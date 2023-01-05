Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
New Portugal coach Martínez pledges to talk to Ronaldo
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was hired to lead Portugal's national team on Monday and pledged to respect Cristiano Ronaldo's history with the squad. The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarterfinals of the World...
How the Japanese soccer team brings sportsmanship to the game
Soccer is a passionate game. It’s one of the few sports where players are free to follow the flow as they play, being less constrained by a game plan and more dependent on their ability to communicate and create opportunities. It’s also a worldwide sport, and fans are often...
Comments / 0