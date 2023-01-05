ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

New Portugal coach Martínez pledges to talk to Ronaldo

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was hired to lead Portugal's national team on Monday and pledged to respect Cristiano Ronaldo's history with the squad. The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarterfinals of the World...

Comments / 0

Community Policy