NBC Sports
Phillies pick up another reliever in trade with Giants
The Phillies continued to add pitching depth with another trade Monday, acquiring right-handed reliever Yunior Marte from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Erik Miller. Marte, who appeared in 39 games with the Giants in 2022, turns 28 in February. He struck out 44 and walked...
NBC Sports
Giants agree to sign reliever Jackson, trade Marte to Phillies
The Giants have agreed to sign right-handed reliever Luke Jackson to a two-year contract worth $11.5 million with a team option for the 2025 MLB season, the team announced Monday. Jackson will be paid $3 million next season and $6.5 million in 2024. If the Giants exercise the team option...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Why no team, including the Sox, should consider signing Bauer
It's hard to imagine anyone signing radioactive right-hander Trevor Bauer. For the Red Sox to even consider it is basically unfathomable. Bauer the pitcher could help any team, given his age, arsenal, and track record. Bauer the person is a completely different story, and as much as America believes in second chances, some players simply don't deserve them.
NBC Sports
Joc praises Giants' offseason moves, excited for 2023 season
Despite missing out on two superstar free agents this offseason, the Giants still managed to have a productive winter. First, San Francisco infamously came up short in its pursuit of reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge. Then, shortstop Carlos Correa spurned the Giants -- and their initial 13-year, $350 million agreement -- for the New York Mets after San Francisco raised concerns with Correa's medicals.
NBC Sports
Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced on social media Sunday he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and will begin cancer treatment this week. Hendriks, who signed with the White Sox prior to the 2021 season, says he hopes he will pitch this season, and he is confident that he will be able to fight back against the illness.
NBC Sports
Steve Keim out as Cardinals GM
Shortly after firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the Cardinals also confirmed that General Manager Steve Keim is out as well. Keim has been on a medical leave of absence and it has been widely expected for weeks that he wouldn’t be back. The Cardinals’ announcement said that Keim decided to step away to focus on his health.
