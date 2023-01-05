NYC Uber drivers carry out 24-hour strike over blocked pay raises

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — New York City Uber drivers embarked on a 24-hour strike on Thursday to demand the rideshare company withdraw its lawsuit blocking a Taxi and Limousine Commission-mandated pay raise.

A Manhattan judge ruled the order be put on hold while the litigation is resolved.

Uber and Lyft driver pay rates would increase by 7% per minute and 24% per mile under the new rule. The TLC said a 30-minute, 7.5 mile trip would require a minimum payment of $27.15 for the driver.

Drivers rallied outside Uber’s Manhattan headquarters on Thursday to demand the company allow the increase to take effect.

This was the second day-long strike. The first took place on Dec. 19 — the day the pay raise was slated to take effect.

The court is planning to hold a hearing on Friday, and the court is aiming to hear oral arguments by the end of the month.