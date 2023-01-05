Read full article on original website
Four Colorado towns top list of top micropolitan areas in the United States
In Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas, dubbed micropolitan areas, have found that mixing outdoor recreation with business and manufacturing has led to prosperity post-pandemic.
Change of Plans: Texas Roadhouse Won’t Be Leaving Grand Junction’s North Avenue
It was quite a shock when we learned Texas Roadhouse was leaving Grand Junction's North Avenue, but, things have changed and that won't be happening anytime soon. Texas Roadhouse Planned To Move Close to Mesa Mall. It was in the Spring of 2021 when the City of Grand Junction reported...
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
Grand Junction Colorado’s Lowest Temps For The Last 50 Years
Communities across the United States are being hit with record-low temperatures. Today, in Grand Junction, Colorado, we are expecting a low temperature of 24 on December 28, 2022. Looking back over the last 50 years, what have been the lowest temperatures in Grand Junction for each calendar year? Do the...
Montrose father demands answers in daughter’s unsolved death
A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last year.
News fees for Colorado 2023 Round Two
Fees in Colorado are on the rise this January 2023. I talked last week about the plastic bag fees of 10 cents, and the water and sewer rates up 5 percent. But there is more to add to the list every day. Eggs are a big one. The current shortage of eggs which is affecting the supply and driving up prices is due to an outbreak of the Avian Flu.
Snowfall likely for our mountains for Monday into Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We continue the trend from yesterday, where dry conditions have persisted, and cloud cover continues to hang around. Many locations across the Western Slope had sky conditions from partly cloudy and sunny to completely overcast. Temperatures reached highs in the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose today. That cloud cover will roll over into tonight, where we will have similar conditions. Temperatures will sit in the lower 20s for Grand Junction and upper teens for Montrose.
Check Out Some of Montrose Colorado’s Oldest Buildings
Like so many Montrose folks, you may like to get out and take a walk. You may just walk around your neighborhood, or maybe you enjoy the tons of walking trails throughout the city. Did you know how much history can be found just by taking a stroll in Montrose? There are over forty, forty-four to be exact, very historic places.
CLASSIC PHOTOS: Celebrate Grand Junction’s End of Year Snow
Barely 60 hours remain before the end of 2022, and Grand Junction, Colorado is wrapping up the year with an awesome snowfall. How does winter in Grand Junction of 2022 compare to the winter of 1948?. Look below and you'll see three galleries featuring classic photos from late Daily Sentinel...
Grand Junction man arrested for felony menacing
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A Grand Junction man has been arrested for a lengthy list of various alleged crimes. Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 20-year-old Jacob “Jake” Peet on Friday, January 6 for felony menacing, stalking, domestic violence, reckless endangerment, vehicular eluding and multiple other alleged offenses. Deputies attempted to contact Peet on January […]
29-year-old dies in a ski accident at Powderhorn
A 29-year-old Minnesotan man died on Friday while skiing at Powderhorn Mountain Resort.
These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction
Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
When & Where To See This Awesome Grand Junction Waterfall
Have you ever laid eyes on this awesome little waterfall? It can be easily found in Grand Junction, Colorado. Chances are you've gone right past it hundreds of times. Depending on what's going on with the Redlands Canal, this can be a tiny waterfall, or it can be an awesome feature on the Audubon Trail. This is how the waterfall looked on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
Report: Cost of Living In Grand Junction Is Below National Average
A new report indicates Grand Junction's monthly household expenses are below the national average - and significantly below much of Colorado. You always hear people talking about the high cost of living in Grand Junction - but, in reality, it could be a lot worse. There are plenty of places in Colorado and across the country that cost a lot more.
Own Beautiful, Private Colorado Mountain Views in Montrose
I know I harp on this a lot, but we really are lucky to live in a place with such gorgeous scenery. Colorado is the home of some of the most spectacular, breathtaking views on the planet, and I don't think there's anything wrong with shouting that from the rooftops. In all honesty, with all the running around that constitutes most of our waking lives, I don't think any of us get enough time to truly appreciate where we live.
This Montrose 3 Bedroom is More Colorful Than We Deserve
I know this can be said about a lot of the homes in Montrose, Colorado, but this house on Chestnut drive is just so pleasing to look at. Honestly, this is one of the most colorful residential homes I've ever seen, and that's saying something. Though many of the pictures...
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Your Sidewalks in Grand Junction, Colorado?
That was fairly decent snow we had last week in Grand Junction, Colorado. The National Weather Service says we can expect more on Wednesday night, December 21, 2022. When we get our next snowfall, what do Grand Junction, Colorado's city ordinances say about the clearing of snow from public sidewalks?
Mesa County Republicans and Democrats say they're done with stonewalled Speaker vote
The annual National Western Stock Show parade made its way through Denver's urban corridors Thursday. For all the talk about migrants arriving in Denver by the thousands - one voice hasn't been heard often. Meet the candidates for the next Grand Junction Police Department Chief. Updated: 8 hours ago. After...
Next winter storm arriving tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
Grand Junction Is Embarrassed To Admit We Like These Songs
Do you have that one silly little song you love to listen to? We all do. According to you, these are the songs we in Grand Junction, Colorado are most embarrassed to admit we like. I asked on social media, "What song are you most embarrassed to admit you like."...
