ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Phillies pick up another reliever in trade with Giants

The Phillies continued to add pitching depth with another trade Monday, acquiring right-handed reliever Yunior Marte from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Erik Miller. Marte, who appeared in 39 games with the Giants in 2022, turns 28 in February. He struck out 44 and walked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Giants agree to sign reliever Jackson, trade Marte to Phillies

The Giants have agreed to sign right-handed reliever Luke Jackson to a two-year contract worth $11.5 million with a team option for the 2025 MLB season, the team announced Monday. Jackson will be paid $3 million next season and $6.5 million in 2024. If the Giants exercise the team option...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Why no team, including the Sox, should consider signing Bauer

It's hard to imagine anyone signing radioactive right-hander Trevor Bauer. For the Red Sox to even consider it is basically unfathomable. Bauer the pitcher could help any team, given his age, arsenal, and track record. Bauer the person is a completely different story, and as much as America believes in second chances, some players simply don't deserve them.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Joc praises Giants' offseason moves, excited for 2023 season

Despite missing out on two superstar free agents this offseason, the Giants still managed to have a productive winter. First, San Francisco infamously came up short in its pursuit of reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge. Then, shortstop Carlos Correa spurned the Giants -- and their initial 13-year, $350 million agreement -- for the New York Mets after San Francisco raised concerns with Correa's medicals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced on social media Sunday he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and will begin cancer treatment this week. Hendriks, who signed with the White Sox prior to the 2021 season, says he hopes he will pitch this season, and he is confident that he will be able to fight back against the illness.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Steve Keim out as Cardinals GM

Shortly after firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the Cardinals also confirmed that General Manager Steve Keim is out as well. Keim has been on a medical leave of absence and it has been widely expected for weeks that he wouldn’t be back. The Cardinals’ announcement said that Keim decided to step away to focus on his health.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy