Grand Junction, CO

ESPN Western Colorado

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
kubcgold.com

News fees for Colorado 2023 Round Two

Fees in Colorado are on the rise this January 2023. I talked last week about the plastic bag fees of 10 cents, and the water and sewer rates up 5 percent. But there is more to add to the list every day. Eggs are a big one. The current shortage of eggs which is affecting the supply and driving up prices is due to an outbreak of the Avian Flu.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Snowfall likely for our mountains for Monday into Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We continue the trend from yesterday, where dry conditions have persisted, and cloud cover continues to hang around. Many locations across the Western Slope had sky conditions from partly cloudy and sunny to completely overcast. Temperatures reached highs in the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose today. That cloud cover will roll over into tonight, where we will have similar conditions. Temperatures will sit in the lower 20s for Grand Junction and upper teens for Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Check Out Some of Montrose Colorado’s Oldest Buildings

Like so many Montrose folks, you may like to get out and take a walk. You may just walk around your neighborhood, or maybe you enjoy the tons of walking trails throughout the city. Did you know how much history can be found just by taking a stroll in Montrose? There are over forty, forty-four to be exact, very historic places.
MONTROSE, CO
KREX

Grand Junction man arrested for felony menacing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A Grand Junction man has been arrested for a lengthy list of various alleged crimes. Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 20-year-old Jacob “Jake” Peet on Friday, January 6 for felony menacing, stalking, domestic violence, reckless endangerment, vehicular eluding and multiple other alleged offenses. Deputies attempted to contact Peet on January […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction

Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

When & Where To See This Awesome Grand Junction Waterfall

Have you ever laid eyes on this awesome little waterfall? It can be easily found in Grand Junction, Colorado. Chances are you've gone right past it hundreds of times. Depending on what's going on with the Redlands Canal, this can be a tiny waterfall, or it can be an awesome feature on the Audubon Trail. This is how the waterfall looked on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Own Beautiful, Private Colorado Mountain Views in Montrose

I know I harp on this a lot, but we really are lucky to live in a place with such gorgeous scenery. Colorado is the home of some of the most spectacular, breathtaking views on the planet, and I don't think there's anything wrong with shouting that from the rooftops. In all honesty, with all the running around that constitutes most of our waking lives, I don't think any of us get enough time to truly appreciate where we live.
MONTROSE, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Are You Legally Required To Shovel Your Sidewalks in Grand Junction, Colorado?

That was fairly decent snow we had last week in Grand Junction, Colorado. The National Weather Service says we can expect more on Wednesday night, December 21, 2022. When we get our next snowfall, what do Grand Junction, Colorado's city ordinances say about the clearing of snow from public sidewalks?
KJCT8

Next winter storm arriving tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
