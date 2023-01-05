Ethan Smith scored the game-winning goal with five seconds remaining to lead Toms River South-East to a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Wall at Winding River Rink in Toms River. Wall (5-5) took a 3-2 lead with just over six minutes remaining on a goal from Drew Jarkowsky, which was his second of the game. Reilly Hoagland tied the game up with over two minutes to go, before Smith netted the game-winner in the final seconds to give Toms River South-East (10-2) the win.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO