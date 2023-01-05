Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Roll Call Online
Expecting win, McCarthy comes up short again in late-night vote
Kevin McCarthy, after predicting he would have the votes to become speaker on the 14th ballot, fell one vote short on the first vote after the House reconvened Friday night. The last holdout who hadn’t voted was Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, who McCarthy ally North Carolina Republican Patrick Henry spent most of the vote working.
Roll Call Online
For new GOP House majority, a focus on abortion messaging
The House GOP majority plans to vote this week on three measures aimed at emphasizing its opposition to abortion, including a rules package that will fast-track consideration of legislation permanently banning federal funding of abortion. It's also scheduled to vote later this week on a bill addressing GOP concerns about...
Roll Call Online
McCarthy wins speaker election, finally
Kevin McCarthy officially secured the speaker’s gavel early Saturday, elected on the 15th ballot with 216 votes, after four days of unsuccessful House votes and some last-minute drama. The House reconvened at 10 p.m. Friday to hold the 14th and what McCarthy had thought would be the final ballot...
Thomas L. Knapp: House Speaker chaos political theater, not crisis
After four days of acrimony and 15 ballots, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) finally became Speaker of the House early on Jan. 7. Yay! Congress is finally back in business! Gridlock ends! The republic is saved! Well, not really. The whole sorry exercise was just another attempt to compete with professional wrestling for the attention of entertainment-seekers. Congress, unfortunately, was never OUT of business, except for exactly as long as, and precisely to the extent that, it CHOSE to be out of business, for the purpose of...
Roll Call Online
House adopts rules package for the 118th Congress
The House on Monday adopted its rules package for the 118th Congress, which includes the return of a controversial rule that would allow a single member to force a vote on ousting the speaker. The rules were adopted on a mostly party-line, 220-213 vote, with one Republican, Texas Rep. Tony...
Georgia grand jury concludes probe into Trump, 2020 election
A Georgia grand jury investigating possible illegal interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies in the 2020 election has wrapped up its probe and has submitted its final report. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney issued an order dissolving the special grand jury on Monday, saying that the panel’s lengthy investigation has concluded. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who led the investigation into the 76-year-old former president and others alleged to have worked to overturn the 2020 election results, will next decide whether to seek indictments related to the investigation from a regular grand jury. In McBurney’s two-page order,...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to take oath as Arkansas governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be sworn in as Arkansas’ 47th governor on Tuesday, assuming a seat her father once held and becoming the first woman to hold the post. Sanders will take the oath of office in the...
