ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Uber drivers carry out 24-hour strike over blocked pay raises

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2loTQ0_0k4z4J5j00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — New York City Uber drivers embarked on a 24-hour strike on Thursday to demand the rideshare company withdraw its lawsuit blocking a Taxi and Limousine Commission-mandated pay raise.

A Manhattan judge ruled the order be put on hold while the litigation is resolved.

Uber and Lyft driver pay rates would increase by 7% per minute and 24% per mile under the new rule. The TLC said a 30-minute, 7.5 mile trip would require a minimum payment of $27.15 for the driver.

Drivers rallied outside Uber’s Manhattan headquarters on Thursday to demand the company allow the increase to take effect.

This was the second day-long strike. The first took place on Dec. 19 — the day the pay raise was slated to take effect.

The court is planning to hold a hearing on Friday, and the court is aiming to hear oral arguments by the end of the month.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public today for assistance in identifying and finding a couple wanted for performing a lewd act aboard a New York City MTA bus in December. Police are once again asking the public to assist in identifying them. The couple who were aboard an MTA bus in New York City last engaging in a lewd kast month is now being sought by detectives with the NYPD’s 104th Precinct after it was learned a juvenile witness observed them. According to police, on December 16th, the couple engaged in a The post NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries.  Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

City accuses landlord Fred Ohebshalom of shoddy maintenance

Fred Ohebshalom closed out 2022 facing foreclosure on a Midtown office building. Now the city is taking him to task over the management of his multifamily portfolio. Mayor Eric Adams lobbed a lawsuit Friday against the developer and his property management firm, Empire Management America, for allegedly failing to maintain eight Manhattan apartment buildings.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

NYC grocers’ simple fix for serial shoplifters: Will lawmakers listen?

New York City’s grocers, large and small, have a simple ask of the state Legislature: Fix the law that gives carte blanche to serial shoplifters. As The Post’s Lisa Fickenscher reports, Collective Action to Protect our Stores represents nearly 4,000 shops across the city. It has several requests of law enforcement as well as lawmakers, but the central one is to target serial shoplifters by allowing multiple “small” offenses to add up to a major one. That is: Reformers guaranteed that no one would be jailed, let alone imprisoned, for thefts under $1,000. CAPS wants serial thefts that add up to over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food hub in New York 1st to accept SNAP EBT payments online

New York-based food hub The Hub on the Hill has become the country's first community food hub to accept SNAP EBT payments online, according to an announcement Monday. The development is made possible with the help of Forage, a payments processor that makes it easier for grocers to accept SNAP online, the group said in a news release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

An East Village Restaurant Is Suing the City for $615K Over Its Destroyed Outdoor Dining Setup

East Village restaurant Pinky’s Space is suing the city for $615,000 after officials with the Department of Transportation demolished its 30-foot outdoor dining setup “without notice” in October, the New York Post reports. The suit, filed in a Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, claims the restaurant’s owners “watched in horror” as city officials “mocked, danced, and laughed” for three hours as they took down the outdoor structure. The elaborate setup allegedly cost around $90,000 to build and has since cost Pinky’s more than $500,000 in lost business, per the suit. In December, a spokesperson for DOT claimed that Pinky’s had received three notices from the city over the structure, dating back to August. The third, in October, allegedly informed the owners that the shed would be taken down if it was not ADA-compliant.
MANHATTAN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy