is to help whoever I can, however I can, while I can. And that is a very vague purpose because I can be in any position and do that,” said Meridian Public School District Parent Engagement Specialist, Adrian Cross.
New Meridian High head football coach announced
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District announced Monday that Marcus Boyles has been hired to be the new head football coach at Meridian High School. Coach Boyles brings 31 years of experience to the Wildcats. The district said Coach Boyles’ winning record began as head coach at Taylorsville...
2023 rodeo circuit starts in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Ropin’ and ridin’, buckin’ and broncin’ gathered under the Magnolia Center roof Saturday night as professional rodeo came to town. Contestants not only came from across the Pine Belt, but from different states as well to compete in the various events. The event...
Meridian pushes Tupelo in final minutes
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The defending 6A girls basketball state champions were hosting the number one team in the state, Tupelo in their 4th annual Girls Rock Tournament. The Lady Cats would take Tupelo down to the wire Saturday night. Meridian would have a lead over the Golden Wave in the 4th quarter.
Historic Wechsler School building renovations underway
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The old Wechsler School building in Meridian is now being renovated after years of fundraising and planning. The building is historically important to the City of Meridian. It was the first school for African-American children built with public funds in 1894. Renovating Wechsler School is expensive...
6th Annual Great Scorpion Trail Run
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 160 participants came out to Bonita Lakes on Saturday to participate in the 6th annual Great Scorpion Trail Run. The Race is divided into a 12.5K, 25K and 50K with proceeds going to the National Alopecia organization. Event organizer, Caroline Irvine said, “Oh my gosh we...
First twins of 2023 born at Anderson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first set of twins born in 2023 at Anderson Hospital arrived early Jan. 3. Thomas and Lindsey Jones, of Little Rock, welcomed two healthy babies. Riley Jones arrived at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, followed by his sister, Renley, at 12:58 a.m. Riley weighed in at 6...
Community gathers for Walk for Mental Health
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Despite the rain on Sunday, some people gathered at Bonita Lakes to bring awareness to mental health. Zachary Ball organized the Walk for Mental Health in remembrance of his dad, who committed suicide and to help others struggling mentally. Attendees, Opal Miller and Christopher Seals, explains...
Crash claims life of Newton County teen
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A teenager died in a 1-car crash Sunday afternoon in Newton County. Sheriff Joedy Pennington said 17-year-old Marquez Poole lost control on a wet road in a curve and crashed into a tree. The wreck happened about 3 p.m. on Pine Bluff Road near Riser...
Arizona fugitive arrested in Mississippi
An Arizona fugitive was taken into custody in Mississippi. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, took into custody 52-year-old Douglas Brown. Brown was wanted in Arizona for a parole violation concerning multiple counts of aggravated assault. Brown was...
Northeast administrators reach new heights for students
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lauderdale County school is taking the year 2023 to new heights. Northeast Elementary School sent its administration to work from the roof Monday as part of a deal with the students. Because of higher test scores and good progress reports, the ‘higher’ staff spent...
Arizona fugitive picked up in Jones County
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force Saturday with the capture of an Arizona fugitive. Douglas Brown, 52, was arrested on a parole violation stemming from multiple counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested at a residence in...
Meridian’s Salvation Army works to make changes to its food pantry program
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Salvation Army is working now on making changes to its food pantry program. Lieutenant Roy Fisher said the changes are under wraps for the moment but will better serve the families who meet its income guidelines. The Salvation Army partners with grocery stores and...
Marion man dies in Highway 19 crash
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Marion man died in a crash Tuesday on Highway 19 North in Meridian. A 2017 Ford Focus driven by 60-year-old Thomas Mattimore left the road and overturned in a creek about 6:40 p.m. The crash remains under investigation by the...
Young announces he’s running for statewide office
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office. Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
Jackson Free Press
Kemper County Knew It: Plant Won't be Ready On Time
Residents of Kemper County suspected, and now Mississippi Power is confirming, that the utility's 582-megawatt power plant will not be complete by May 2014. As a result, the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. will have to repay $133 million in federal tax credits it received with the condition of meeting the May deadline.
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 9, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
