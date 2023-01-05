Read full article on original website
Morris Tech over Koinonia- Boys Basketball recap
Tyler Pezzino scored 12 points to lead Morris Tech to a 56-40 win over Koinonia in Denville. Carter Hauge and Elton Malaku each netted 11 points for Morris Tech (3-6), which used a 20-6 fourth quarter run to pull away. Jake La Flesh and Albert Zhang each added eight points in the win.
Francis Denvir powers Delaware Valley over Belvidere - Boys basketball recap
Francis Denvir had 31 points to lead four players in double figures as Delaware Valley swamped Belvidere for a 92-48 road win. Justin Kolpan added 15 points, while Jack Reardon and Mason Erling scored 10 points each. Pete Discafani led all scorers with 35 points for host Belvidere. Denvir hit...
Morris Knolls edges rival Morris Hills- Boys Basketball recap
Justin Hanson scored 16 points to lead Morris Knolls to a 45-39 win over Morris Hills in Rockaway. Sam Fallon tallied eight points and 11 rebounds for Morris Knolls (6-2), which led by nine points after three quarters. Mike Rustad had nine points, while Kieran Durkin added two points and 10 rebounds in the win.
Mendham over Wallkill Valley - Girls Basketball recap
Brendan Brunnock starred for Mendham with 22 points in its 64-36 win over Wallkill Valley in Hamburg. Luca Cresti added 12 points for Mendham, which led 19-6 after the first quarter. Mike Ewing chipped in with 11 points in the victory. Shane Nugent recorded 10 points for Wallkill Valley. The...
Leonia over Paterson Charter - Girls basketball recap
Kierstyn Klingner scored 16 points, leading the way for Leonia in a 49-5 victory over Paterson Charter in Paterson. The 6-1 Lions hopped out to a 23-1 lead after a quarter to take full command of this one. Angelica Do and Regan Lynch added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the winners.
Girls basketball: Howell nips Marlboro for 4th straight win
Kerry DeStefano and Kiera McKown each had 10 points as Howell squeezed past Marlboro 35-34 in Farmingdale. Madison Smith chipped in with six points for Howell (10-1) which won its fourth straight game. Amanda Castro led Marlboro (5-4) with 16 points and Erica DiSimone had 12. Hayden Sarlo tallied six...
Girls basketball: East Brunswick Magnet stops Mother Seton
Camila Garcia finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and seven steals while E’Myah Bartee grabbed 12 rebounds and had four steals as East Brunswick Magnet ousted Mother Seton in East Brunswick. Ashley Tlatenchi tallied seven points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and six steals while Makayla Caban...
Cedar Grove over Paterson Arts - Boys basketball recap
Nick Russo finished with 23 points as Cedar Grove earned a 60-52 victory over Paterson Arts in Cedar Grove. Cedar Grove (6-3) took a 16-10 lead int the second quarter and was able to extend.
Riley Ahrens reaches 1,000-point milestone as Delran tops Trenton Catholic
Delran celebrated two big milestones on Monday night. The first was senior Riley Ahrens scored her 1,000th career point in the fourth quarter, and the second was that the Bears defeated Trenton Catholic in a Burlington County Scholastic League Liberty Division matchup. It was the first time that Delran defeated...
Jack Martin leads charge as Bordentown runs away from Delran - Boys basektball recap
Jack Martin had 20 points as Bordentown struck early and kept going in a 76-36 road win at Delran. Bordentown built a 20-point first-quarter advantage to take control. Myles Hansford (15 points), Andrew DaCosta (14) and Charles Oppong (10) joined Martin in double-digits. Liam Kennedy led the Delran attack with...
Girls basketball - Parker’s 22 steer Freehold Township over Manalapan
Gaby Parker scored 22 points, lifting Freehold Township to a 50-44 victory over Manalapan in Manalapan. Sophie Tonino added 15 for the Patriots, who evened their record back to 4-4 with a a road win. A 16-10 fourth quarter proved to be decisive for the winners. Breannis Duran scored 13...
Girls wrestling Top 10 and highlights from the Elizabeth Lady Minuteman Classic
There were 12 individual champions crowned at the Elizabeth Lady Minuteman Tournament on Sunday but none of them had the same back story as Jefferson’s Maura White.
No. 17 Arts over Newburgh Free Academy - Boys basketball recap
Spencer Joyner posted 23 points, 12 rebounds and four steals to lead Arts, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20 in a 52-52 win over Newburg Free Academy (NY) at Canarsie High School in Brooklyn, NY. Arts (7-3) outscored the New York team 22-6 in the second quarter. Faquir Mosley...
No. 2 Camden boys basketball dominates 2nd half in win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep (PHOTOS)
For 16 minutes on Friday night, Dylan Harper and Don Bosco Prep made a pretty good case in front of a star-studded, standing-room only crowd that the Ironmen were the best team in the state of New Jersey. Everything that could go right for Don Bosco Prep was going right,...
Ice Hockey: Toms River South-East rallies late to top Wall
Ethan Smith scored the game-winning goal with five seconds remaining to lead Toms River South-East to a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Wall at Winding River Rink in Toms River. Wall (5-5) took a 3-2 lead with just over six minutes remaining on a goal from Drew Jarkowsky, which was his second of the game. Reilly Hoagland tied the game up with over two minutes to go, before Smith netted the game-winner in the final seconds to give Toms River South-East (10-2) the win.
No. 12 Camden Eastside survives triple OT thriller, tops No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas
Kenny Avent sounded like a broken record. In every timeout down the stretch, the Camden Eastside coach said the same thing. “We need a stop.” ... “Keep him in front. We need a stop.”. The defending Group 3 state champions pride themselves on defense, and getting that stop...
Boys Basketball: Herbst’s 28 leads Dumont past Demarest
Fred Herbst scored a game high 28 points to lead Dumont past Demarest 46-37, in Demarest. Herbst’s 28 came on seven two-pointers, four three-pointers, and two made free throws. His performance on Saturday was his second highest point total of the season thus far. The first half was played...
No. 1 Roselle Catholic turns up heat behind Mgbako to roll past No. 11 Immaculate
Two days after an on-court altercation canceled Roselle Catholic’s game with Newark Arts in the second quarter, the top-ranked Lions got to play a full game. Make no mistake about it, though, this one was essentially over well before the final horn sounded. Paced by an almost unstoppable Mackenzie...
N.J.’s scrappiest college basketball player is 5-foot-3 ... and she’s ‘the best player on the court’
Standing side-by-side on the court at Seton Hall’s Walsh Gym, center Sidney Cooks towered a foot above point guard Lauren Park-Lane. But don’t let the contrasting heights fool you. The 5-foot-3 floor general always finds a way to feed the ball inside to her 6-4 teammate. And during...
Top-ranked 144-pounder goes down in No. 3 St. Joe (Mont.) win over No. 5 CBA
A Jersey diner doesn’t scramble the way St. Joseph (Mont.) and Christian Brothers did Friday night. In a dual meet featuring some of the finest wrestling talent in New Jersey, No. 3 St. Joseph and No. 5 CBA wrestled like a state title was on the line in virtually every bout. St. Joseph finished with an 8-6 split and rode upset victories by Yannis Charles at 144 and Vincent Paino at 113 to a 37-21 victory in Middletown.
