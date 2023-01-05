ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris Tech over Koinonia- Boys Basketball recap

Tyler Pezzino scored 12 points to lead Morris Tech to a 56-40 win over Koinonia in Denville. Carter Hauge and Elton Malaku each netted 11 points for Morris Tech (3-6), which used a 20-6 fourth quarter run to pull away. Jake La Flesh and Albert Zhang each added eight points in the win.
DENVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Knolls edges rival Morris Hills- Boys Basketball recap

Justin Hanson scored 16 points to lead Morris Knolls to a 45-39 win over Morris Hills in Rockaway. Sam Fallon tallied eight points and 11 rebounds for Morris Knolls (6-2), which led by nine points after three quarters. Mike Rustad had nine points, while Kieran Durkin added two points and 10 rebounds in the win.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Mendham over Wallkill Valley - Girls Basketball recap

Brendan Brunnock starred for Mendham with 22 points in its 64-36 win over Wallkill Valley in Hamburg. Luca Cresti added 12 points for Mendham, which led 19-6 after the first quarter. Mike Ewing chipped in with 11 points in the victory. Shane Nugent recorded 10 points for Wallkill Valley. The...
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Leonia over Paterson Charter - Girls basketball recap

Kierstyn Klingner scored 16 points, leading the way for Leonia in a 49-5 victory over Paterson Charter in Paterson. The 6-1 Lions hopped out to a 23-1 lead after a quarter to take full command of this one. Angelica Do and Regan Lynch added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the winners.
LEONIA, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Howell nips Marlboro for 4th straight win

Kerry DeStefano and Kiera McKown each had 10 points as Howell squeezed past Marlboro 35-34 in Farmingdale. Madison Smith chipped in with six points for Howell (10-1) which won its fourth straight game. Amanda Castro led Marlboro (5-4) with 16 points and Erica DiSimone had 12. Hayden Sarlo tallied six...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: East Brunswick Magnet stops Mother Seton

Camila Garcia finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and seven steals while E’Myah Bartee grabbed 12 rebounds and had four steals as East Brunswick Magnet ousted Mother Seton in East Brunswick. Ashley Tlatenchi tallied seven points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and six steals while Makayla Caban...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Ice Hockey: Toms River South-East rallies late to top Wall

Ethan Smith scored the game-winning goal with five seconds remaining to lead Toms River South-East to a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Wall at Winding River Rink in Toms River. Wall (5-5) took a 3-2 lead with just over six minutes remaining on a goal from Drew Jarkowsky, which was his second of the game. Reilly Hoagland tied the game up with over two minutes to go, before Smith netted the game-winner in the final seconds to give Toms River South-East (10-2) the win.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Herbst’s 28 leads Dumont past Demarest

Fred Herbst scored a game high 28 points to lead Dumont past Demarest 46-37, in Demarest. Herbst’s 28 came on seven two-pointers, four three-pointers, and two made free throws. His performance on Saturday was his second highest point total of the season thus far. The first half was played...
DUMONT, NJ
NJ.com

Top-ranked 144-pounder goes down in No. 3 St. Joe (Mont.) win over No. 5 CBA

A Jersey diner doesn’t scramble the way St. Joseph (Mont.) and Christian Brothers did Friday night. In a dual meet featuring some of the finest wrestling talent in New Jersey, No. 3 St. Joseph and No. 5 CBA wrestled like a state title was on the line in virtually every bout. St. Joseph finished with an 8-6 split and rode upset victories by Yannis Charles at 144 and Vincent Paino at 113 to a 37-21 victory in Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

